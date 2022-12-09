U.S. markets close in 2 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,962.41
    -1.10 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,712.76
    -68.72 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,095.21
    +13.21 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.23
    -11.06 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.46
    -1.00 (-1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    +8.80 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.49 (+2.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0553
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5600
    +0.0690 (+1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3500
    -0.2800 (-0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,151.66
    -46.86 (-0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.73
    -2.51 (-0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

ORANGE COUNTY REGISTER NAMES CPT GROUP, INC. A WINNER OF THE ORANGE COUNTY TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

·2 min read

Announced by CPT Group, Inc.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CPT Group, Inc. has been awarded a Top Workplaces honor by The Orange County Register for the second year running. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administrator. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

CPT Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/CPT Group, Inc.)
CPT Group, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/CPT Group, Inc.)

"We are thrilled to have received this award for two consecutive years," said CPT's owner and founder, Henry Arjad. "The fact that this award is completely based on employee input gives it extra significance. We've made it part of our mission to create an encouraging work environment. We have always urged our personnel to come to us with any issues, and we make every effort to be as accommodating and flexible as possible to meet their needs. We like to think that our attentiveness reflects how much we appreciate all their hard work."

Companies that value their employees' opinions, time, and efforts are in high demand. We have not only been able to maintain our personnel over the previous three years, but we have also witnessed a 22% rise in our workforce. We've prioritized ensuring our staff feel seen and heard, and we believe this award proves our commitment to that goal.

ABOUT

CPT Group, Inc. ("CPT"), founded in 1984, is a leading provider of notice and settlement class action administration services and has been appointed as the third-party administrator by all major courts. CPT offers a wide range of class action administrative services, from developing, managing, and executing all stages of integrated notice plans and settlements. This includes pre-certification and class-certification mailings, claims processing and administration, data management and reporting, call center support, legal noticing campaigns, website design and hosting, and settlement fund administration. Throughout our history, CPT has disbursed billions of dollars in settlement funds and serviced tens of millions of class members while administrating over 5,000 cases.

COMPANY CONTACT

CPT Group, Inc. ("CPT")
Randi@CPTGroup.com, (800) 542-0900
www.cptgroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orange-county-register-names-cpt-group-inc-a-winner-of-the-orange-county-top-workplaces-2022-award-301699449.html

SOURCE CPT Group, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Your TD Ameritrade Account Is About To Vanish — What To Do Now

    If you've been trading on TD Ameritrade, get ready to say goodbye. TD Ameritrade clients are being notified now their accounts are being moved into Charles Schwab starting next year. It's a long-awaited move after Schwab bought TD Ameritrade in 2019.

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • John Paulson Seeks to Shut Down Wife’s Suit Alleging Hidden Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson is seeking to shut down his wife Jenica’s lawsuit accusing him of shielding billions of dollars in assets from their divorce, claiming she’s the one who’s engaged in a “selfish money grab.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twi

  • Down 36% From Its High, Is Alphabet Stock a Screaming Buy Right Now?

    Short-term headwinds cratered its stock, but there is evidence to suggest this search leader will bounce back.

  • Putin says Russia could cut oil production over West's 'stupid' price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia, the world's biggest exporter of energy, could cut oil production and will refuse to sell oil to any country that imposes the West's "stupid" price cap on Russian oil, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia last week agreed to a $60 per barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil after EU members overcame resistance from Poland.

  • Former Wells Fargo execs ordered to pay $18.5M over fake accounts scandal

    A judge recommends three ex-Wells Fargo executives pay a combined $18.5 million in fines over their alleged roles in the mega-bank's fake accounts scandal.

  • GE is splitting into three parts. The CFO of its Healthcare unit outlines his strategy for 2023

    As GE Healthcare will become a public company in January, Helmut Zodl is focused on finance and IT.

  • Keystone pipeline shut after 14,000-barrel oil spill in Kansas

    (Reuters) -Canada's TC Energy shut its Keystone pipeline in the United States after more than 14,000 barrels of crude oil spilled into a creek in Kansas, making it one of the largest crude spills in the United States in nearly a decade. The cause of the leak, which occurred in Kansas about 20 miles (32 km) south of a key junction in Steele City, Nebraska, is unknown. It is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the pipeline since it first opened in 2010.

  • Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan on strategy for reducing headcount

    Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan, who has struck an upbeat tone on the economy in recent interviews, recently discussed the Charlotte-based bank's strategy for adjusting its headcount, which it is currently looking to do.

  • An Obscure Bank Found Its Key to Success. Then FTX Collapsed

    (Bloomberg) -- Silvergate Capital Corp. was dealing with the same problem many small US banks face: How do you differentiate yourself when larger competitors do everything you do, only better?Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterMusk Twitter Leak

  • Amazon will tip delivery drivers this holiday season — but there’s a catch

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Amazon rolling out a new tip incentive program when customers thank delivery drivers via Alexa.

  • U.S. extends three firms' export ban over China exports

    The U.S. Commerce Department will continue to deny three U.S.-based firms' export privileges, the government announced on Thursday, saying the companies had illegally exported satellite, rocket and defense technology to China. The extension came after new concerns about Quicksilver Manufacturing Inc, Rapid Cut LLC and U.S. Prototype Inc, which the Commerce Department said in a June 7 order had sent technical drawings and blueprints from U.S. customers to manufacturers in China to 3-D print satellite, rocket and defense-related prototypes without authorization.

  • Markets: ‘Yields are now as attractive as we’ve seen them in 15 years,’ strategist says

    Invesco Investment Solutions Senior Portfolio Manager Alessio de Longis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the current regulatory environment, bond yields, and overall state of the markets.

  • Women sue Elon Musk’s Twitter, alleging discriminatory layoffs

    Two women who lost their jobs at Twitter when billionaire Elon Musk took over are suing the company in federal court, claiming that last month's abrupt mass layoffs disproportionately affected female employees.

  • GM CEO sees U.S. new-car sales rebounding in 2023

    General Motors Co Chief Executive Mary Barra said on Thursday demand for the American automaker's vehicles remains strong and it expects U.S. new-vehicle sales to rebound next year. Barra said she expects 2023 U.S. sales of new cars and light trucks to finish at 15 million units. "We are seeing strong demand for our vehicles," Barra said, speaking at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit.

  • There's Reason For Concern Over Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:REGN) Price

    It's not a stretch to say that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:REGN ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of...

  • Why Roku Stock Was Down This Week

    Week to date, shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) were down 13% as of 11:30 a.m ET on Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Many analysts are cutting their long-term growth estimates for Roku. The connected-TV ad market is expected to grow 33% this year, but Roku's third-quarter platform revenue grew only 15% over the year-ago quarter.

  • Starbucks rolls out NFT rewards program

    Starbucks Odyssey is another example of the coffee giant's attempt to appeal to younger customers, especially those in Gen Z.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Ulta Beauty, Tractor Supply Company, Five Below, Arhaus and Build-A-Bear Workshop

    Ulta Beauty, Tractor Supply Company, Five Below, Arhaus and Build-A-Bear Workshop have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Blue Apron Lays Off 10% of Corporate Workforce

    Blue Apron Holdings said it would lay off about 10% of its corporate workforce and cut spending, as the meal-kit company seeks to streamline operations. The job cuts are expected to cost about $1.2 million in severance payments and other expenses, the company said, and are part of as much as $50 million worth of reductions Blue Apron said it can make in 2023. New York-based Blue Apron, one of the pioneers in the meal-kit sector, has struggled to increase sales and keep customers in recent years.