Oracle, TIM (Telecom Italia) and Noovle Announce Joint Plan to Offer Multicloud Services in Italy

·5 min read
In this article:
Companies aim to accelerate digital transformation of Italian enterprises and public sector organizations

ROME and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle, TIM (Telecom Italia) and Noovle, TIM Group's cloud company, today announced that they have signed a collaboration agreement as part of a plan to offer multicloud services for enterprises and public sector organizations in Italy.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)
Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

Under the agreement, TIM Group plans to utilize advanced cloud infrastructure technologies to support its goal of advancing Italy's digital modernization and establishing its position, through Noovle, as the market reference point for enterprise multicloud services in the country.

The three companies plan to bring their respective assets and expertise to develop and manage multicloud-architecture services for Italian enterprises. Noovle brings an extensive data center network in Italy, which has been developed to the highest technological, security and environmental standards in line with TIM Group's environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. TIM provides an extensive sales network across the country, enabling the integration of cloud services with the Group's ICT services portfolio—from IoT and 5G services to cybersecurity and advanced fixed and mobile connectivity services. Oracle brings its next-generation cloud infrastructure with its built-in security, superior performance and availability, which is ideally suited for mission-critical and cloud native workloads in large enterprise and public sector environments.

A collaborative model, which includes connecting major cloud providers' platforms in a multicloud environment, will support public and private organizations in addressing the challenges of digital transformation through advanced multicloud services, enabling operational efficiency, lower costs, and high security standards. Oracle's hybrid and multicloud strategy also aligns closely with TIM Group's objectives in ensuring that all customer data is hosted in-country and customers have a cloud solution that meets their data sovereignty needs.

The companies today also announced that TIM has selected Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as part of its multi-cloud strategy to migrate the Group's mission-critical data management workloads to the public cloud.

In addition, TIM Group has selected Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to optimize its finance and supply chain processes and help grow new revenue streams.

"The collaboration with Oracle is a key element for accelerating our Group's transition to more flexible models and supporting the digitization of businesses and public administration. By adopting a multicloud model, we can enrich our offer of high value-added services, enabling our customers to promptly seize the best business opportunities while simultaneously improving efficiency. This partnership also broadens the portfolio of solutions brought to the market by Noovle along with other major cloud players, facilitating openness, interoperability and flexibility," said Carlo d'Asaro Biondo, CEO, Noovle.

"We are pleased to be working with a major Italian operator in boosting digital innovation and the economic recovery of Italy. Oracle has a considerable footprint in highly-regulated and mission-critical enterprise and public sector environments, making us ideally suited to support customers with data-driven digital transformation objectives based on our secure and high-performing cloud," said Fabio Spoletini, Senior Vice President, South Europe, Oracle.

Launched in January this year, Noovle SpA is TIM Group's dedicated center of excellence for cloud and edge computing, with a focus on supplying bespoke multicloud services to TIM customers.

About TIM GROUP
TIM is the leading group in Italy and Brazil in the ICT sector. It develops fixed, mobile and cloud infrastructures and data centers and offers services and products for communications and entertainment, placing itself at the forefront of digital technologies.

The Group is comprised of specialized factories that offer integrated digital solutions for citizens, businesses and public administrations, also in partnership with groups of primary importance: Noovle is TIM's cloud company, Olivetti is the digital hub with a focus on the development of solutions for the Internet of Things, Telsy operates in the cybersecurity sector and Sparkle creates and provides infrastructure and international services. In Brazil, TIM Brasil is one of the main players in the telecommunications market and leader in 4G coverage.

The Group has made environmental protection and social inclusion objectives its own in developing its business with the aim of achieving a tangible and relevant impact and becoming carbon neutral in 2030. The Operazione Risorgimento Digitale project - the first large free Internet school - will result in the dissemination of digital skills throughout the country, while Fondazione TIM is the expression of TIM's social commitment.
gruppotim.it

About Noovle
Noovle S.p.A. is the new TIM Group company which aims to become the first Italian center of excellence for Cloud services. The company benefits from TIM's experience in ICT services for the Enterprise market, TIM's Data Center infrastructures, which converge into Noovle S.p.A., and the specialist expertise of Noovle S.r.l. – an important Italian partner of Google Cloud – distinguished by teams of cloud experts at international level.

The company, equipped with TIM's Data Center network, created using the most advanced technological and security standards, distributed throughout the country, is capable of offering tailor-made solutions, services and resources to organizations of different sizes and the Public Administration: from infrastructure to application, a secure cloud space to which servers, data and information can be entrusted. Through TIM's widespread and commercial presence on the market and thanks to strategic partnerships, the company is able to guarantee the implementation of innovative private, hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, ensuring the secure and localized management in Italy of public and private data.
Noovle.com

About Oracle
Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

Trademarks
Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracle-tim-telecom-italia-and-noovle-announce-joint-plan-to-offer-multicloud-services-in-italy-301395575.html

SOURCE Oracle

