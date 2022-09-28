U.S. markets open in 2 hours 29 minutes

Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2022

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Oral Thin Films Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global oral thin films market.

This report focuses on oral thin films market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the oral thin films market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

  • Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

  • Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates.

  • Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

  • Identify growth segments for investment.

  • Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

  • Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

  • Benchmark performance against key competitors.

  • Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

  • Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Major players in the oral thin films market are ZIM Laboratories, NAL Pharma, Cure Pharmaceutical, IntelGenx Corp, Kyu Kyu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Seoul Pharmaceuticals, CL Pharm, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc, Shilpa Therapeutics Pvt Ltd, Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, Solvay, LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG, Mylan Inc, LIVKON Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., and ARx, LLC.

The global oral thin film Market is expected to grow from $3.18 billion in 2020 to $3.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.93%. The oral thin film market is expected to reach $5.38 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.88%.

The oral thin films market consists of sales of the oral thin films by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a drug delivery dosage system composed of a mono polymeric thin film applied in the mouth, for a quick release of an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) when placed on the tongue. The purpose of oral thin film (OTF) is to deliver therapeutic substances into the oral cavity or the stomach tract, where they are absorbed and transported directly to the circulatory system. Oral thin-film technologies ensure a fast and sustained release of the active substance, ensuring the ideal dose reaches the correct location within the body.

The main types of oral thin films include sublingual film and fast dissolving dental/buccal film. The sublingual film refers to oral thin films that rapidly dissolve under the tongue and are quickly absorbed by blood with the help of tissue. It is used to treat patients who are recovering from opioid misuse disorder. These oral thin films are used in treatment of schizophrenia, migraine, opioid dependence, nausea and vomiting. They are sold through hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and other distribution channels.

North America was the largest region in the oral thin film market in 2019. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the oral thin film market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Rising demand for thin-film drug delivery systems is propelling the growth of the oral thin film market. Thin films have been identified as a potential alternative to standard dosage forms. It is a convenient, self-administrable, and fast-dissolving dosage form for the delivery of medications, which makes it a versatile drug delivery platform. Thin films are taken orally and do not require water to swallow to absorb a drug.

OTF is more patient-friendly due to its rapid dissolution rate. Due to these reasons, the demand for thin-film drug delivery systems is increasing which is bringing more demand for oral thin films as well. For instance, in January 2021, a Turkish Journal of Pharmaceutical Sciences report shows that the global thin-film pharmaceutical products market is expected to increase from $7 billion in 2015 to over $15 billion by the end of 2024. It estimates that there will be an increase of 117% in 10 years. Thus, increasing demand for thin-film drug delivery systems is driving the growth of the oral thin film market.

The rapidly growing investment in research and development (R&D) by leading players has propelled the growth of the oral thin film market. Major companies operating in the oral thin films market are focused on investing in research and development of fast dissolving oral thin films to strengthen their position by implementing new platform technologies such as soluleaves, XGEL, and waferTab. R&D helps to innovate new solutions that can be more convenient, effective, and efficient for drug delivery.

The countries covered in the oral thin film market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Oral Thin Films Market Characteristics

3. Oral Thin Films Market Trends And Strategies

4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Oral Thin Films

5. Oral Thin Films Market Size And Growth
5.1. Global Oral Thin Films Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion
5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.1.2. Restraints On The Market
5.2. Global Oral Thin Films Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Oral Thin Films Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Sublingual Film

  • Fast Dissolving Dental/Buccal Film

6.2. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Segmentation By Disease Indication, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Schizophrenia

  • Migraine

  • Opioid Dependence

  • Nausea & Vomiting

  • Others

6.3. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Other Distribution Channels

7. Oral Thin Films Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Oral Thin Films Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fuxmtq

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oral-thin-films-global-market-report-2022-301635273.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

