Oral Drug Delivery Global Market Report 2022: Nanotechnology Presents Lucrative Opportunities for Growth

4 min read

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Drug Delivery Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

People are embracing a more sedentary lifestyle as the middle class expands and urbanisation accelerates. Obesity rates and occurrences of diseases like diabetes are rising as a result of this. According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of chronic disease will rise by 57% by 2020.

GlobalData epidemiologists predict that by 2021, India will have 75.26 million diagnosed prevalent cases of type 2 diabetes and 26,000 diagnosed incident cases of endometrial cancer, with 91.72 million and 32,000 cases, respectively, by 2028. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2021, there will be 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and 608,570 cancer deaths in the United States.

According to a report published by Frontiers In Public Health, chronic noncommunicable diseases account for about 80% of the mortality among adults aged 60 in China, with ischemic heart disease, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and type 2 diabetes being the most common. Smoking, alcohol usage, sedentary activity, and poor nutritional intake are all significant contributors to these diseases. Oral drug delivery systems are expected to become more popular as the prevalence of chronic diseases rises around the world.

According to the World Population Prospects: the 2019 Revision, by 2050, one out of every six people on the planet will be over the age of 65 (16%), from one out of every eleven in 2019 (9%). One in every four people in Europe and North America could be 65 or older by 2050. In 2018, people aged 65 and older outnumbered kids under the age of five for the first time in history on a global level. From 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050, the number of people aged 80 and up is expected to treble. Eastern and South-Eastern Asia's population aged 65 and above nearly doubled from 6% in 1990 to 11% in 2019, while Latin America and the Caribbean's population aged 65 and above nearly doubled from 5% in 1990 to 9% in 2019. The growing geriatric population around the world is also expected to propel market growth in the forecast period.

Moreover, rising research and development and partnerships amongst market players will expand the growth of oral delivery globally. For instance, SWK Holdings Corporation announced the acquisition of Enteris BioPharma in August 2019. This acquisition will allow the company to broaden its product line and provide more advanced products to its clients. This will also allow the company to become a pioneer in the field of orally delivered peptide and small molecule therapies. Similarly, in September 2021, Bio-Thera Solutions signed an agreement with Intract, acquiring the licence to employ the oral delivery system with a single monoclonal antibody that will remain unnamed. Moreover, in November 2021, EsoCap completed private funding round, with existing and new investors participating. The funds will be utilised to further develop and industrialise EsoCap's focused application technology, which will allow for the effective local therapy of esophageal illnesses.

During the projected period, North America is anticipated to dominate the oral drug delivery market.

During the forecast period, North America is expected to have a large market share. Technological advances, rising patent approvals, and research on the usage of nanotechnology for drug delivery in the region are expected to drive the market. For example, Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical firm researching oral drug delivery systems, got a US patent in March 2019. Furthermore, due to the rapid adoption of new drug delivery technologies and the presence of research centres developing innovative drug delivery systems in the country, the United States is expected to hold a significant share of the oral drug delivery systems market in North America during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation:

By Formulation

  • Tablets

  • Capsules

  • Drops

  • Powder

  • Liquid or Syrup

  • Decoction

By Application

  • Disease Treatment

  • Research/Academic purposes

By Geography

  • North America

  • USA

  • Canada

  • Mexico

  • South America

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Others

  • Europe

  • Germany

  • France

  • United Kingdom

  • Spain

  • Others

  • Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Israel

  • Others

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • South Korea

  • India

  • Thailand

  • South Korea

  • Taiwan

  • Indonesia

  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4. MARKET DYNAMICS

5. ORAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY FORMULATION

6. ORAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY APPLICATION

7. ORAL DRUG DELIVERY MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

8. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9. COMPANY PROFILES

Companies Mentioned

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • AstraZeneca

  • Alpex Pharma S.A.

  • SPI Pharma

  • Globela Pharma Pvt Ltd

  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • Mayne Pharma Group Limited

  • Adare Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • AdhexPharma

  • Aquestive Therapeutics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9l7xk4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oral-drug-delivery-global-market-report-2022-nanotechnology-presents-lucrative-opportunities-for-growth-301686401.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

