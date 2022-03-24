U.S. markets open in 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,470.00
    +22.50 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,369.00
    +119.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,533.00
    +86.00 (+0.60%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,057.40
    +10.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.92
    -1.01 (-0.88%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.30
    +12.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.60
    +0.42 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0985
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3810
    +0.0600 (+2.59%)
     

  • Vix

    23.37
    +0.43 (+1.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3179
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.8980
    +0.7850 (+0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,851.76
    +582.00 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    986.80
    +20.20 (+2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,470.23
    +9.60 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims hit the lowest level since 1969

Continuing claims also fell further to reach 1.35 million — the least since January 1970

Oracle Names Awo Ablo to the Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORCL
    Watchlist

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) today announced that it unanimously elected Awo Ablo to Oracle's Board of Directors and increased the size of the Board to 15. The election is effective as of March 22, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

Ms. Ablo is the Executive Director, External Relations at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change (the "Institute") and has served as Company Director for the Institute since 2019. Ms. Ablo is Vice Chair of the Board at BBC Media Action and Vice Chair at the Institute for Development Studies, University of Sussex. Previously, Ms. Ablo served as the Director, External Relations at the International HIV/AIDS Alliance and as Director of Business Development at the BBC World Service Trust. Ms. Ablo is engaged as an Advisor to Iceaddis. Ms. Ablo has served on various advisory groups and committees, including the Chatham House Global Health Working Group. She has a Masters degree from SOAS, London University's School of Oriental and African Studies and a Bachelors degree in Philosophy and Theology from the University of Kent.

"At the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, Awo Ablo works directly with Tony Blair in both the formulation and implementation of policy initiatives designed to improve national governance and economic development," said Larry Ellison, Oracle's Chairman of the Board and Chief Technology Officer. "Awo now has years of experience collaborating with heads of state, heads of government and other high-ranking government officials to help develop national programs addressing a wide range of critical challenges ranging from securing the food supply to modernizing healthcare and digital infrastructure. This wealth of experience will enable Awo to provide the Oracle Board with a unique perspective as to what is required for us to better meet the needs of our government customers around the world."

Bruce Chizen, Chair of the Nomination and Governance Committee, added, "I am delighted to welcome Ms. Ablo to the Board. We believe that Oracle, along with its customers and shareholders, will benefit from Ms. Ablo's current and prior experience in global healthcare and governmental affairs."

Members of Oracle's Board of Directors serve one-year terms and stand for election at the company's next annual meeting of stockholders in November 2022.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: Statements in this press release relating to Oracle's future plans, expectations, beliefs, intentions and prospects are "forward-looking statements" and are subject to material risks and uncertainties. Many factors could affect our current expectations and our actual results, and could cause actual results to differ materially. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." Copies of these filings are available online from the SEC or by contacting Oracle's Investor Relations Department at (650) 506-4073 or by clicking on SEC Filings on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor/. All information set forth in this press release is current as of March 24, 2022. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-names-awo-ablo-to-the-board-of-directors-301509550.html

SOURCE Oracle

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    These incredible companies are hanging out in Wall Street's bargain bin for all the wrong reasons.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • This Hot Growth Stock Is Still a Buy After Posting Enormous Gains

    Upstart is up significantly over the past week, but there could be room for the stock to keep running.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Russian Stock Market Rises After Closing for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Why Carnival Stock Dropped Even More Today

    Shares of cruise tour company Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) fell 2.5% through 1:55 p.m. EDT Wednesday -- its second down day in a row after missing earnings yesterday. Tic-tac-toe, three-in-a-row investment banks Stifel Nicolaus, Deutsche Bank, and Citigroup lined up to offer lower price targets on Carnival stock today. Of the three, only Stifel still has a "buy" rating on Carnival stock, noting that management "remains generally upbeat" about trends in cruise bookings for late this year and into 2023.

  • Russia’s War on Ukraine Is Hurting Steel Supply. Why Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Could Benefit.

    Cleveland-Cliffs stock is JPMorgan’s top pick in the steel sector, the investment bank said Thursday, as Russia’s war on Ukraine hits global supply for steel. Cleveland-Cliffs stock is gaining. In a Thursday report, JPMorgan analyst Michael Glick noted that “Russia’s invasion a month ago nearly instantly set off a butterfly effect across thesteel markets,” with the impact only beginning to be felt in North America.

  • Nvidia Would Consider Using Intel as a Foundry, CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Nvidia Corp., one of the largest buyers of outsourced chip production, said it will explore using Intel Corp. as a possible manufacturer of its products, but said Intel’s journey to becoming a foundry will be difficult. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said NoWall Street Is Scrambling For the Exits in Moscow — and Bill

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Elon Musk Drops Hollywood, Beauty Pageant and UFC

    In addition to the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla, the billionaire runs many companies at the same time, including SpaceX and Neuralink.

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Exploding Ahead of Earnings

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock bounced back sharply this morning and was surging as high as 8% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. A rival just made a huge growth move in the only international market Nio is targeting, but investors are placing big bets on Nio ahead of earnings and on speculation of the launch of a new car model in the coming weeks. Nio will report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings on March 24 after market close.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Moderna now has $21 billion in signed deals for its COVID-19 vaccine in 2022

    Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 0.4% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it's now signed $21 billion in advance purchase agreements for 2022 for its COVID-19 vaccine. That's up from $19 billion in signed agreements at the end of February. Moderna has not yet signed a new purchase agreement with the U.S.; in the news release, it confirmed that discussions for 2022 and 2023 agreements are going with several countries, "including with the U.S." Moderna's stock is down 29.6% so far

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Hitting A 52-Week Low?

    PayPal is the largest digital platform that provides money transfer services. The fast-growing company remains one of the high-profile stocks in today's stock market. But is PayPal stock a buy in the current stock market rally? PayPal boasts a consistent track record of earnings and sales growth, stretching back to at least 2010.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise After Stock Market Rally Retreat; 'Monster' Apple In Buy Area

    The major indexes fell solidly Wednesday, but that could be healthy. Apple stock rose in a buy area.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Now Before They Rally Higher

    These three chip designers have been beat up but issued strong financial outlooks for the next year and beyond.