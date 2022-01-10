U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,665.50
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,052.00
    -55.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,600.00
    +19.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,175.40
    -0.50 (-0.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -6.20 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    22.28
    -0.12 (-0.55%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1339
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • Vix

    18.76
    -0.85 (-4.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3583
    -0.0006 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8400
    +0.2900 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,993.59
    -8.13 (-0.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.22
    -1.66 (-0.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.34 (-0.03%)
     
Orange County CA Commercial Auto Insurance Policy For Restaurant Owners Launched

Cal Commercial Insurance
·2 min read

Cal Commercial Insurance (1-818-924-2054), a brokerage that serves the Orange County, California region, launches its expanded selection of commercial insurance policies for restaurants.

San Clemente, United States, Jan. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

With the company’s upgraded offerings, restaurant owners can now get affordable but comprehensive commercial auto insurance for their business. These plans provide protection against theft and collision damage, as well as liabilities like medical expenses.

More information about Cal Commercial Insurance is available via https://www.calcommercialinsurance.com

The newly revamped plans were launched in light of the current pandemic, which has drastically affected restaurants’ profitability. The broader selection of options allows restaurant business owners to find a more cost-efficient policy and free up much-needed cash flow.

According to the insurance agency, the price of commercial auto insurance is not regulated. This means that costs may vary significantly depending on who the insurer is—and oftentimes clients pay more than they have to.

Cal Commercial Insurance works only with the most trusted insurance carriers, negotiates the best rates possible, and passes on the savings to clients. As such, restaurateurs pay thousands of dollars less each year on insurance premiums, which they can then reinvest into their business.

Aside from liabilities brought about by accidents, commercial auto insurance can also cover losses due to theft or destruction of vehicles. Should either of these scenarios happen, the insurance company will provide a lump-sum payment that policyholders can use to replace the lost automotive.

As part of its commitment to transparency, the insurance expert allows prospective customers to request a no-obligation quote. They simply need to provide preliminary details about their restaurant, after which their quote options will be generated.

About Cal Commercial Insurance

Cal Commercial Insurance was established to give entrepreneurs peace of mind so they can focus more on growing their businesses. It also offers restaurant-specific riders such as food spoilage and employee dishonesty coverage. In addition to their local city of San Clemente, the broker caters to clients in the nearby communities of San Juan Capistrano, Mission Viejo, Lake Forest, Laguna, Dana Point and the rest of Orange County, CA.

A spokesperson says: “With an independent brokerage, you truly have choices. We are not tied to any one provider, so we work to advocate for your needs—not the insurance company’s.”

Interested restaurant owners may visit https://restaurants.calcommercialinsurance.com or call 818-924-2054 if they need further details about the company and its other policies.

Website: https://www.calcommercialinsurance.com/

CONTACT: Name: Kevin Walheim Organization: Cal Commercial Insurance Address: 806 East Avenida Pico Suite I-266, San Clemente, CA 92672, United States Phone: +1-818-924-2054


