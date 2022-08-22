Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Rings Nasdaq Opening Bell to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary of Initial Listing

MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. ("HVIA"), rang the Nasdaq opening bell Wednesday in celebration of the first anniversary of its Nasdaq Capital Market listing. Companies listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market must meet strict financial, liquidity and corporate governance requirements, both initially and on an ongoing basis.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., Monday, August 22, 2022, Press release picture

"It's an honor to celebrate our one-year anniversary on the Nasdaq-CM and recognize significant milestones the Company has achieved since, several of which were facilitated by our Nasdaq up listing," said Michael Gilfeather, Company President and CEO. "As of Friday market close, since our August 5, 2021 IPO, the Company's market capitalization has increased approximately 13% and now stands at approximately $213 Million. We are proud of this growth and the fact our stock has outperformed both the KRX Banking Index as well as the S&P 500 during this same period."

In celebration of its one-year listing anniversary, management and members of the Company's Board of Directors were invited to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite, where they were presented with a plaque and enjoyed a tour of the facility.

About Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "might," "should," "could," "predict," "potential," "believe," "expect," "attribute," "continue," "will," "anticipate," "seek," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "projection," "goal," "target," "outlook," "aim," "would," "annualized" and "outlook," or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors. Factors that could cause such differences to exist include, but are not limited to: risks related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates; fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government; changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory compliance costs and capital requirements; fluctuations in the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses; decreases in deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; changes in prevailing interest rates; credit risk management; asset-liability management; and other risks detailed in the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Risk Factors" and other sections of the Registration Statement filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Story continues

CONTACT

Candice Varetoni, AVP Marketing Officer

cvaretoni@orangebanktrust.com

845-341-5043

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/713115/Orange-County-Bancorp-Inc-Rings-Nasdaq-Opening-Bell-to-Celebrate-One-Year-Anniversary-of-Initial-Listing



