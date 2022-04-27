Oral Hygiene Market share to register a growth of USD 12.16 Bn at a CAGR of 4.75%| Demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash to boost market growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oral Hygiene Market share is estimated to grow by USD 12.16 billion from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash and the increase in demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products are significantly driving the Oral Hygiene Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oral Hygiene Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Oral Hygiene Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 5 " has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Oral Hygiene Market report key highlights

Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 3.67%

Key Consumer Region & contribution: Europe at 33%

Key Market Segmentation:

Oral Hygiene Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 12.16 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled 3M Corp., Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dentaid, Dr. Fresh LLC, GC Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Kao Specialties Americas LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Oral Hygiene Market Trend

Increase in demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products



Due to increased concerns about personal health and dental cleanliness, the worldwide oral hygiene market is seeing an increase in demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products. Furthermore, the use of natural and organic products is becoming increasingly popular in the BPC industry. Oral hygiene is important for everyone since disorders including throat and oral cancer, tooth decay, cavities, and other oral-related ailments can have a negative impact on one's health.



As a result, customers are becoming more aware of the need of using natural and organic oral hygiene products. The worldwide oral hygiene market may be propelled by the trend of adopting natural and organic oral hygiene products.

Oral Hygiene Market Challenge

Homemade remedies and alternative products adoption



A country's rural population is one of the most important consumer bases for oral hygiene vendors. Traditional oral care home remedies are still used in these pockets, however. This reduces the volume of oral care items sold in these areas, impacting the market further. As a result, players in the oral hygiene market take steps to raise awareness about modern oral hygiene habits, which can help them gain a larger customer base and increase revenue. The leaves of this plant are used to clean teeth and preserve oral health in rural places.



As a result, vendors find it difficult to persuade potential clients to use other oral hygiene goods like toothbrushes and toothpaste. The adoption of alternative oral care products among the rural population in developing countries may limit the market growth.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Oral Hygiene Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

3M Corp.

Amway Corp.

Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Dentaid

Dr. Fresh LLC

GC Corp.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GoSmile LLC

Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

Johnson and Johnson

Koninklijke Philips NV

Lion Corp.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sunstar Suisse SA

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Kao Specialties Americas LLC

Key Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

Regional Market Analysis

Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth. In Europe, the key markets for oral hygiene are Germany and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the markets in North America, Asia, and South America. Oral hygiene market expansion in Europe would be aided by the maturing personal care products market over the forecast period.

