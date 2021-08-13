U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,452.75
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,401.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,067.75
    -10.75 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,240.30
    -2.20 (-0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.73
    -0.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,754.80
    +3.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.07 (+0.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1741
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3670
    +0.0280 (+2.09%)
     

  • Vix

    15.59
    -0.47 (-2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3760
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,751.09
    -1,150.14 (-2.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,119.21
    -34.37 (-2.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,965.82
    -49.20 (-0.18%)
     

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·30 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter 2021 Results

  • Net Income for Q2 2021 increased $2.3 million, or 80.4%, to a record $5.2 million versus Q2 2020

  • Return on average assets for Q2 2021 rose 28 basis points year-over-year to 1.05%

  • Return on common equity for Q2 2021 rose 603 basis points year-over-year to 15.0%

  • Provision for loan losses of $809 thousand declined 38% versus the same period last year due to stabilizing credit trends

  • Average Loans (net of PPP) for Q2 2021 increased 22.3% year-over-year, to $1.1 billion

  • Average Demand Deposits for Q2 2021 grew 37.4% year-over-year to $627.8 million

  • Total Assets grew $387.3 million, or 23.3%, from year-end 2020 to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2021

  • Trust and asset advisory business revenue increased 26.3%, to $2.4 million, for Q2 2021

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 12, 2021 / Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. ("HVIA"), today announced net income of $5.2 million, or $1.16 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This compares with net income of $2.9 million, or $0.64 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. For the first six months of 2021, net income increased by $4.9 million, or 90.8%, over the prior year period, to $10.2 million, or $2.28 per basic and diluted share. This compares with net income of $5.4 million, or $1.19 per basic and diluted share, for the first six months of 2020.

"I am pleased to announce yet another record quarter of financial performance for the Bank and Company," said Orange County Bancorp President & CEO, Michael Gilfeather. "These results reflect significant growth across all facets of our business, with particularly noteworthy increases in assets and loans as liquidity initiatives took hold and credit uncertainty gave way to an increasingly favorable business outlook."

"The quarter also represents a very important transition period for the organization," Gilfeather added. "As the growth strategy we initiated several years ago continued to yield strong results, the Board and management team elected to leverage our success through a NASDAQ IPO. I am pleased to announce completion of our offering and subsequent NASDAQ Capital Market listing under the stock symbol "OBT" during the first week of August. Our transaction was upsized in the face of strong demand and culminated in the sale of 1.15 million shares to new investors at $33.50 per share, for gross proceeds of approximately $38.5 million. While technically a Q3 event, the groundwork for the transaction began in earnest in Q2 and entailed major contributions from all divisions of the Bank. It was a phenomenal success, particularly in conjunction with the financial results just reported, and positions the Company well for continued growth going forward.

To further highlight our financial accomplishments in Q2, net income of $5.2 million for the quarter pushed our first half net income over $10 million, nearly double the same period last year. Total assets of the Bank also exceeded $2 billion for the first time, increasing $387.3 million, or 23.3%, from year-end 2020.

Total loans were $1.29 billion as of June 30, 2021, representing a $134.1 million, or 11.6%, increase from $1.15 billion at December 31, 2020. This growth was primarily due to increases in commercial real estate and Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans. Net of PPP, loans grew $94.4 million, reflecting improving economic strength and business opportunities our clients are seeing across the regions we serve. Since the government approved a second round of PPP funding in early 2021, the Bank's PPP loan balance has risen 58%, from nearly $69 million at year-end 2020 to nearly $109 million at the close of Q2 2021. While the program ended on May 31, 2021 we continue to work with our PPP borrowers to assess whether their loans qualify for government forgiveness and, if so, help them through the process.

Deposit growth was also strong for the quarter, with total deposits of $1.87 billion as of June 30, 2021 representing a $382.4 million, or 25.7%, increase from $1.49 billion at December 31, 2020. Over half of these deposits are in low to zero cost NOW and Demand Deposit accounts, resulting in our relatively low average cost of deposits.

Our net interest margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was 3.09%, compared to 3.34% for the three months ended June 30, 2020, and 3.18% for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 3.51% for the same period last year.While we did experience margin compression, overall loan growth resulted in an increase in net interest income for the quarter of $2.9 million, or 24.2%, versus the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased $5.2 million, or 22.6%, versus the same period last year.

The Company's Wealth Management initiative, which launched earlier this year, also enjoyed strong growth. Orange Wealth Management is a platform that provides a comprehensive suite of wealth management services delivered through the Company's Private Banking and Trust Services Division and HVIA subsidiary. Revenues grew 26.3%, to $2.4 million, for the second quarter 2021 verses the same quarter last year and are up 22.4% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. Assets under management (AUM) ended Q2 at $1.24 billion, up $48.4 million for the first half of the year. HVIA, which until recently focused its marketing efforts on our historical operating region, is now actively expanding into Westchester to leverage and support our business relationships there. We remain excited by the growth prospects for this exciting initiative.

While pleased with these results, much remains to be done. We just opened a new branch in the Bronx with a seasoned team that is well respected in the local business community. Senior Vice President and Senior Commercial Loan Officer, Anthony Mormile, is leading this effort and we are very encouraged by the results to date. Additionally, our scheduled Nanuet branch opening later this year will strengthen our presence in Rockland County and, given its proximity to New Jersey, provide a point of entree into Bergen County. In keeping with our broader strategy for the Bank, we intend to remain disciplined and rigorous with branch initiatives.

The success we've enjoyed the past several years doesn't happen without a dedicated staff," Gilfeather concluded. "Last year, the pandemic and need to provide PPP loans to our business clients pushed the Bank beyond what even we thought possible. Our employees responded without hesitation, implementing new systems and processing more than $100 million in loans for clients in a matter of months. This quarter, we sought to raise the public profile of our efforts, improve liquidity, and fund further growth of the Company through an initial public offering. This required enormous effort from the entire organization and, again, our employees responded, assuming important responsibilities in addition to their daily work servicing clients and providing trust and investment assistance. Their efforts resulted in an outstanding transaction, ensuring future growth and viability for the Company. I thank them for a job well done."

Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Financial Review

Net Income

Net income for the second quarter of 2021 was $5.2 million, compared to net income of $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.3 million, or 80.4%. Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $10.2 million, compared to net income of $5.4 million for the same period of 2020, an increase of $4.8 million, or 90.8%. The increase for both the three and six month periods in 2021 compared to 2020 was driven primarily by an increase in net interest income and decrease in provision for loan losses, partially offset by increases in non-interest expense and provision for income taxes.

Net Interest Income

For the three months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased by $2.9 million, or 24.2%, versus the same period last year. For the six months ended June 30, 2021, net interest income increased by $5.2 million, or 22.6%, versus the same period last year.

Total interest income increased $2.7 million, or 21.1%, and $4.8 million, or 19.0%, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectiveley, versus the corresponding periods last year. The increase in interest income was primarily due to loan growth and fees associated with PPP loan forgiveness.

Total interest expense decreased $121 thousand in the second quarter of 2021, to $1.0 million, compared to $1.1 million in the second quarter of the prior year, and decreased $388 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2021, to $2.0 million from $2.4 million, for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease resulted from a reduction in deposit interest expense partially offset by an increase in interest expense due to the subordinated debt issued in September 2020. Lower interest expense on deposits was consistent with the reduction of the Fed Funds rate in the first quarter of 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provision for Loan Losses

The Company recognized provisions for loan losses of $809 thousand and $875 thousand for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to $1.3 million and $2.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively. The lower provisions reflect improved credit metrics and declining loan deferrals. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.32% as of June 30, 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio was 1.45%.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income was $3.0 million during both the second quarter of 2021 and 2020, while non-interest income was $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $372 thousand, or 6.7%. The increase was a result of continued growth in the Bank's trust operations and HVIA's asset management activities.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $10.4 million and $9.9 million during the second quarters of 2021 and 2020, respectively, an increase of $497 thousand, or 5%, while non-interest expense was $20.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to $19.5 million for the same period in 2020, an increase of $1.2 million, or 6.3%. The increase in non-interest expense for the three and six month periods was due to the Bank's continued investment in growth. This investment was comprised primarily of increases in salaries, information technology, professional fees, and deposit insurance costs resulting from significant growth in deposit balances. The efficiency ratio improved to 58.90% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 from 66.98% for the same period in 2020, and improved to 60.41% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 from 67.97% for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

Income Tax Expense

The provision for income taxes for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1.3 million compared to $695 thousand for the same period in 2020. The provision for income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was $2.5 million compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2020. The increase for both periods was due to the increase in income before income taxes. The effective tax rate for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 was 19.5%, versus 19.5% and 19.8%, respectively, for the same periods last year.

Financial Condition

Total consolidated assets increased $387.3 million, or 23.3%, from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2020 to $2.1 billion at June 30, 2021. The increase reflects increases in cash and due from banks, loans receivable and investments.

Total cash and due from banks increased from $121.2 million at December 31, 2020 to $322.9 million at June 30, 2021, an increase of $201.7 million, or 166.4%. The increase was primarily due to increases in deposit account balances driven by seasonal increases in municipal deposits, ongoing success attracting business account assets, and government efforts to increase liquidity in the economy.

Total investments increased $47.6 million from $330.1 million at December 31, 2020 to $377.7 million at June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily in mortgage backed and municipal securities.

Total loans increased from $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020 to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $134.1 million, or 11.6%. This increase was primarily due to an increase in commercial real estate loans of $82.9 million and PPP loans of $39.7 million.

Total deposits increased $382.4 million to $1.9 billion at June 30, 2021, from $1.5 billion at December 31, 2020. The increase was primarily related to business account activity, PPP loan proceeds and government liquidity efforts, combined with municipal deposit growth attributable to cyclical real estate tax collections.

Stockholders' equity increased $5.5 million to $140.9 million at June 30, 2021 from $135.4 million at December 31, 2020 due to an $8.4 million net increase in retained earnings partially offset by a $2.9 million decline in AOCI during the first half of 2021 resulting from a change in the market value of investments.

At June 30, 2021, the Bank maintained capital ratios in excess of regulatory standards for well capitalized institutions. The Bank's Tier 1 capital to average assets ratio was 7.56%, both the common equity and Tier 1 capital to risk weighted assets were 12.13% and the total capital to risk weighted assets ratio was 13.38%.

Loan Quality

At June 30, 2021, the Bank had total non-accrual loans of $2.0 million, or 0.16% of total loans, which included $959.0 thousand of Troubled Debt Restructured Loans ("TDRs"), or 0.07% of total loans. This total was unchanged from year end 2020. Accruing loans delinquent greater than 30 days were $1.1 million as of June 30, 2021, compared to $1.8 million at December 31, 2020. The following table shows the current status of loans deferred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
SUMMARY OF LOAN PORTFOLIO SEGMENTS AND DEFERMENTS
(UNAUDITED)
(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

Total Deferments as of June 30, 2021

Industry Classification

June 30, 2021
Balance

Loan Count

% of Total Loans

Outstanding Balance

Loan Count

Deferred %

Real Estate and Rental Leasing

$

529,630

496

41.0%

$

4,081

5

0.8%

Healthcare and Social Assistance

106,158

624

8.2%

695

3

0.7%

Construction

74,111

102

5.7%

-

-

0.0%

Retail Trade

44,131

79

3.4%

-

-

0.0%

Management of Companies/Enterprise

34,233

16

2.7%

-

-

0.0%

Wholesale Trade

34,173

73

2.6%

-

-

0.0%

Manufacturing

44,815

105

3.5%

-

-

0.0%

Hotel / Motel

27,043

10

2.1%

7,588

3

28.1%

Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services

17,994

169

1.4%

51

2

0.3%

Finance and Insurance

24,803

66

1.9%

-

-

0.0%

Contractors

15,515

103

1.2%

-

-

0.0%

Educational Services & Child Care

13,344

32

1.0%

-

-

0.0%

Administrative and Management

14,495

89

1.1%

-

-

0.0%

Food Service

17,886

34

1.4%

-

-

0.0%

Art, Entertainment, and Recreation

14,919

10

1.2%

-

-

0.0%

Transportation and Warehousing

10,274

33

0.8%

-

-

0.0%

Residential Real Estate & Other

159,234

1,297

12.3%

-

-

0.0%

PPP Loans

108,711

592

8.4%

-

-

0.0%

Total system loan balances

$

1,291,469

3,930

100.0%

$

12,415

13

1.0%

Net deferred & unapplied

(4,584

)

Total loans

1,286,885

Total Deferments as of June 30, 2021

Loan Portfolio Category

June 30, 2021
Balance

Loan Count

% of Total Loans

Outstanding Balance

Loan Count

Deferred %

CRE:

Multifamily

$

162,274

91

12.6%

$

2,367

1

1.5%

Non-owner occupied

445,549

388

34.5%

8,192

5

1.8%

Owner occupied

174,276

189

13.5%

1,110

2

0.6%

Construction, development, land

71,059

38

5.5%

-

-

0.0%

C&I

241,103

1,791

18.7%

746

5

0.3%

PPP Loans

108,711

592

8.4%

-

-

0.0%

Consumer:

Residential

71,687

528

5.6%

-

-

0.0%

Non-residential

16,810

313

1.3%

-

-

0.0%

Total system loan balances

$

1,291,469

3,930

100.0%

$

12,415

13

1.0%

Net deferred & unapplied

(4,584

)

Total loans

1,286,885

At the outset of the pandemic, management identified certain industries, including hospitality, healthcare, and retail, it viewed as most susceptible to stress from a prolonged economic slowdown. Notwithstanding perceived industry risks, portfolio concentration and exposure across these segments is modest. Notably, Lodging and Food Services, which broadly reflect our exposure to hotels, food and beverage, constitute $44.9 million, or 3.5%, of our loan portfolio. At quarter end, these categories accounted for 61.1% of our total $12.4 million of loans on payment deferral.

Management continues to evaluate performance trends across industry groups to assess underlying business and liquidity risks due to the economic impacts of COVID-19. While the Bank has continued to provide relief from debt service through forbearance agreements, its focus has shifted toward the resumption of loan payments, as management believes clients in need of deferral have largely been accommodated at this time. Most borrowers requesting deferral early in the cycle resumed scheduled repayment of their loan obligations at the end of their initial 90-day deferral period. Deferred loans at June 30, 2021 were $12.4 million, or 1.0%, of our portfolio, compared with $48.8 million, or 4.2%, of our loan portfolio at December 31, 2020.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 125 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

For further information:
Robert L. Peacock
EVP Chief Financial Officer
rpeacock@orangebanktrust.com
Phone: (845) 341-5005

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

322,919

$

121,232

Investment securities - available-for-sale

377,738

330,105

Restricted investment in bank stocks

2,109

1,449

Loans

1,286,885

1,152,738

Allowance for loan losses

(17,049

)

(16,172

)

Loans, net

1,269,836

1,136,566

Net Premises and equipment

14,124

14,017

Accrued interest receivable

7,090

6,295

Bank owned life insurance

29,064

28,520

Goodwill

5,359

5,359

Intangible assets

1,821

1,963

Other assets

22,172

19,430

TOTAL ASSETS

$

2,052,232

$

1,664,936

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Deposits:

Noninterest bearing

$

652,767

$

521,093

Interest bearing

1,218,898

968,201

Total deposits

1,871,665

1,489,294

Note payable

3,000

3,000

Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs

19,358

19,323

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

17,298

17,896

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,911,321

1,529,513

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Common stock, $0.50 par value; 15,000,000 shares authorized;

4,533,304 issued; 4,488,437 and 4,483,102 outstanding,

at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

2,266

2,266

Surplus

84,936

85,111

Retained Earnings

56,118

47,683

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of taxes

(1,116

)

1,819

Treasury stock, at cost; 44,867 and 50,202 shares at June 30,

2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

(1,293

)

(1,456

)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

140,911

135,423

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

2,052,232

$

1,664,936

Note: There were minor changes made to the previously reported December 31, 2020 balance sheet related to corrections for the treatment of deferred costs on loans.

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

INTEREST INCOME

Interest and fees on loans

$

14,033

$

11,444

$

27,261

$

22,446

Interest on investment securities:

Taxable

1,156

1,223

2,284

2,558

Tax exempt

408

233

771

359

Interest on Federal funds sold and other

61

28

104

208

TOTAL INTEREST INCOME

15,658

12,928

30,420

25,571

INTEREST EXPENSE

Interest on savings and NOW accounts

617

851

1,209

1,807

Interest on time deposits

137

254

295

535

Interest on FHLB advances

-

-

-

10

Interest on note payable

42

42

84

84

Interest on subordinated notes

230

-

460

-

TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE

1,026

1,147

2,048

2,436

NET INTEREST INCOME

14,632

11,781

28,372

23,135

Provision for loan losses

809

1,310

875

2,510

NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES

13,823

10,471

27,497

20,625

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges on deposit accounts

158

117

333

325

Trust income

1,184

918

2,307

1,956

Investment advisory income

1,235

997

2,411

1,898

Investment securities gains(losses)

-

586

-

586

Earnings on bank owned life insurance

173

182

345

347

Other

278

206

523

435

TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME

3,028

3,006

5,919

5,547

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries

4,726

4,634

9,273

8,819

Employee benefits

876

1,105

2,002

2,254

Occupancy expense

967

934

1,932

1,872

Professional fees

1,023

1,004

1,930

1,575

Directors' fees and expenses

252

276

494

569

Computer software expense

1,032

920

2,090

1,714

FDIC assessment

267

197

555

366

Advertising expenses

285

338

568

651

Advisor expenses related to trust income

140

88

261

243

Telephone expenses

136

140

270

269

Intangible amortization

71

71

143

143

Other

626

197

1,198

1,020

TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE

10,401

9,904

20,716

19,495

Income before income taxes

6,450

3,573

12,700

6,677

Provision for income taxes

1,257

695

2,482

1,323

NET INCOME

$

5,193

$

2,878

$

10,218

$

5,354

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

1.16

$

0.64

$

2.28

$

1.19

Weighted average shares outstanding

4,488,602

4,514,345

4,485,886

4,512,382

Note: There were minor changes made to the previously reported June 30, 2020 income statement periods related to corrections for the treatment of deferred costs on loans.

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)


Three Months Ended June 30,


2021

2020


Average Balance

Interest

Average Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Rate

Assets:

Loans Receivable (net of PPP)

$

1,148,215

$

12,883

4.50%

$

938,942

$

11,003

4.71%

PPP Loans

119,463

1,150

3.86%

67,879

441

2.61%

Investment securities

361,541

1,541

1.71%

276,908

1,439

2.09%

Due from banks

270,259

61

0.09%

132,991

28

0.08%

Other

2,038

23

4.53%

1,446

17

4.73%

Total interest earning assets

1,901,516

15,658

3.30%

1,418,166

12,928

3.67%

Non-interest earning assets

81,249

72,429

Total assets

$

1,982,765

$

1,490,595

Liabilities and equity:

Interest-bearing demand accounts

$

276,609

$

84

0.12%

$

203,334

$

102

0.20%

Money market accounts

627,289

478

0.31%

464,021

681

0.59%

Savings accounts

183,867

55

0.12%

128,487

68

0.21%

Certificates of deposit

88,537

137

0.62%

89,830

254

1.14%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,176,302

754

0.26%

885,672

1,105

0.50%

FHLB Advances and other borrowings

3

0

0.27%

-

-

0.00%

Note payable

3,000

42

5.62%

3,000

42

5.63%

Subordinated notes

19,348

230

4.77%

-

-

0.00%

Total interest bearing liabilities

1,198,653

1,026

0.34%

888,672

1,147

0.52%

Non-interest bearing demand accounts

627,806

456,931

Other non-interest bearing liabilities

17,563

16,210

Total liabilities

1,844,022

1,361,813

Total shareholders' equity

138,744

128,782

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,982,766

$

1,490,595

Net interest income

$

14,632

$

11,781

Interest rate spread 1

2.96%

3.15%

Net interest margin 2

3.09%

3.34%

Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

158.6%

159.6%

Notes:
1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)


Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Average Balance

Interest

Average Rate

Average Balance

Interest

Average Rate

Assets:

Loans Receivable (net of PPP)

$

1,116,706

$

24,886

4.49%

$

927,768

$

22,004

4.77%

PPP Loans

107,040

2,375

4.47%

33,939

442

2.62%

Investment securities

351,169

3,013

1.73%

267,617

2,883

2.17%

Due from banks

224,083

104

0.09%

95,589

208

0.44%

Other

1,780

42

4.76%

1,361

34

5.02%

Total interest earning assets

1,800,778

30,420

3.41%

1,326,274

25,571

3.88%

Non-interest earning assets

81,459

73,464

Total assets

$

1,882,237

$

1,399,738

Liabilities and equity:

Interest-bearing demand accounts

$

269,626

$

165

0.12%

$

202,450

$

205

0.20%

Money market accounts

583,535

939

0.32%

433,956

1,456

0.67%

Savings accounts

171,449

105

0.12%

126,286

146

0.23%

Certificates of deposit

89,660

295

0.66%

88,913

535

1.21%

Total interest-bearing deposits

1,114,270

1,504

0.27%

851,605

2,342

0.55%

FHLB Advances and other borrowings

1

0

0.40%

1,163

10

1.73%

Note payable

3,000

84

5.65%

3,000

84

5.63%

Subordinated notes

19,668

460

4.72%

-

-

0.00%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,136,939

2,048

0.36%

855,768

2,436

0.57%

Non-interest bearing demand accounts

590,332

401,039

Other non-interest bearing liabilities

18,306

16,539

Total liabilities

1,745,577

1,273,346

Total shareholders' equity

136,660

126,392

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,882,237

$

1,399,738

Net interest income

$

28,372

$

23,135

Interest rate spread 1

3.04%

3.30%

Net interest margin 2

3.18%

3.51%

Average interest earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities

158.4%

155.0%

Notes:
1 The Interest rate spread is the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
2 Net interest margin is the annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED RATIOS AND OTHER DATA
(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended June 30, (1)

Six Months Ended June 30, (1)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Performance Ratios:

Return on average assets

1.05%

0.77%

1.09%

0.77%

Return on average equity

14.97%

8.94%

14.95%

8.47%

Interest rate spread (2)

2.96%

3.15%

3.04%

3.30%

Net interest margin (3)

3.09%

3.34%

3.18%

3.51%

Efficiency ratio (4)

58.90%

66.98%

60.41%

67.97%

Dividend payout ratio (5)

17.29%

31.37%

17.56%

33.71%

Non-interest income to average total assets

0.61%

0.81%

0.63%

0.79%

Non-interest expenses to average total assets

2.10%

2.00%

2.20%

2.07%

Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities

158.64%

159.58%

158.39%

154.98%

Average equity to average total assets

7.00%

8.64%

7.26%

9.03%

Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average outstanding loans during the period

0.00%

0.07%

0.00%

0.07%

At

At

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Asset Quality Ratios:

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.12%

0.15%

Non-performing loans to total loans

0.19%

0.22%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

691.08%

641.24%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.32%

1.40%

Capital Ratios:(6)

Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)

13.38%

13.49%

Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.13%

12.24%

Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)

12.13%

12.24%

Tier 1 capital (to average assets)

7.56%

8.16%

Notes:
(1) Annualized for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
(2) Represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the periods.
(3) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the periods.
(4) The efficiency ratio represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5) The dividend payout ratio represents dividends paid per share divided by net income per share.
(6) Ratios are for the Bank only.

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Interest income

$

15,658

$

12,928

$

30,420

$

25,571

Interest expense

1,026

1,147

2,048

2,436

Net interest income

14,632

11,781

28,372

23,135

Provision for loan losses

809

1,310

875

2,510

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

13,823

10,471

27,497

20,625

Noninterest income

3,028

3,006

5,919

5,547

Noninterest expenses

10,401

9,904

20,716

19,495

Income before income taxes

6,450

3,573

12,700

6,677

Provision for income taxes

1,257

695

2,482

1,323

Net income

$

5,193

$

2,878

$

10,218

$

5,354

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

1.16

$

0.64

$

2.28

$

1.19

Weighted average common shares outstanding

4,488,602

4,514,345

4,485,886

4,512,382

At

At

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Book value per share

$

31.39

$

30.21

Net tangible book value per share (1)

$

29.79

$

28.57

Outstanding common shares

4,488,437

4,483,102

Notes:
(1) Net tangible book value represents the amount of your total tangible assets reduced by our total liabilities. Tangible assets are calculated by reducing total assets, as defined by GAAP, by $5,358 in goodwill and $1,821, and $1,963 in other intangible assets for June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
LOAN COMPOSITION
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

At June 30, 2021

At December 31, 2020

Amount

Percent

Amount

Percent

Commercial and industrial (a)

$

346,727

26.94%

$

299,049

25.94%

Commercial real estate

781,074

60.69%

698,130

60.56%

Commercial real estate construction

66,781

5.19%

63,544

5.51%

Residential real estate

62,274

4.84%

57,941

5.03%

Home equity

13,057

1.01%

13,960

1.21%

Consumer

16,972

1.32%

20,114

1.74%

Total loans

1,286,885

100.00%

1,152,738

100.00%

Allowance for loan losses

17,049

16,172

Total loans, net

$

1,269,836

$

1,136,566

(a) - Includes PPP loans of:

$

108,711

$

68,974

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
DEPOSITS BY ACCOUNT TYPE
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)


At June 30, 2021

At December 31, 2020


Amount

Percent

Average Rate

Amount

Percent

Average Rate

Noninterest-bearing demand accounts

$

652,767

34.88%

0.00%

$

521,093

34.99%

0.00%

Interest bearing demand accounts

300,340

16.05%

0.11%

236,951

15.91%

0.15%

Money market accounts

642,177

34.31%

0.28%

483,044

32.43%

0.36%

Savings accounts

189,154

10.11%

0.11%

157,007

10.54%

0.12%

Certificates of Deposit

87,227

4.66%

0.60%

91,199

6.12%

0.75%

Total

$

1,871,665

100.00%

0.15%

$

1,489,294

100.00%

0.20%

ORANGE COUNTY BANCORP, INC.
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS
(UNAUDITED)

(Dollar Amounts in thousands)

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Non-accrual loans:

Commercial and industrial

$

5

$

-

Commercial real estate

1,345

1,345

Commercial real estate construction

-

-

Residential real estate

653

657

Home equity

-

-

Consumer

-

-

Total non-accrual loans 1

2,003

2,002

Accruing loans 90 days or more past due:

Commercial and industrial

337

457

Commercial real estate

-

-

Commercial real estate construction

-

-

Residential real estate

1

2

Home equity

-

-

Consumer

126

61

Total loans 90 days or more past due

464

520

Total non-performing loans

2,467

2,522

Other real estate owned

-

-

Other non-performing assets

-

-

Total non-performing assets

$

2,467

$

2,522

Ratios:

Total non-performing loans to total loans

0.19

%

0.22

Total non-performing loans to total assets

0.12

%

0.15

Total non-performing assets to total assets

0.12

%

0.15

Notes:

1 - Includes non-accruing TDRs:

$

959

$

959

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/659606/Orange-County-Bancorp-Inc-Announces-Record-Second-Quarter-2021-Results

Recommended Stories

  • Why Fisker Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of start-up electric car company Fisker (NYSE: FSR) were suffering from an 8.6% sell-off at 11:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. Capitalizing on the strong share-price surge that followed Morgan Stanley's announcement, Fisker made an announcement of its own after the close of trading last night: It is selling $600 million worth of convertible senior notes due in 2026 in a private offering, and perhaps as much as $690 million worth of these notes if buyers exercise an overallotment option. On the one hand, these notes are debt, and Fisker will have to pay interest.

  • Sundial Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operational Results

    Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) ("Sundial" or the "Company") reported its financial and operational results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in millions of Canadian dollars and represents results from continuing operations, unless otherwise indicated.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Thursday

    The Chinese electric vehicle maker reported improving quarterly results, but still didn't turn a profit.

  • Airbnb climbs following Q2 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down the latest earnings report from Airbnb.&nbsp;

  • Why Virgin Galactic Stock Kept Falling Today

    Fresh off the news of a downgrade to sell that cost its stock 13% yesterday, shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) took another hit on Thursday when analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse effectively downgraded the stock yet again. In response, Virgin Galactic shares closed down 6.3%. What has Credit Suisse feeling less optimistic about Virgin Galactic than the last time it looked at the stock?

  • Micron leads semis lower, Chinese stocks plunge, Bitcoin drops below $45K

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Wish stock tanks 20% as e-commerce company says demand slowed, costs rose more than expected

    Shares of ContextLogic Inc fell 20% late Wednesday after the parent of e-commerce site Wish said demand for its products slowed, fewer users and active buyers used it, and costs rose more than it had expected.

  • Examining Lucid Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LCID) Ownership Structure and Ambitious Business Presentation

    There are a few issues one can observe in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) presentation - it is too early to state anything, but a great time to start questioning. Investors can notice a lot of footnotes and estimates, which is a great starter, but when the company taunts being first place in multiple categories and comparisons, this adds risk to the plausibility of their pitch.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    ROOT earnings call for the period ending June 30, 2021.

  • Why Meme Stocks Like AMC and GameStop Were All Over the Place Today

    Rumors, lingering sentiment, and news about peers appeared to be driving the movements of four popular titles on Thursday.

  • Why Array Technologies Jumped 11% Today

    When Array Technologies (NASDAQ: ARRY) released its second-quarter report after the bell yesterday, the initial reaction was for shares to drop almost double digits. Prior to today's move, Array shares were down 65% year to date. Array said it now has supply agreements that provide it fixed expenses for 85% of its input costs through the balance of the year, including virtually all of its steel requirements.

  • Why Tesla Stock Edged Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rose 2.1% at one point on Thursday. The stock's gain is likely driven by a generally bullish day for many growth stocks, as well as news circulating about strong deliveries coming from Tesla's China factory in July. "Tesla makes cars for export in first half of quarter & for local market in second half," said Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Twitter in response to a tweet about the company's production trends in the important market.

  • What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

    If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years? Where Bitcoin Is Going For Bitcoin, no prediction is guaranteed, but an interesting vision shared by MicroStrategy CEO, Michael J. Saylor, is that once Bitcoin passes the market cap of gold, around $11T currently, nothing will stop it. Saylor sees Bitco

  • This Major Industrial Stock Could Be Poised for a Bull Run

    You might not know the name Cleveland-Cliffs, but demand for its rolled steel is climbing, and Biden's infrastructure bill could send it higher.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Rocket Higher

    Every investor wants a strong return from his portfolio, and much of the footwork in investing is just research into stocks to find those returns. One tempting strategy: buying into stocks that shown proven records of recent growth. While past performance won’t guarantee a future return, it is natural to look at a stock’s recent history. This growth strategy for investing has plenty of vocal proponents. They advocate getting into stocks with a strong upward trajectory in their share price, and a

  • Lidar Leader Luminar Missed Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Rising.

    Lidar maker Luminar Technologies reported second-quarter numbers Thursday evening that missed Wall Street’s estimates. Luminar (ticker: LAZR) stock was up 1.5% in after-hours trading after shares closed down 5.6%. Luminar reported an 11 cent loss from $6.3 million in sales.

  • When Will Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Become Profitable?

    We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lightning eMotors, Inc.'s ( NYSE:ZEV ) business as it appears the company...

  • Why Desktop Metal Popped -- and ExOne Stock Soared

    It seems The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) and Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM) are two great tastes that taste great together. Both makers of industrial 3D printing machines, both companies that reported earnings yesterday, these companies have now announced that they plan to merge. Now here's how they differ: As of 10:45 a.m. EDT today, Desktop Metal stock is up a respectable 2.3% on the earnings and merger news, but ExOne shares are rocketing 40.8%.

  • Merck Spinoff Organon Is Supercheap and It Just Set a 3.7% Dividend Yield

    The company, Organon (ticker: OGN), was spun off from Merck (MRK) this spring. Organon reaffirmed financial guidance for 2021 that was made at an investor day presentation in May. The company also declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents a share, in line with expectations, resulting in a 3.7% yield based on its closing price Wednesday of $29.93.

  • Why Blink Charging Is Plunging Despite 177% Growth in Sales

    Losses are mounting for the electric vehicle charging stock, but that's not the only thing investors should know.