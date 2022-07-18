Oral Care Market: Europe to Occupy 33% Market Share, Offline Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Oral Care Market by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The oral care market share is expected to increase by USD 10.62 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oral Care Market by Distribution Channel and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Oral Care Market - Segmentation Analysis

The oral care market report is segmented by Distribution Channel (offline and online) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Regional Highlights - 33% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. Germany and the UK are the key markets for the oral care market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the Middle East and African markets. The rising awareness of oral hygiene, government-aided medical benefits, and the introduction of new oral care products will facilitate the oral care market growth in Europe over the forecast period.

Revenue Generating Segment - The oral care market share growth by the offline segment will be significant for revenue generation. Due to the expansion of different retailing formats across the world, the demand for oral care products is expected to increase during the forecast period. Various retailers, especially organized retailers, are expanding their stores in the local and regional markets to increase sales through offline channels.

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the oral care market size and actionable market insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on each segment.

Oral Care Market - Vendor Analysis

The oral care market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The oral care market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. The oral care market report also offers information on several market vendors, including Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group among others.

Amway Corp. - The company offers different types of oral care under the brand name Glister.

Oral Care Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver - The technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization and a rise in demand for mouthwash for specific oral concerns are some of the key market drivers.

Market Challenges - The factors such as the availability of counterfeit products degrading brand value will challenge market growth.

The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The oral care market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Oral Care Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.42% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.62 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.59 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Combe Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Johnson and Johnson Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

