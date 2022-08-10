U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

As Oracle uses inflation as excuse to double annual support uplifts, Software Licensing Consultants (SLC) offers no-obligation contract reviews to help identify savings, areas of risk

·2 min read
SEATTLE, Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Licensing Consultants (SLC), the original Oracle licensing consulting firm, announced today it is offering no-obligation reviews of contracts for existing Oracle clients who may be looking for savings in anticipation of annual support uplifts in line with today’s explosive inflation.

“Oracle is looking to prop up its financial performance by laying off thousands of employees and raising customer fees at unprecedented levels,” said SLC CEO Ed Ramirez. “With many U.S. companies feeling the effects of an unstable economy, this is unwelcome news as they, too, are looking for savings opportunities.”

To support executives looking for relief, SLC is helping companies scour their current Oracle contracts for savings opportunities and areas of risk.

“Oracle would have you believe there’s no path to savings for current customers,” said SLC Vice President of Business Development Evan Boyd. “The truth is there are hidden opportunities for savings baked right into your contract. On top of that, about 80 percent of the contracts we review turn up overpayments.”

SLC offers a variety of pricing models to fit budgets, Boyd said, including offering its services on a contingency basis and getting paid from the savings secured on behalf of the client.

“We’re a team of former Oracle insiders, so we know exactly how to quickly dig through contracts and identify aggressive savings others miss,” Boyd said. “Oracle is one of the toughest negotiators around, but we’ve saved clients more than $1 billion in the past 18 years. We’ll help you understand if you’re getting the best possible deal, including benchmarking your potential savings, so it’s worth having us take a closer look with you.”

For more information about Software Licensing Consultants, please visit www.SLC.us.com.

About SLC (Software Licensing Consultants)
Founded in 2004 by former Oracle executives, SLC is the leading advisory on all-things Oracle, including contract and audit negotiations, licensing policies, maintenance and ULA certification. SLC is the original Oracle licensing firm and has helped thousands of clients save more than $1 billion.

Contact:
Evan Boyd
evan@SLC.us.com
(925) 961-9741 ext. 27


