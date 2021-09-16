U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,478.25
    -3.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,804.00
    -15.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,487.25
    -16.75 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,222.40
    -7.40 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.50
    -0.11 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.60
    -10.20 (-0.57%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1795
    -0.0031 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.18
    -1.28 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3450
    -0.0150 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,426.77
    +1,305.96 (+2.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,245.59
    +48.37 (+4.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,041.59
    +25.10 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     

Oracle and Oxford Nanopore Team Up to Improve Healthcare and Speed Discovery of New Medical Breakthroughs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Technology leaders to jointly explore accessible, high-performance DNA/RNA sequencing solutions powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to improve patient care and outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advances in DNA/RNA sequencing promise to revolutionize how medical communities identify, detect, and treat diseases and manage public health threats. To make this technology more accessible and increase its impact, Oracle has teamed up with Oxford Nanopore Technologies, the company behind a new generation of high-performance, rapid, scalable, and accessible sequencing technology.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

Oracle and Oxford Nanopore have recently begun a collaboration to jointly explore several potential new solutions that would use genomic sequencing running on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to help speed medical breakthroughs and improve patient care.

Scientific researchers in more than 100 countries are already using nanopore sequencing to further their understanding of biology in a range of areas including human and cancer genetics as well as plant, animal, and environmental analyses. In addition, nanopore sequencing has been used for pathogen analysis, including the outbreak surveillance of tuberculosis, food-borne pathogens, Ebola, Zika, Lassa fever, dengue fever, influenza, and most recently COVID-19.

As part of the collaboration, Oxford Nanopore will be using OCI in applied and clinical markets. Leveraging the high performance, security, and extensive reach of Oracle Cloud, Oracle and Oxford Nanopore will have the ability to extend population-scale genetic sequencing across the globe.

The organizations will also take on several ambitious projects spanning epidemiology, whole-genome sequencing, and healthcare and drug discovery. This includes integrating Oxford Nanopore's DNA/RNA sequencing capabilities and data into Oracle's broad portfolio of healthcare and life sciences applications to strengthen the links between genomics, medical treatment, and drug development.

"Oxford Nanopore's innovative sequencing technology is unparalleled in the market for its ability to generate rich, accurate genomic data at any scale, from handheld devices to ultra-high output installations," said Mike Sicilia, executive vice president of Oracle Vertical Industries. "By integrating genomic data into our existing applications and cloud infrastructure solutions, we can get these powerful tools into the hands of more people to solve critical health issues faster and improve patient outcomes to usher in a new era of genomic breakthrough."

In parallel, Oracle has committed to investing £150 million in Oxford Nanopore, subject to customary conditions.

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

"Safe Harbor" Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements including, among other things, statements relating to (1) a memorandum of understanding between Oracle and Oxford Nanopore Technologies, whereby the two companies will explore collaboratively a number of potential new solutions to address opportunities in applied and clinical markets and related go-to-market strategies, including Oxford Nanopore Technologies' migration of its EPI2ME platform to the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and (2) Oracle's commitment to invest $150 million in Oxford Nanopore Technologies. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The degree to which the parties collaborate, the migration of the platform and the success of the foregoing, as well as the consummation of the investment, are subject to many factors that could cause actual results to differ materially. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading "Risk Factors." All information set forth in this press release is current as of September [13], 2021. Oracle undertakes no duty to update any statement in light of new information or future events.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-and-oxford-nanopore-team-up-to-improve-healthcare-and-speed-discovery-of-new-medical-breakthroughs-301378279.html

SOURCE Oracle

Recommended Stories

  • A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead Of Economic Data; Crude Oil Gains 1%

    Pre-open movers U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade after the Dow Jones dipped nearly 300 points in the previous week. Investors are awaiting earnings results from JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS), and Weber (NYSE: WEBR) Data on import and export prices for August and the Empire State manufacturing index for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on industrial production for August will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Aver

  • Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Great Stock to Buy?

    First Eagle Investment Management, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A net return of 4.73% was delivered by the fund for the first half of 2021. The Fund underperformed the MSCI World Index which returned 13.05% for the same period. You can […]

  • Oracle Is Aiming For The Cloud

    The enterprise software maker reported its fiscal first-quarter revenue on Monday, with its top segment, as well as hardware, missing expectations. Revenue came below expectations as Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) announced a program during the quarter to encourage customers to adopt its public cloud services in the quarter by reducing or even eliminating its licensing support costs. Encouraging Migrations To The Cloud The support rewards program offers customers who make new commitments to buy

  • Why Iovance Is Up Nearly 11% Today

    Shares of biopharma company Iovance (NASDAQ: IOVA) are poised to end Wednesday's trading session almost 11% higher than Tuesday's close, following an encouraging observation from investment analytics outfit Truist. Namely, the odds of an approval of one of its drug prospects seemingly improved after a rival drug developer was granted permission to expand its trials of a similar therapy. On Monday, Instil Bio (NASDAQ: TIL) announced the Food and Drug Administration had cleared the company's request to widen the scope of its current phase 2 trial of ITIL-168.

  • Why Theravance Biopharma Stock Dived 16% Today

    Shares of Theravance Bipharma (NASDAQ: TBPH) really took it on the chin Wednesday. This morning, Theravance divulged the top-line results from its phase 3 study of Ampreloxetine, a drug aimed at treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH, essentially a disorder in which the body does not effectively regulate blood pressure). Theravance admitted that the drug did not meet its primary endpoint of improving nOH in patients suffering from the disorder.

  • Could Top-Rated BioNTech Score Again As FDA Preps To Debate Boosters?

    BioNTech stock popped Wednesday after the FDA released Pfizer's argument in support of offering Covid booster shots.

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in September

    The market's caution when it comes to the healthcare sector presents a buying opportunity for these two solid businesses.

  • Moderna seeks to join Pfizer in U.S. booster push

    Pfizer gears up for booster dose debate as Moderna pushes for its own booster approval.

  • IBD 50 Stock Moderna Gains On New Data Supporting Its Booster Case

    Moderna stock jumped Wednesday after the company said new data support a Covid booster shot at eight months.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q4 2021

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2021.

  • FDA Stays Neutral on Covid Boosters. A Showdown Is Brewing.

    The agency posted a document Wednesday that didn't reveal what its staff scientists think about the competing data on boosters.

  • Javid: Valneva vaccine would not have got UK approval

    Health secretary says Valneva vaccine would not have got regulatory approval after UK cancels contract.

  • Pfizer cites 'totality' of clinical data in bid for COVID-19 booster approval

    Shares of Pfizer Inc. gained 0.1% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the drug maker said the "totality" of clinical data indicates that people who are at least 16 years old and were vaccinated with the COVID-19 shot that it developed with BioNTech SE should get a booster after six months. In a

  • When you should be eligible for COVID-19 boosters

    When you should be eligible for COVID-19 boosters

  • If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New FDA Report Says

    The U.S. is gearing up to release booster shots to the general public soon, with President Joe Biden's rollout plan expected to go into effect on Sept. 20. But the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still has to meet on Sept. 17 to approve these shots before the plan can go forward. Two days ahead of the meeting, the agency has published a report evaluating Pfizer's booster dose. The report utilizes results from the third phase of Pfizer's trial study, which observed the booster shot side effect

  • Heart Hope: Announcing the Encouraging Results of a Cell-Therapy Clinical Study by Longeveron

    Photo by jesse orrico on Unsplash Researchers in the medical field are constantly working to create medicines to prevent and cure diseases. The development of the multiple COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Moderna (NASDAQ: MRN) only highlights the scientific community's commitment and possible advancements. And although the coronavirus is at the forefront of the world’s attention, that doesn’t mean other breakthroughs aren’t happening all the time. One

  • Moderna supports booster shots, says vaccine protection wanes over time

    Moderna vaccine's efficacy declines a year after it's administered, compared to protection seen in recently inoculated individuals, the vaccine maker announced Wednesday. Driving the news: Moderna made its case for supporting booster shots, citing clinical trial data that demonstrate breakthrough infections are less common among participants approximately eight months after receiving the first dose compared to approximately 13 months.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights

  • Vaccines for Children Are Moving Closer. Pfizer Will Seek FDA Go-Ahead Next Month.

    An executive said the company will ask for an emergency-use authorization for children aged 5 to 11, and then seek one for those six months to five years.

  • FDA says COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect people in the U.S. from severe disease

    he Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that observational studies have had mixed findings assessing whether the efficacy for BioNTech SE and Pfizer Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine is declining as a result of time or the delta variant but in general the vaccines available in the U.S. continue to protect people against severe disease and death. The FDA's

  • How long does protection last from two COVID vaccine doses?

    The UK is now one of 10 countries running a booster campaign of third jabs. How long do the first two last?