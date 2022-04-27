U.S. markets close in 5 hours 43 minutes

Oral Hygiene Market share to register a growth of USD 12.16 Bn at a CAGR of 4.75%| Demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash to boost market growth | Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Oral Hygiene Market share is estimated to grow by USD 12.16 billion from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as the demand for teeth whitening products and mouthwash and the increase in demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products are significantly driving the Oral Hygiene Market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oral Hygiene Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Oral Hygiene Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Our research report on "Oral Hygiene Market by Distribution Channel, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-20265" has extensively covered factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the market share during the forecast period.

Oral Hygiene Market report key highlights

  • Estimated year-on-year growth rate: 3.67%

  • Key Consumer Region & contribution: Europe at 33%

  • Key Market Segmentation:

Oral Hygiene Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 12.16 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.67

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 33%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

3M Corp., Amway Corp., Church and Dwight Co. Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Co., Dentaid, Dr. Fresh LLC, GC Corp., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, GoSmile LLC, Henkel AG and Co. KGaA, Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd., Johnson and Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lion Corp., Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc., Sanofi SA, Sunstar Suisse SA, The Procter and Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, and Kao Specialties Americas LLC

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per needs. Speak to our Analyst now!

Oral Hygiene Market Trend

  • Increase in demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products

    Due to increased concerns about personal health and dental cleanliness, the worldwide oral hygiene market is seeing an increase in demand for natural and organic oral hygiene products. Furthermore, the use of natural and organic products is becoming increasingly popular in the BPC industry. Oral hygiene is important for everyone since disorders including throat and oral cancer, tooth decay, cavities, and other oral-related ailments can have a negative impact on one's health.

    As a result, customers are becoming more aware of the need of using natural and organic oral hygiene products. The worldwide oral hygiene market may be propelled by the trend of adopting natural and organic oral hygiene products.

Oral Hygiene Market Challenge

  • Homemade remedies and alternative products adoption

    A country's rural population is one of the most important consumer bases for oral hygiene vendors. Traditional oral care home remedies are still used in these pockets, however. This reduces the volume of oral care items sold in these areas, impacting the market further. As a result, players in the oral hygiene market take steps to raise awareness about modern oral hygiene habits, which can help them gain a larger customer base and increase revenue. The leaves of this plant are used to clean teeth and preserve oral health in rural places.

    As a result, vendors find it difficult to persuade potential clients to use other oral hygiene goods like toothbrushes and toothpaste. The adoption of alternative oral care products among the rural population in developing countries may limit the market growth.

Get the latest Sample Report for extensive insights on key market Drivers, Trends, and Challenges influencing the Oral Hygiene Market.

Key Market Vendors Insights

The Oral Hygiene Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

Some of the key market vendors are:

  • 3M Corp.

  • Amway Corp.

  • Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • Colgate-Palmolive Co.

  • Dentaid

  • Dr. Fresh LLC

  • GC Corp.

  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • GoSmile LLC

  • Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

  • Johnson and Johnson

  • Koninklijke Philips NV

  • Lion Corp.

  • Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc.

  • Sanofi SA

  • Sunstar Suisse SA

  • The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • Unilever PLC

  • Kao Specialties Americas LLC

For more detailed highlights on products offerings and the growth strategies adopted by other vendors, Download Sample Report

  • Key Segment Analysis by Distribution Channel

Regional Market Analysis

Europe will account for 33% of the market's growth. In Europe, the key markets for oral hygiene are Germany and the United Kingdom. The market in this region will grow at a slower rate than the markets in North America, Asia, and South America. Oral hygiene market expansion in Europe would be aided by the maturing personal care products market over the forecast period.

Request our latest sample for additional highlights and key segments that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Related Reports:-

Breast Enhancement Products Market- The breast enhancement products market share is expected to increase by USD 68.66 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Face Masks and Peels Market - The face masks and peels market share is expected to increase by USD 5.46 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.07%. Download Exclusive Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

  • 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Primary oral hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.4 Secondary oral hygiene products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Customer Landscape

  • 7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 8.13 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

  • 10.4 Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 Amway Corp.

  • 11.4 Church and Dwight Co. Inc.

  • 11.5 Colgate-Palmolive Co.

  • 11.6 GC Corp.

  • 11.7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

  • 11.8 GoSmile LLC

  • 11.9 Henkel AG and Co. KGaA

  • 11.10 Johnson and Johnson

  • 11.11 The Procter and Gamble Co.

  • 11.12 Unilever PLC

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.4 Research methodology

  • 12.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oral-hygiene-market-share-to-register-a-growth-of-usd-12-16-bn-at-a-cagr-of-4-75-demand-for-teeth-whitening-products-and-mouthwash-to-boost-market-growth--technavio-301533353.html

SOURCE Technavio

