Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market will worth USD 100.40 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Size by Product (Toothpaste, Denture Products, Dental Accessories, Toothbrush and Others), By Sales Channel (Online Sales Channel, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

Pune India, Jan. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the oral care/oral hygiene market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the oral care/oral hygiene market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, sales channel, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global oral care/oral hygiene market are Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Lion Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, DABUR INDIA LTD., Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd., ULTRADENT PRODUCTS, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever, Colgate Palmolive Co., Henkel AG & Co. KG Aa, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Dr. Fresh, LLC among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide oral care/oral hygiene market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Oral care/Oral hygiene involves proper care and treatment of oral health through various treatments and procedures. There has been an increase in purchasing power worldwide, along with convenient and effective attributes associated with using mouthwashes, which has driven the market for mouthwashes. Additionally, dental associations and dental associations have recommended mouthwashes, which will also encourage end-users to use them, and will continue to do so. A primary factor driving market growth for oral care products is dental hygiene awareness. Dental professionals hold various seminars and initiatives to increase dental hygiene awareness. By doing so, key market players can exhibit their product portfolio, leading to a greater acceptance of dental care products. As a result of medical and dental tourism in developing countries, as well as the increased geriatric population and increased health consciousness, the oral care/oral hygiene market is positively affected. Further, high awareness about oral hygiene and a rise in online purchasing and e-commerce present profitable opportunities to the market players during the forecast period. Since the incidence of oral disorders continues to rise, preventative oral care products are becoming increasingly popular. Moreover, rising spending on oral care is creating growth opportunities for the oral care market. Furthermore, the increase in federal government funding to promote the adoption of these solutions further influences the market.

Scope of Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product, Sales Channel, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Lion Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, DABUR INDIA LTD., Patanjali Ayurveda Ltd., ULTRADENT PRODUCTS, Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever, Colgate Palmolive Co., Henkel AG & Co. KG Aa, Sunstar Suisse S.A., Dr. Fresh, LLC among others

Segmentation Analysis

Toothpaste is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment includes toothpaste, denture products, dental accessories, toothbrush and others. The toothpaste segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period There was a significant share of revenue generated by toothpaste, the most widely used oral care product and considered essential by people of all income levels. In order to cater to consumers' varied preferences, different flavors of toothpaste are available in the market. For example, Colgate introduced Colgate Trolls Mild Bubble Fruit Toothpaste for children. In addition, various whitening toothpastes are available, which are boosting the market growth.

Specialty stores are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The sales channel segment includes online sales channels, drug stores & pharmacies, supermarkets, specialty stores and others. The specialty stores segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. During the forecast period, the specialty stores will dominate the market and helps the market to grow at a rapid rate. In addition, specialty stores are offering discounts on their products, which attracts more customers. The rising awareness about the oral health in developing and underdeveloped regions is driving the growth of the specialty stores segment.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the oral care/oral hygiene market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Increasing medical tourism and supportive government initiatives in the region are expected to drive significant growth in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and increasing concerns about dental care have sparked an increase in the demand for special oral care products that meet targeted solutions among Asians.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's oral care/oral hygiene market size was valued at USD 4.14 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2030.

A growing ageing population provides a boost to the dental industry, as they require greater dental care and are more at risk of gum disease. Furthermore, teeth whitening products are driven by aging populations, since teeth tend to become less bright with maturation due to enamel thinning and dentin darkening.

China

China’s oral care/oral hygiene market size was valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 10.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing awareness of oral health and dental hygiene, along with the rise in dental caries, are driving growth of the oral care products market. In addition, technology advancements and the development of new manufacturing techniques are boosting the market.

India

India's oral care/oral hygiene market size was valued at USD 4.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 8.06 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2023 to 2030.

There are many oral health care products in India that are based on ayurvedic or natural ingredients, and all the major companies in the country are selling ayurvedic revolution products, for example, Amway, an American company, has launched Glister, a toothpaste enriched with 11 natural herbs, in India.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising cases of dental cavities, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

