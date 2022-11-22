U.S. markets close in 5 hours 57 minutes

Oral Care Brand Bitvae Receives American Dental Association Certificate for its D2 and S2 Smart Electric Toothbrushes

·3 min read

The brand's connected technology and intuitive product features help its users monitor and improve their oral care routine and that of their families.

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitvae, a brand dedicated to making its customers' oral care routine easy and enjoyable with high-performance products, is pleased to announce that it has received the American Dental Association (ADA) Seal of Acceptance for its D2 Electric Toothbrush and S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush, both launched in early 2022. With over 1800 5-Star reviews on Amazon, these electric toothbrushes are uniquely designed to cater to their savvy customers while remaining extremely accessible.

"At Bitvae we are driven by a passion to make high-quality oral care accessible to everyone and this recognition from the American Dental Association shows that we are on the right path." said Hugh, founder and CEO of Bitvae. "Bitvae receiving this coveted designation lets our customers know that the D2 Electric Toothbrush and S2 Smart Electric Toothbrush rise to the level of safety and effectiveness that dental professionals recommend."

Born 160 years ago with the mission of driving dentistry forward, the American Dental Association (ADA) is the largest dental association in the US, representing more than 161,000 dental professionals. The ADA Seal of Acceptance has been the leading mark of dental product safety and efficacy for 90 years. For Bitvae, that means their accepted Bitvae electric toothbrushes meet the ADA specification for electric toothbrushes and have been proven to be safe and effective at removing plaque and helping to prevent and reduce gingivitis.

"We believe that with more intuitive and fun features we can help users improve their oral care habits while enjoying the process." said Hugh. "As a company that has been in the oral hygiene industry for more than five years, our goal remains to deliver high-performance oral care products that are both affordable and easy to use."

Hugh's vision of providing oral care products for a complete routine guides the company's product development strategy, as seen in its recently launched the C2 Portable Water Flosser. Rising to the Amazon bestseller ranking after only a few months on the market, this oral irrigator removes up to 99.9% of food debris and dental plaque and is a perfect complement to brushing.

Many of the brand's new products come as a direct request from its customers, as Hugh explains: "Keeping in very close communication with our users and ambassadors helps us understand their real needs. For example, for our users, having a great smile is a priority as it helps boost their self-confidence and a great smile generally means whiter teeth. However, many of them are concerned about sensitivity." With this feedback in mind, Bitvae recently launched its own kit of Teeth Whitening Strips for sensitive teeth. Made with natural minerals and revolutionary ingredients like Dead Sea salt, these whitening strips not only whiten like a professional-grade treatment, but also strengthen tooth enamel and reduce sensitivity.

About Bitvae
Established in 2022, Bitvae is committed to making oral care easy and enjoyable.  Bitvae infuses the latest technologies into thoughtful products that fit into their customers' lifestyles and are perfect for use at home and on the go.

Bitvae relies on its community of loyal customers, product ambassadors and dental professionals to help them understand what matters to their users so they can create a product and experience that is valuable and enjoyable in their daily lives.

For more information, check out Bitvae's storefront on Amazon or website and stay up to date with the brand on Instagram and Facebook (@bitvae.official).

