Oral Thin Films Market to Develop at CAGR of 9.2% during Forecast Period, Notes TMR Study

·6 min read

- Companies are investing more in R&D to develop production methods such as hot metal extrusion and solvent casting to produce high-quality oral strips on a regular basis

- The global market is expected to be driven by rise in the adoption of oral thin films in oral drug delivery systems and increase in prevalence of dysphagia

ALBANY, N.Y., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oral thin films market was worth US$ 2.6 Bn in 2019. The market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, from 2020 to 2030. The oral thin films market is likely to reach valuation of US$ 6.6 Bn by 2030. The global oral thin films market is expected to be driven by extensive R&D activities, increase in demand for thin film drug delivery systems, and strategic collaborations between new technology proprietors and major pharmaceutical firms during the forecast period.

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Oral thin films with vast surface areas have disintegration, fast wetting, and dissolution, resulting in incremental potential for pharmaceutical firms. They are taking advantage of commercial prospects to treat migraines and schizophrenia, as neurological illnesses are expected to generate the most revenue in the global oral thin films market.

Request Brochure of Oral Thin Films Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42869

Mechanical qualities of drug eluting oral thin films, such as tear resistance and elongation at break, are key aspects for handling, production, and shipping, and are being taken into consideration by manufacturers. Oral thin films are being developed with the goal of achieving accurate dosing and flexibility, allowing them to be perforated as well as manipulated in size and thickness for the delivery of extremely uniformed dosages.

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Thin film drug delivery technologies are becoming more popular due to advantages such as a bigger surface area, precise medicine, and pleasing color & flavor when compared to standard drug delivery systems. Patients and medical professionals alike are said to favor thin-film medications, since they are patient-friendly and provide high-quality results. Patients benefit from oral thin film drugs, as they are easy to store and carry. In addition, these provide exact and accurate dosage, resulting in the desired beneficial result. As a result, the thin film drug delivery system market has garnered a lot of traction. The global market has been triggered further by a high degree of acceptability and amazing benefits.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Oral Thin Films Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=42869

  • Based on product type, in 2019, the global oral thin films market was led by sublingual films, and this tendency is expected to persist during the forecast timeframe. The category is likely to grow due to a robust product pipeline, significant research initiatives, and increasing market acceptance of sublingual film.

  • In 2019, the neurological diseases category accounted for a significant portion of the worldwide oral thin film market based on indication. The category is likely to be driven by an increase in the incidences of neurological illnesses.

  • In 2019, the retail pharmacies distribution channel category led the market, due to growth in the number of retail pharmacies in developing countries, higher inclination toward retail pharmacies among end users and availability of an extensive variety of items

  • During the forecast period, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market. The regional market is driven by higher product availability, uptake of oral thin films, and existence of several suppliers in comparison with other regions.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Oral Thin Films Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42869

Global Oral Thin Films Market: Growth Drivers

  • As a rising number of people adopt a sedentary lifestyle, companies are developing oral thin films that alter supplement dosing. Pharmaceutical companies in the global market have taken notice of the simple yet rapid method of producing oral strips compared to capsules and tablets.

  • Attributed to the prevalence of regional and global companies and rise in demand for oral thin films, the market in Asia Pacific is likely to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. China and Japan are estimated to be profitable regions for the global market. In these nations, there is a substantial senior patient populace with dysphagia, as well as a rise in healthcare spending, which is likely to propel the regional market.

Make an Enquiry before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=42869

Global Oral Thin Films Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Kyu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

  • Sunovion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

  • LIVKON Pharmaceuticals pvt. Ltd.

  • ZIM Laboratories Limited

  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc.

  • Cure Pharmaceutical

Global Oral Thin Films Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Sublingual Film

  • Fast Dissolving Oral Film

  • Buccal Film

Indication

  • Pain Management

  • Neurological Disorders

  • Nausea & Vomiting

  • Opioid Dependence

  • Others

Distribution Channel

  • Hospital Pharmacies

  • Retail Pharmacies

  • Online Pharmacies

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Nutraceutical Oral Thin Films Market: A nutraceutical is a fortified food or food product that provides protection against chronic disease along with physiological benefits. Nutraceuticals may be utilized to support the function or structure of the body, increase life expectancy, delay the aging process, improve health, or prevent chronic diseases.

Echocardiography Market: The global echocardiography market was valued over US$ 1.4 Bn in 2019. The market is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Echocardiography is a medical test that utilizes sound waves to create a live image of the heart known as electrocardiogram (ECG). This test enables doctors to monitor the condition of the heart of the patient and understand its function.

Intramedullary Nails Market: The global intramedullary nails market was valued at US$ 0.73 Bn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~5% from 2020 to 2030. Intramedullary fixation is valuable and appropriate for majority of fractures. With newer nail designs and attention to technique, nailing can be extended to both proximal and distal extra articular fractures.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Access MarketNgage: The On Demand, Subscription based platform from Transparency Market Research

www.marketngage.com

Now avail flexible Market Research Subscription through MarketNgage, the Market Research Subscription Platform from Transparency Market Research and other iconic market research powerhouses. Go beyond just reports and access research multi-format through downloadable executive summaries, chapters, databooks, infographics, charts, interactive playbook for data visualization and full reports across all major industries, 200+ sub sectors and 1200+ niche markets, through MarketNgage.

Sign Up for a 7 day free trial!

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/oral-thin-films-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oral-thin-films-market-to-develop-at-cagr-of-9-2-during-forecast-period-notes-tmr-study-301496033.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

