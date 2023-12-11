Oracle Reports Disappointing Sales on Slowing Cloud Momentum

(Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. reported slowing quarterly sales growth in its cloud computing business, fueling investor fears that the software maker’s expansion efforts have yet to gain ground the competitive market. The shares fell about 8% in extended trading.

Cloud revenue jumped 25% to $4.8 billion in the period ended Nov. 30, the company said Monday in a statement. Of that, $1.6 billion came from renting out computing power and storage over the internet and $3.2 billion from applications. It was the second consecutive quarter of slowing growth for the business.

The Austin-based company, known for its database software, is focused on expanding its cloud infrastructure business to more forcefully compete with Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google. That initiative hit a snag last quarter when Oracle reported its first infrastructure growth slowdown after more than a year of acceleration. Future gains will hinge not just on customer demand, but the availability of graphics processors used in data centers to power artificial intelligence workloads, wrote Siti Panigrahi, an analyst at Mizuho, ahead of the results.

The shares dropped to a low of $104.80 in extended trading after closing at $115.13 in New York. The stock has gained 41% this year, lagging behind the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF rally of 55%.

Fiscal second-quarter sales increased 5% to $12.9 billion. Analysts, on average, estimated $13.1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, was $1.34 a share, compared with the average estimate of $1.33.

