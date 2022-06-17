U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

Orange County's Credit Union Congratulates President & CEO Shruti Miyashiro on Her Next Career Chapter

·2 min read

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Orange County's Credit Union announced today that President and CEO Shruti Miyashiro has resigned from the Santa Ana-based not-for-profit financial services provider, effective July 21. Miyashiro will join Digital Federal Credit Union as President and CEO effective August 1. The Orange County's Board of Directors, with support from Miyashiro and the executive management team, are working closely together to formulate the transition plan.

Orange County’s Credit Union is a Santa Ana-based financial services provider established in 1938 with more than 120,000 Members and over $2 billion in assets. As a not-for-profit financial services provider, Orange County’s Credit Union is owned by Members, not shareholders, which means its profits are returned to Members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and enhanced products and services.
"We've accomplished so much in the last 14 years, including establishing a strong leadership team that, in partnership with our talented Board, will continue to drive the Credit Union's commitment to our Associates, Members, and Communities," said Miyashiro. "Orange County's Credit Union is a remarkable place and I am proud of what our team has achieved."

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we would like to thank Shruti for her leadership as President and CEO of Orange County's Credit Union," said Board Chair, Gary Burton. "There has never been a better time for Shruti to push herself forward in her career; she leaves us in a very safe and sound financial position with a strong strategic plan and an exceptional leadership team. Our Board is proud of our credit union's success and we are committed to ensuring a bright future."

For more information on Orange County's Credit Union, visit: www.orangecountyscu.org.

ABOUT ORANGE COUNTY'S CREDIT UNION

Orange County's Credit Union is a Santa Ana-based financial services provider established in 1938 with more than 120,000 Members and over $2 billion in assets. As a not-for-profit financial services provider, Orange County's Credit Union is owned by Members, not shareholders, which means its profits are returned to Members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and enhanced products and services. Orange County's Credit Union offers services including checking and savings, mobile banking, and retirement accounts, as well as auto, small business, and home loans with mortgage offerings including zero percent down and three percent down options. Ranked in the top three percent of credit unions nationwide based on assets, Orange County's Credit Union offers Membership to anyone who lives or works in Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. For more information, visit Orange County's Credit Union's website at www.orangecountyscu.org or call (888) 354-6228.

Media Contact:
Bolt Public Relations
(469) 371-5641
occreditunion@boltpr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orange-countys-credit-union-congratulates-president--ceo-shruti-miyashiro-on-her-next-career-chapter-301570438.html

SOURCE Orange County’s Credit Union

