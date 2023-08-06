Orange County Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OBT) largest shareholders are retail investors with 42% ownership, institutions own 34%

Key Insights

Significant control over Orange County Bancorp by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

A total of 13 investors have a majority stake in the company with 50% ownership

Recent sales by insiders

If you want to know who really controls Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 42% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 34% ownership in the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Orange County Bancorp.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Orange County Bancorp?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Orange County Bancorp. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Orange County Bancorp's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Orange County Bancorp. The company's largest shareholder is Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., with ownership of 11%. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 8.5% and 6.4% of the stock. In addition, we found that Michael Gilfeather, the CEO has 0.7% of the shares allocated to their name.

A closer look at our ownership figures suggests that the top 13 shareholders have a combined ownership of 50% implying that no single shareholder has a majority.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Orange County Bancorp

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Orange County Bancorp, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$264m, and insiders have US$42m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 42% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 8.5%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some investors might be encouraged by this, since private equity are sometimes able to encourage strategies that help the market see the value in the company. Alternatively, those holders might be exiting the investment after taking it public.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Orange County Bancorp has 3 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

