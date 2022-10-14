U.S. markets closed

ORACLE'S ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD NOVEMBER 16, 2022

·1 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) will hold its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at 1:00 p.m., Central Time. This year's meeting will be conducted virtually via a live audio webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2022. Stockholders as of the close of business on September 19, 2022, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. Guests may also attend the Annual Meeting but may not vote or ask questions.

Oracle Logo (PRNewsfoto/Oracle)

The proxy materials and website www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2022 include instructions on how to participate in the meeting and how stockholders may vote their shares of Oracle stock. A recording of the meeting will be available at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ORCL2022 and on our Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor following the Annual Meeting through November 23, 2022.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oracles-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-to-be-held-november-16-2022-301649706.html

SOURCE Oracle

