Orange Bank & Trust Promotes Anthony Pili to Senior Vice President

·2 min read
In this article:
  • OBT

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / The Board of Directors and President and CEO Michael Gilfeather of Orange Bank & Trust Company are pleased to announce the promotion of Anthony Pili, Director of Cash Management, to Senior Vice President.

Mr. Pili joined Orange Bank & Trust in 2018 with more than 15 years' experience in the banking and finance industry. He was hired as 1st Vice President, Director of Cash Management, to assess, plan and manage the efficient utilization of cash management products and financial services to best serve the Bank's commercial clients. In 2020, Mr. Pili assumed responsibility for the Bank's Marketing Department in advance of its initial public offering and listing on the NASDAQ marketplace.

"This well-deserved promotion follows Anthony's incredible results driving triple digit growth in many of the Bank's cash management verticals while ensuring our customer facing technology remains on the cutting edge of the industry" said Michael Gilfeather, Orange Bank & Trust Company President and CEO. "In addition to his success overseeing cash management, Anthony's work with the marketing department has brought our messaging and commercial presence to another level."

Prior to joining the Bank, Mr. Pili served as a Senior Vice President at Greater Hudson Bank, where he ran the Westchester County market and served as director of strategic planning, overseeing their cash management, marketing, renewable energy and SBA programs. Prior to Greater Hudson, he worked with Hudson Valley-based businesses, non-profits and municipalities at both Union State Bank and Hudson Valley Bank.

"I am so grateful for the opportunity to work with an incredibly talented team of bankers dedicated to providing our clients exceptional personal service and the latest and greatest in banking technology," explained Mr. Pili. Anthony has a BBA in Finance and Economics from Pace University, an MBA in Financial Management from Iona College, and is pursuing a second MBA in Marketing from Fordham University.

About Orange Bank & Trust Company

An independent bank beginning with a dream of 14 founders over 125 years ago, Orange Bank &Trust, through conservative banking practices, innovation and commitment to its community, now has assets of over $2 billion. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added six branches in Rockland and Westchester Counties and acquired Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, a wealth management company. While growing, Orange Bank & Trust has continued to focus on providing premier banking services, based on personal relationships, for businesses, organizations and individuals.

CONTACT:
Candice Varetoni
AVP MARKETING OFFICER
Phone:845-341-5043
cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694411/Orange-Bank-Trust-Promotes-Anthony-Pili-to-Senior-Vice-President

