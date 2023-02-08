Oral Biologics & Biosimilar Drugs Global Market Report 2023

ReportLinker

Major players in the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market are Novartis, Rani Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Co., AstraZeneca plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Biocon Limited, Oramed Pharmaceuticals, BiosanaPharma, Entera Bio Ltd.

, Allergan plc, Emisphere Technologies, Enteris BioPharma, Chiasma, Allena Pharmaceuticals, Gelgen, Ganlee, 3sbio, Innovent, Retractable Technologies, Inc., Changchun High Tech, Dong Bao, CP Guojian, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Concord Biotech, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., H. Lundbeck A/S, Sanofi-Aventis and Roche.



The global oral biologics and& biosimilar drugs market is expected to grow from $4.06 billion in 2021 to $4.91 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The oral biologics market is expected to reach $10.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.7%.



The oral biologics and biosimilar market consists of sales of therapeutic proteins, cystic fibrosis, somatic cells, and allergenics.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A biosimilar refers to a medication that closely resembles a biologic medication in both structure and function.A biologic drug, however, is a treatment created using a biological system, such as yeast, bacteria, or animal cells.



A biological product is considered a "biosimilar" if it is extremely similar to and bears no discernible clinical differences from an FDA-approved reference product already in use.



North America was the largest region in the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main therapy types of are oral biologics and biosimilar lymphocyte modulators, interleukin inhibitors, and tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitors.Interleukin inhibitors are immunosuppressive drugs that stop interleukins from working.



Interleukins are a family of cytokines produced by lymphocytes, monocytes, macrophages, and a few other cells.They play an important role in immune system regulation.



The various disease treated includes asthma, crohn’s disease, carcinoma, arthritis, diabetes, multiple myeloma, enterocolitis, multiple sclerosis, sarcoma, psoriasis, and others by vaccines, proteins & peptides, monoclonal antibodies, and others. The drugs are distributed through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, asthma, and cancer is expected to be a major driver of the oral biologics and biosimilar market.Long working hours, limited physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits contribute to the prevalence of chronic diseases, and biologics are increasingly used to treat these chronic diseases.



Biologics activate the immune system response against cancer cells thus helping the immune system to eliminate the cancer cells from the body.According to a United Nations article, by 2030 the proportion of global deaths due to chronic diseases is expected to increase to 70% of total deaths.



The global burden of chronic disease is expected to reach about 60%. Therefore, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases is projected to propel the demand for biologics and biosimilars, thus driving the biologics and biosimilar market.



Stringent regulations imposed on the approval of biosimilar are anticipated to hinder the growth of oral biologics and the biosimilar market in the forecast period.The governments of different regions impose different rules regarding the production and use of biologics and biosimilars.



Further, issues such as patent infringement or agreement issues restrict the manufacturers of biologics and biosimilars from commercializing the government-approved biosimilars.The US Food and Drug Administration requires double regulatory approval for biosimilars, restricting the use of biosimilars as an interchangeable drug for biologics whereas, in Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approves biosimilars as interchangeable products for biologics.



For instance, according to 2021 Biosimilars Trend Report, in year 2020, the FDA approved 3 biosimilars.The COVID-19 epidemic and the ensuing closure most likely slowed the approval of biosimilars.



In contrast, the FDA authorised 10 biosimilars in 2019, bringing the US total to 26. The robust government policies for approval of these drugs impact the manufacturers in oral biologics and biosimilar markets.



The latest trend in the oral biologics and biosimilar market is the creation of new insulin biosimilars.The key players operating in the oral biologics and biosimilar market are investing in creating a biosimilar copy of insulin.



This is also promoting competition among various biosimilar manufacturers. For instance, in August 2020, Biocon Biologics India Ltd., an India-based fully integrated global biosimilars organization, in partnership with Mylan, a US-based biosimilar company, has launched Semglee, insulin glargine injection in the U.S.



The countries covered in the oral biologics & biosimilar drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The oral biologics market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides oral biologics market statistics, including oral biologics industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an oral biologics market share, detailed oral biologics market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the oral biologics industry. This oral biologics market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

