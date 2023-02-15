Oral Care Products Market Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031, as per TMR Report

Transparency Market Research

A rise in awareness about oral health practises in developing countries is fueling growth of the oral care products market in Asia Pacific

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global oral care products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031, according to the market outlook report by TMR.



Dietary sugar is one of the important factors responsible for obesity and various chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Moreover, it is considered to be a major cause of tooth decay. Consumption of confectionery items has increased in several middle- as well as low-income countries across the globe. Consequently, these countries are witnessing a rise in severe issues related to general and oral health. This, in turn, is propelling the global oral care products industry growth.

Oral Care Products Market: Key Findings

Cases of dental disorders have increased globally in the last few years owing to rise in the geriatric population. Moreover, tooth decay is a highly common oral health issue that is rising due to unhealthy food consumption habits and lack of proper oral hygiene among people. These factors are fueling the demand for various oral care products and consequently, driving market development.

Consumption of tobacco and sugary beverages can lead to different oral health disorders. Rise in awareness among people about importance of health and oral hygiene and adverse effects of consumption of sugar-based beverages is anticipated to boost the demand for oral care products in the next few years.

Improved spending power of people from developed countries, such as Germany, the U.K., and the U.S., has fueled the demand for different advanced oral healthcare products, such as mouthwashes, dental floss, and electronic toothbrushes, in these countries. Gum disease (periodontal disease), oral cancer, and cavities are some of the widespread issues affecting oral health, globally. Several developed countries, such as the U.S., spend over US$ 124.0 Bn per year on dental care-related costs. Increase in prevalence of dental diseases affecting all age groups is fueling the need for oral hygiene products across the globe.

Toothpaste is one of the highest consumed oral care products globally, as it is utilized by people from all income groups. People from developing countries are inclining toward the adoption of locally manufactured toothpastes. This factor is creating significant business opportunities for local companies in the industry.

Oral Care Products Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in cases of oral health issues across the globe is boosting the demand for various oral care products

Rise in consumption of sugar-based products and rapid expansion of the confectionery industry in developed and developing countries are driving the global industry

Regional Analysis

As per the market forecast in the TMR research report, Asia Pacific is expected to witness rise in demand for oral care products owing to increase in awareness about oral health in regional countries, such as India, Japan, and China

Players are anticipated to witness significant business opportunities in Europe and North America in the next few years. This can be attributed to increase in consumption of high sugar products and improved disposable income of people in these regions.

Oral Care Products Market: Competition Landscape

Players are investing significantly in R&D activities in order to develop technologically advanced and cost-effective products

These companies are also adopting strategies, such as product launch and regional expansion, in order to increase their market share

Leading market players are increasing investments in marketing and promotional campaigns in order to increase their sales numbers



Oral Care Products Market: Key Players

Procter & Gamble

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Colgate-Palmolive

Unilever plc

Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Danaher Corporation

Lion Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.

Oral Care Products Market Segmentation

Type

Toothpaste Fluoride Toothpaste Tartar Control Toothpaste Sensitivity Toothpaste Whitening Toothpaste

Toothbrush Manual Battery Powered Disposable

Denture Products Cleaners Fixatives Other Products

Mouthwash Medicated Non-medicated

Interdental Cleaning Interdental Brush Angled Straight Toothpicks Dental Floss Dental Tape Dental Sticks

Dental Accessories Cosmetic Whitening Products Fresh Breath Dental Chewing Gum Tongue Scrapers Fresh Breath Strips Others (Brushes, etc.)







Category

Prescription Products

Non-prescription Products

End-user

Individual

Commercial

Clinics

Hospitals

Hotels & Resorts



Distribution Channel

Online E-commerce Websites Company-owned Websites

Offline Supermarket & Hypermarket Specialty Stores Others (Multi-brand stores, etc.)





Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



