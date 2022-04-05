Oral Cancer Therapeutics Market - 51% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Increasing Incidence & Prevalence of Oral Cancer| Technavio

NEW YORK, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oral Cancer Therapeutics Market offers a comprehensive analysis of new product launches, the latest trends, drivers, and challenges . The oral cancer therapeutics market value is set to grow by USD 1.14 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% as per the latest market report by Technavio. 51% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for oral cancer therapeutics in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions. The strong prevalence of oral cancer in the US will facilitate the oral cancer therapeutics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oral Cancer Therapeutics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges

The key factors driving growth in the oral cancer therapeutics market is the increasing incidence and prevalence of oral cancer. The global oral cancer therapeutics market has witnessed the development of new therapeutics and increasing advances in diagnostic modalities for oral cancer. The number of new cases of oral cancer has increased in recent years. Oral cancers are more common in men than in women. Despite the availability of chemotherapy and targeted therapy, the mortality rate has increased due to the lack of diagnosis of cancer in its early stages. The increase in prevalence, incidence, and mortality rate of oral cancer has resulted in a huge unmet need for therapeutics in the market, which is expected to attract pharmaceutical vendors to enter the market with novel therapies, thereby driving the market growth.

However, the side effects of chemotherapeutics will be a major challenge for the oral cancer therapeutics market during the forecast period. The side effects of chemotherapeutics are a major concern for patients despite the improved efficacy and greater survival rates of new treatments. Side effects such as vomiting and nausea are the most commonly experienced by patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. Delayed acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting are difficult to manage in patients. Similarly, the gastrointestinal side effects of chemotherapy are the second-most common and can be painful and potentially fatal for patients. They may cause local ulceration and pain in patients, leading to malabsorption, anemia, and fatigue. Chemotherapeutics such as Carboplatin, 5-fluorouracil, paclitaxel (TAXOL), docetaxel (TAXOTERE), and hydroxyurea are used in the treatment of oral cancer. These chemotherapeutics have several side effects that may hinder patient compliance.

Company Profiles

The oral cancer therapeutics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on expanding their production capacity, adopting innovative technologies, testing and launching products, promoting awareness and patient assistance programs, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to meet the demand for the treatment of oral cancer to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc., etc.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product, the market is classified as targeted therapy and chemotherapy.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW).

Oral Cancer Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.71 Performing market contribution North America at 51% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Cipla Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fresenius Kabi AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

