Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market to Surge USD 57 Billion Globally by 2029, Industry Share, Size, Key Growth Drivers, Trends and Major Segmentation

The adult diabetes population in 2021 was approximately 537 million, and this number is going to rise high to 643 million in 2030. There are several factors such as obesity, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity because of which the rate of newly diagnosed cases of Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes is seen to increase. Thus, this boosts the market growth.

Global Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market the new research report adds to Data Bridge Market Research's reports database. This Research Report is spread across 350 Page, 220 No of Tables, And 60 Figures summarising Top companies, with tables and figures. The Oral Antidiabetic Drugs report puts forth an array of market insights that help with a more precise understanding of the market landscape, issues that may impose on the industry in the future, and how to position specific brands in the best way. The Oral Antidiabetic Drugs report offers market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer preferences and buying patterns, and market demand, and supply scenarios.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global oral antidiabetic drugs market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of the global oral antidiabetic drugs market tends to be around 3% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 45 billion in 2021, and it would grow upto USD 57 billion by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Insights:-

Diabetes is a type of disease with high glucose level in the blood resulting deficiency of insulin in the body. Drugs which are used for the treatment of diabetes called as antidiabetic drugs. It reduces blood glucose level by activation of glycogen phosphorylase, and gluconeogenic enzymes, revealed decreased rates of glycogenolysis and gluconeogenesis. It is of great importance to the healthcare sector and thus is expected to rise high in the forecast period.

The global oral antidiabetic drugs market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Increasing cases of type 2 diabetes boosts the oral antidiabetic drugs market. The adaptation of unhealthy lifestyle, environment pollution and family history with diabetes disease also boost up the oral antidiabetic drugs market growth. Many major market players are contributing a lot in drug discovery and development. COVID-19 also had a major impact on the market growth.

REPORT METRIC

Forecast Period - 2022 to 2029

Base Year – 2021

Historic Years - 2020 (Customizable to 2014 - 2019)

Key players operating in the global oral antidiabetic drugs market include:

Pfizer Inc (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland)

Mylan N.V. (U.S.)

Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Bristol Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

GSK Plc. (U.S.)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Retail Pharmacies

Rise in the number of open angle glaucoma therapeutics being delivered through these retail pharmacies and increase in the number of retail pharmacies in highly develped countries create opportunities for the market growth. Additionally, patients prefer retail pharmacies for purchasing drugs, as these are easily accessible.

Increasing Demand for Metformin

Among all the other drugs, metformin is still the most prescribed oral antidiabetic medication globally with a prescription rate of 45–50% of all prescriptions and also taken by over 150 million people each year. There are some long-term positive experiences with the use of metformin which are strong evidence of clinical efficacy, safety, low cost, general availability, high adherence rate, and cost-effectiveness. Thus, it creates opportunities for market growth.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the oral antidiabetic drugs market. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the oral antidiabetic drugs market

Key Industry Drivers:-

Rising Incidence of Diabetes

Rising Incidence of Diabetes

Restraints/Challenges

Side Effects of Oral Antidiabetes drugs

There are various side effects that are associated with the use of oral antidiabetes drugs such as nausea, gas, bloating, diarrhea, b12 deficiency, and an upset stomach. This creates hindrance for the market.

High Cost

The huge expenditure of the treatment methods surely hamper the market growth.

This global oral antidiabetic drugs market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the global oral antidiabetic drugs market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Market Segmentation: - Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market

The global oral antidiabetic drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class, distribution channel and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Drug Class

Biguanides

Thiazolidinediones

Dipeptidyl Peptidase IV Inhibitors, α-Glucosidase Inhibitors

Insulin Secretagogues

Amylin Analog,

Sodium-Glucose Cotransporter-2 (SGLT2) Inhibitors

Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonists

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Speciality Centres

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Oral Antidiabetic Drugs Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The major countries covered in the global oral antidiabetic drugs market report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to have the highest market growth due to rapidly increasing smoking & obesity population and presence of key manufacture of the product. Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to enhanced prevalence of diabetes and related disorders and number of generic drugs.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

