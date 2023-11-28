Orange County Convention Center expansion to restart soon

Work could resume as early as this week on the $560 million expansion of the Orange County Convention Center as two key construction contracts will likely be reinstated Tuesday by county commissioners without much debate.

The board’s consent agenda — routine business often approved without discussion — includes restarting a $39 million contract for services by architects Populous + C.T. Hsu & Associates and the contract for project administrator Kenneth Champion.

“We’re putting back into place contracts to complete the design and the person overseeing the project,” said Commissioner Mayra Uribe, who noted the cost of both agreements are the same as when they were adopted in 2019.

Funding for the expansion, approved in 2018, was halted in August 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic that dried up tourist tax revenues on which the county had banked to pay to add onto the goliath meeting venue on International Drive. Over the last four years, the convention center has run a total operating deficit of $100 million — and across the country, convention business has been slow to come back, suggesting the losses may continue.

The architectural firm had been paid about $12.7 million before the contract was paused.

In a memo to commissioners last week, Mark Tester, executive director of the convention center, reminded the board of project administrator Champion’s extraordinary resume, pointing out his involvement in construction of Walt Disney World’s EPCOT Center and Animal Kingdom, and the restorations of Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty.

Champion, 66, a Windermere resident, also supervised construction in the 1990s of the Orange County Courthouse, a $185-million project that included a 27-floor justice center, adjacent office buildings and a parking garage.

“He has completed $16 billion worth of construction projects in both the public and private sectors during his 40-year career and his work includes extensive experience in active environments, which is critically important as the convention center will continue to host events throughout the construction process,” Tester said in the memo.

Champion’s contract calls for him to be paid $220,000 annually. His contract runs from Tuesday through Jan. 31, 2028.

He will report to County Administrator Byron Brooks and Convention Center executives but, according to his contract, Champion will make day-to-day decisions regarding the project, inspect work quality and address issues that arise.

The expansion was green-lighted, 5-2, by the board — with commissioners Nicole Wilson and Emily Bonilla voting no — despite outcry from some members of a task force Mayor Jerry Demings created to vet requests for a share of the funds. Eric Gray, director of the nonprofit Christian Service Center, was among the critics who argued the community had more pressing needs for the money than expanding a Pentagon-sized venue that is rarely, if ever, fully occupied.

The expansion will add an 80,000-square-foot ballroom; another 60,000-square-foot meeting area; and a “grand concourse” connecting the north and south buildings, features which Tester said are necessary for the convention center to stay competitive with rival venues in Las Vegas, Dallas and Los Angeles. Critics say it is a waste of taxpayer money.

Commissioners also will vote Tuesday on whether to amend the codified priority list for spending tourist tax revenues to increase funding for arts groups and pledge $90 million to University of Central Florida for a sports tower FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The new tower, to be located on the west side of the football stadium, will add coaches offices, suites and new premium seating, university spokesperson Courtney Gilmartin said in a recent email. “The size and structure of the tower will help create much-needed shade for significant parts of the stadium,” she added.

Commissioners have previously endorsed the project.

