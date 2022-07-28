U.S. markets close in 3 hours 9 minutes

Oracle Recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment

·3 min read
In this article:
  • ORCL
    Watchlist

Strong natural language capabilities, open semantic layer, and extensive customer support ecosystem noted as key strengths of Oracle Analytics

AUSTIN, Texas, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: U.S. Business Intelligence and Analytics Platforms 2022 Vendor Assessment. This IDC MarketScape includes 16 select business intelligence and analytics (BIA) platform providers. Represented by Oracle Analytics Cloud (OAC) and Oracle Analytics Server (OAS), Oracle Analytics placed among the top platforms in the current BIA offering category.

(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
(PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

"Oracle's innovation in AI-based automation across the entire analytics and business intelligence continuum accelerates insights, recommendations, and actions that help improve outcomes throughout the enterprise," said Dan Vesset, group vice president of Analytics and Information Management market research, IDC.

According to the report, "Consider Oracle BIA software if your organization has broad requirements for ad hoc data exploration, performance management, scenario analysis, and embedded analytics. By offering multiple-related BIA products, Oracle enables clients to take advantage of its capabilities in the environment and use cases of their choice."

IDC's assessment highlights several key OAC strengths, including its prebuilt capabilities that use machine learning for auto-generating and explaining insights in all data, as well as others that significantly improve user experience such as natural language (NL) and natural language query (NLQ). These strengths include:

  • Strong NL capabilities that combine AI-based linguistics and semantic modeling of the data; NLQ-driven on-the-fly calculation and dashboard generation, negations, and expression filters.

  • Open architecture that allows third-party data visualization tools to connect to OAC's semantic layer and analytics catalog services.

  • Extensive customer support ecosystem of Oracle employees, partners, and customer peers connected to virtual and physical events and online communities.

"Our strategy is to empower everyone to make analytics-driven decisions that increase the benefit to their organization," said T.K. Anand, executive vice president, Oracle Analytics. "We're honored to have IDC validate our commitment to innovating for our customers."

Oracle Analytics is a complete cloud platform with ready-to-use services for a wide variety of workloads and data. Offering valuable, actionable insights from all types of data—in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid deployment—Oracle Analytics uses machine learning to empower business users, data engineers, and data scientists to access and process relevant data, evaluate predictions, and make quick accurate decisions.

Download a copy of the IDC MarketScape report here.

Additional Resources

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About IDC MarketScape 
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-recognized-as-a-leader-in-the-idc-marketscape-us-business-intelligence-and-analytics-platforms-2022-vendor-assessment-301595496.html

SOURCE Oracle

