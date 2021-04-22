U.S. markets open in 7 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,164.50
    -0.25 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,017.00
    +1.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,924.75
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,232.40
    -6.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.04
    -0.31 (-0.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.20
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    26.55
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2037
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.50
    -1.18 (-6.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3935
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.0100
    -0.0330 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,574.12
    -717.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,265.44
    +2.48 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,895.29
    +35.42 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,165.58
    +657.03 (+2.30%)
     

Orange: Financial information at 31 March 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orange
·24 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.


Press release
Paris, 22 April 2021

Financial information at 31 March 2021

Excellent sales momentum across the Group, underpinning the stabilization of EBITDAaL

Revenue growth primarily driven by strong performance in Africa & Middle East

In millions of euros

1Q 2021

1Q 2020
comparable
basis

1Q 2020
historical
basis

change
comparable
basis

change
historical
basis

Revenues

10,315

10,265

10,394

0.5%

(0.8)%

EBITDAaL

2,565

2,573

2,601

(0.3)%

(1.4)%

eCAPEX (excluding licenses)

1,760

1,566

1,580

12.4%

11.4%

EBITDAaL – eCAPEX

805

1,007

1,021

(20.1)%

(21.2)%

Orange group revenues were up 0.5%1 in Q1 2021 thanks to the recovery of equipment sales and an excellent performance in fixed broadband and IT & Integration services.

Growth was primarily driven by Africa & Middle East, which posted its best first quarterly performance in 10 years (up 7.1%), and by Other European countries2 (up 2.2%). The Enterprise segment returned to modest growth (+0.4%), while France was resilient (-0.2%) and Spain remained markedly negative (-7.4%).

Group EBITDAaL edged down very slightly (-0.3%) in a quarter impacted by the health crisis throughout, which was not the case in Q1 2020.

Q1 eCAPEX was in line with the Group’s targets for 2021. This increased by 12.4% versus Q1 2020, mainly due to Network investments and fewer asset disposals.

Orange again delivered a very robust commercial performance, setting a new record for first-quarter FttH net adds.

IT & Integration services posted strong growth, including 16% year-on-year revenue growth at Orange Cyberdefense.

5G packages are now available in five countries. In France, Orange now covers 239 municipalities with 5G.

Commenting on the publication of these results, Stéphane Richard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Orange group, said:

“In spite of the effects of the health crisis which remained significant in the first quarter, the Group demonstrated its resilience, maintaining revenue growth (+0.5%) and stabilizing EBITDAal (-0.3%). Revenues in particular were sustained by the remarkable performance in Africa and the Middle East where Orange posted growth of more than 7% and passed the threshold of 130 million mobile customers. Growth reached 2.2% in the Europe segment excluding the Spanish market where recovery remains a priority. The Enterprise segment continues to improve following the difficulties faced in the second half of 2020 resulting from the first lockdown period. IT and integration services also advanced strongly, primarily in Cloud Computing, and Digital and Data, which saw annual revenue increases of 5% and 11% respectively.

In France our commercial performance was very solid and we set a new record for net FttH sales in a first quarter, which allowed us to reach almost 5 million fiber customers. In addition, Orange Bank now has 1.5 million customers in Europe and over 500,000 customers in Africa.

Our 5G services are already available in five countries with France now offering coverage in 239 municipalities. Strong demand for 5G-compatible smartphones augers well for the adoption of this new technology by our customers.

Thanks to the signing of a Fiberco project partnership in Poland, we are continuing to roll-out our infrastructure strategy, just as we have done with Orange Concessions and Totem, our European TowerCo. All the objectives that we announced in this regard a year ago will be delivered as planned and under excellent financial conditions.

Finally, I'm proud to be able to underline that Orange has continued to show it can rise to its responsibilities in the face of the health crisis thanks to the power of its networks and the commitment of its employees, to whom I extend my warmest thanks.”

Comments on Group key figures

Revenue

Orange group revenues reached 10.3 billion euros in Q1 2021, up +0.5% year-on-year on a comparable basis despite the health crisis, which impacted the entire quarter, as opposed to just two weeks in Q1 2020. Growth was fueled by equipment sales, which were up +10.8%, fixed broadband services, up +5.3%, and IT and integration services, up +5.1%. In contrast, roaming revenue was down sharply (-31.1% year-on-year) as a result of ongoing travel restrictions.

Africa & Middle East, where revenue increased by +7.1%, was the main driver of this growth. Poland also performed well, with growth of +4.1%.

Customer base growth

There were 11.13 million convergent customers Group-wide at March 31, 2021, up +2.8% year-on-year.

Mobile services recorded 216.6 million access lines at March 31, 2021, up +1.2% year-on-year, including 78.0 million contracts, up +0.9%.

Fixed services had 45.0 million access lines at March 31, 2021, down -0.3% year-on-year. The number of fixed narrowband access lines was down -3.5%, while the number of very high-speed fixed broadband access lines continued to grow (+6.2%), delivering very good results, particularly in France and Poland.

Mobile financial services expanded their customer base, integrating nearly 300,000 business customers. This brought the total to 1.5 million customers in Europe and over 500,000 for Orange Bank Africa.

EBITDAaL

Group EBITDAaL amounted to 2.56 billion euros in Q1 2021, down -0.3% with roaming revenues declining 42 million euros year on year.

EBITDAaL from telecom activities was 2.59 billion euros, down -0.6%.

eCAPEX

Group eCAPEX for the first quarter reached 1.8 billion euros, up 194 million euros mainly due to the reduction in asset disposals, but also owing to the ramp-up in investments that were slowed in Q1 2020 as a result of the health crisis. The acceleration was particularly marked in France and Africa & Middle East.

As of March 31, 2021, Orange recorded 49.3 million households worldwide connectable to FttH (up 22.2% year-on-year) and over 50 million households connectable to very high-speed broadband (FttH and cable).

In Q1 2021 Orange continued to roll out its infrastructure strategy as set out in its Engage 2025 plan. Following the creation of Orange Concessions in January 2021 and the launch of its European TowerCo TOTEM in February, the Group announced on April 12, 2021 the creation of a FiberCo in Poland that will support the rollout of optical fiber in areas with limited or no access to very high-speed infrastructure. The FiberCo, valued at launch at 605 million euros, will include 2.4 million lines, including 1.7 million to be rolled out over the coming five years.

Changes in asset portfolio

There were no significant changes in the asset portfolio in Q1 2021.

Following its announcement on December 2, 2020, on April 8, 2021 Orange SA launched a conditional voluntary public tender offer to purchase a 47.09% equity stake in Orange Belgium at a price of 22 euros per share. The offer, the prospectus for which has been approved by the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), will be open until April 23, 2021.

Outlook for 2021

The Group is maintaining its financial targets for 2021 as announced on February 18, 2021, namely:

  • stable but negative EBITDAaL,

  • eCAPEX of 7.6-7.7 billion euros,

  • organic cash flow from telecoms activities over 2.2 billion euros,

  • ratio of net debt to EBITDAaL for telecoms activities maintained at around 2x in the medium term.

As a reminder, these targets take into account the allocation of the 2.2 billion euro tax refund received at the end of 2020 after the French Council of State found in the Group’s favor in a long-running tax dispute, which is intended to generate added value for the Group in the long term but will have an impact on short-term targets.

Dividend

As already announced, in respect of 2020, the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting of May 18, 2021 will vote on a dividend payment of 0.70 euros per share plus 0.20 euros per share linked to the French Council of State’s favorable decision in the matter of a long-running tax dispute as mentioned above. Taking into account the 0.40 euro interim dividend paid on December 9, 2020, the balance of the dividend to be proposed to the AGM will be 0.50 euros per share, to be paid in cash on June 17, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be June 15, 2021.

In respect of the 2021 financial year, a dividend of 0.70 euros per share will be proposed to the 2022 Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting. An interim dividend of 0.30 euros per share will be paid in December 2021.

___________________________________________________________________________________

The Board of Directors of Orange SA met on April 21, 2021 to review the consolidated financial results for the three months to March 31, 2021.

More detailed information on the Group’s financial results and performance indicators is available on the Orange website https://www.orange.com/en/consolidated-results.

Review by operating segment

France

In millions of euros

1Q 2021

1Q 2020
comparable
basis

1Q 2020
historical
basis

change
comparable
basis

change
historical
basis

Revenues

4,404

4,415

4,431

(0.2)%

(0.6)%

Retail services

2,688

2,692

2,692

(0.2)%

(0.2)%

Convergent services

1,154

1,137

1,137

1.5%

1.5%

Mobile Only

559

563

565

(0.7)%

(1.0)%

Fixed Only

975

993

991

(1.8)%

(1.6)%

Wholesale

1,286

1,319

1,336

(2.5)%

(3.7)%

Equipment sales

269

252

252

6.6%

6.6%

Other revenues

162

151

151

6.9%

7.2%

Good performance in convergence and fiber

Q1 2021 continued to be affected by health related restrictions, including the closure of approximately one-third of our stores representing 40% of our sales.

Despite the unfavorable comparison base to a Q1 2020 that was still relatively unaffected by the health crisis, Orange France reported a very limited decline in revenue, which would have been virtually stable had it not been for the effect of promotions on digital content offers.

Revenue from retail services, excluding digital content offers, was up +0.1% thanks to the good commercial performance of fiber and convergent services, which more than offset the structural decline in PSTN and the negative impact of the crisis on customer roaming. Excluding digital content offers and PSTN, revenue from retail services rose +1.9%.

Equipment sales were growing again, boosted by the release of new 5G devices.

Wholesale revenues decreased mainly due to the drop in national roaming and the structural decline in copper network revenues due to the success of fiber.

On a commercial level, convergent ARPO was once again up year on year (+0.20 euros), excluding digital content offers, despite the drop in roaming and content-related revenue.

With +32,000 net additions, mobile contracts (excluding M2M) held up well in a very intense competitive environment at the entry level, without jeopardizing price stability for the main offers.

Fiber continues to perform very well with +385,000 net additions, a record for a first quarter and close to the all-time high of +388,000 net adds recorded in Q4 2020. Over one year, Orange recorded nearly 1.4 million new FttH customers, up 38.9%.

Europe

In millions of euros

1Q 2021

1Q 2020
comparable
basis

1Q 2020
historical
basis

change
comparable
basis

change
historical
basis

Revenues

2,583

2,646

2,685

(2.4)%

(3.8)%

Retail services

1,727

1,808

1,831

(4.5)%

(5.7)%

Convergent services

666

690

695

(3.6)%

(4.2)%

Mobile Only

719

772

781

(6.9)%

(8.0)%

Fixed Only

265

274

280

(3.3)%

(5.3)%

IT & Integration services

77

71

74

7.7%

3.9%

Wholesale

454

471

478

(3.7)%

(5.1)%

Equipment sales

368

323

331

14.2%

11.3%

Other revenues

34

44

45

(22.9)%

(24.6)%

Solid commercial performance with an improving trend, although Q1 revenue remained under pressure due to Spain

Revenue from Europe (including Spain, Poland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Romania, Slovakia and Moldova) was again down in Q1 2021, but the decline was significantly less than in Q4 2020. This development was due to Spain, where revenues fell 7.4% year on year while revenues from Other European countries rose 2.2% including a particularly strong performance in Poland, up 4.1%.

The decline in retail services (-4.5%) accounts for most of this change and was only partially offset by the strong rebound in equipment sales (+14.2%). Wholesale services revenues fell 3.7% due to the decrease in roaming.

The commercial performance remained positive in Europe, with +64,000 mobile contracts net additions excluding M2M and +62,000 of fixed broadband, including 126,000 FttH connections.

In Spain, revenue continued to deteriorate, particularly in retail services which declined 10.2% year on year principally due to the impact of the repricing of our existing customer base in H2 2020. Wholesale services revenues were also down 2.3%.

The repositioning of our offers resulted in a positive commercial performance in Spain for the third consecutive quarter, with +10,000 net additions in convergent services, +49,000 in FttH and +24,000 in mobile contracts excluding M2M.

Africa & Middle East

In millions of euros

1Q 2021

1Q 2020
comparable
basis

1Q 2020
historical
basis

change
comparable
basis

change
historical
basis

Revenues

1,488

1,389

1,445

7.1%

3.0%

Retail services

1,301

1,185

1,233

9.8%

5.5%

Mobile Only

1,137

1,047

1,094

8.5%

3.9%

Fixed Only

160

131

133

21.8%

20.4%

IT & Integration services

4

6

6

(31.2)%

(32.0)%

Wholesale

153

173

181

(11.3)%

(15.1)%

Equipment sales

24

21

20

15.4%

19.4%

Other revenues

9

10

10

(6.1)%

(11.3)%

Consistently excellent commercial performance

Africa & Middle-East first-quarter revenues continued to show strong growth driven by mobile data, Orange Money and fixed broadband:

  • The 4G customer base reached 36.1 million, an increase of 36.0% in one year;

  • The fixed broadband customer base grew 38.4% year on year to 1.8 million customers, with revenue up 38.2%;

  • Orange Money continued its strong growth with revenues up 18.9%. The customer base grew to 22 million active customers, an 18% increase year on year.

The mobile customer base grew 6.0% year on year to 130.9 million customers.

This exceptional growth was driven principally by the Sonatel and Côte d’Ivoire sub-groups and by Egypt. Half the countries in the region posted double-digit revenue growth with particularly strong performances in Guinea, Burkina Faso, Mali and Cameroon.

Enterprise

In millions of euros

1Q 2021

1Q 2020
comparable
basis

1Q 2020
historical
basis

change
comparable
basis

change
historical
basis

Revenues

1,907

1,900

1,934

0.4%

(1.4)%

Fixed Only

918

953

974

(3.7)%

(5.7)%

Voice

288

303

307

(4.9)%

(6.0)%

Data

630

650

667

(3.2)%

(5.6)%

IT & Integration services

769

723

737

6.4%

4.4%

Mobile*

220

223

223

(1.3)%

(1.4)%

Mobile Only

157

163

166

(3.9)%

(5.2)%

Wholesale

12

10

10

19.1%

19.1%

Equipment sales

52

50

48

3.2%

7.6%

Return to revenue growth due to the strong rebound in IT and integration services

Continuing the trend seen since Q3 2020, the Enterprise segment returned to growth thanks to a strong recovery in IT and integration services revenues, driven by revenues from both Cybersecurity which was up 16% year on year and Cloud services up +5%.

Revenues from IT & Integration services now account for over 40% of total revenues in the business segment.

This performance offset the decline in Mobile3, which continued to be impacted by the decline in roaming, traditional voice services, as well as Data, which continues to suffer from event cancellations due to the health crisis.

International Carriers & Shared Services

In millions of euros

1Q 2021

1Q 2020
comparable
basis

1Q 2020
historical
basis

change
comparable
basis

change
historical
basis

Revenues

364

374

374

(2.5)%

(2.5)%

Wholesale

255

272

271

(6.3)%

(5.9)%

Other revenues

109

101

103

7.8%

6.6%

Revenue from International Carriers and Shared Services fell 2.5%.

Services to international carriers continued to be heavily impacted by the health crisis and the ongoing restrictions on international travel, with a decline in voice services and a transformation of usage to the benefit of OTT operators.

Other revenues grew due to Orange Marine, driven by its new Survey business, and despite the content business continuing to be impacted by cinema closures and the release postponement of several films.

Mobile Financial Services

The customer base of Mobile financial services amounted to 1.5 million customers in Europe including nearly +300,000 newly integrated business customers with Anytime cards or mobile insurance.

In France, the share of new customer relationships made through paid offers continued to grow, reaching 94% in Q1 2021 compared with 51% in Q1 2020.

In Spain, commercial activity was sustained with more than 100,000 customers at the end of March 2021.

Orange Bank Africa already had 514,000 customers at the end of Q1, 63% of whom have taken out a loan.

Calendar of upcoming events

18 May 2021 – Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

29 July 2021 - Publication of first-half 2021 results

26 October 2021 - Publication of third-quarter 2021 results

Contacts

Press: +33 1 44 44 93 93



Sylvain Bruno
sylvain.bruno@orange.com



Tom Wright
tom.wright@orange.com



Olivier Emberger
olivier.emberger@orange.com

Financial communication: +33 1 44 44 04 32
(analysts and investors)



Patrice Lambert-de Diesbach
p.lambert@orange.com



Samuel Castelo
samuel.castelo@orange.com



Aurélia Roussel
aurelia.roussel@orange.com



Andrei Dragolici
andrei.dragolici@orange.com



Louise Racine
louise.racine@orange.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Orange’s financial situation, results of operations and strategy. Although we believe these statements are based on reasonable assumptions, they are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved. More detailed information on the potential risks that could affect our financial results is included in the Universal Registration Document filed on March 17, 2021 with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) and in the annual report (Form 20-F) filed on March 18, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than as required by law, Orange does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments.

Appendix 1: Key financial indicators

Quarterly data

In millions of euros

1Q 2021

1Q 2020
comparable
basis

1Q 2020
historical
basis

change
comparable
basis

change
historical
basis

Revenues

10,315

10,265

10,394

0.5%

(0.8)%

France

4,404

4,415

4,431

(0.2)%

(0.6)%

Europe

2,583

2,646

2,685

(2.4)%

(3.8)%

Africa & Middle-East

1,488

1,389

1,445

7.1%

3.0%

Enterprise

1,907

1,900

1,934

0.4%

(1.4)%

International Carriers & Shared Services

364

374

374

(2.5)%

(2.5)%

Intra-Group eliminations

432

459

475

EBITDAaL (1)

2,565

2,573

2,601

(0.3)%

(1.4)%

o/w Telecom activities

2,592

2,607

2,635

(0.6)%

(1.6)%

As % of revenues

25.1%

25.4%

25.3%

(0.3 pp)

(0.2 pp)

o/w Mobile Financial Services

28

35

34

19.8%

17.8%

eCAPEX

1,760

1,566

1,580

12.4%

11.4%

o/w Telecom activities

1,754

1,559

1,574

12.5%

11.4%

as % of revenues

17.0%

15.2%

15.1%

1.8 pp

1.9 pp

o/w Mobile Financial Services

6

7

6

(3.4)%

9.0%

EBITDAaL – eCAPEX

805

1,007

1,021

(20.1)%

(21.2)%

(1) EBITDAaL adjustments are described in Appendix 2.

Appendix 2: Adjusted data to income statement items

Quarterly data

1Q 2021

1Q 2020
historical basis

In millions of euros

Adjusted data,

Presentation adjustments,

Income statement,

Adjusted data,

Presentation adjustments,

Income statement,

Revenues

10,315

-

10,315

10,394

-

10,394

External purchases

4,342

2

4,344

4,378

-

4,378

Other operating income

146

-

146

137

-

137

Other operating expense

100

57

157

86

2

88

Labor expenses

2,169

31

2,199

2,195

19

2,215

Operating taxes and levies

881

-

881

915

-

915

Gains (losses) on disposal of fixed assets, investments and activities

na

6

6

na

57

57

Restructuring costs

na

106

106

na

6

6

Depreciation and amortization of financed assets

21

-

21

9

-

9

Depreciation and amortization of right-of-use assets

358

-

358

317

-

317

Impairment of right-of-use assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

Interest expenses on liabilities related to financed assets

0

0

na

0

0

na

Interest expenses on lease liabilities

27

27

na

29

29

na

EBITDAaL

2,565

163

na

2,601

58

na

Significant litigation

54

54

na

-

-

na

Specific labor expenses

27

27

na

17

17

na

Fixed assets, investments and business portfolio review

6

6

na

57

57

na

Restructuring program costs

106

106

na

6

6

na

Acquisition and integration costs

9

9

na

4

4

na

Interest expense on liabilities related to financed assets

na

0

0

na

0

0

Interest expense on lease liabilities

na

27

27

na

29

29

Appendix 3: Economic CAPEX to investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

In millions of euros

1Q 2021

1Q 2020
historical
basis

eCAPEX

1,760

1,580

Elimination of proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

19

182

Telecommunication licenses

277

2

Financed assets

20

58

Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

2,076

1,822

Appendix 4: Key performance indicators

In thousands, at the end of the period

March 31
2021

March 31
2020

Number of convergent customers

11,129

10,825

Number of mobile accesses (excluding MVNOs) (1)

216,624

208,532

o/w

Mobile accesses of convergent customers

19,991

19,291

Mobile only accesses

196,633

189,241

o/w

Contract customers

78,069

74,860

Prepaid customers

138,556

133,671

Number of fixed accesses (2)

44,985

45,193

Number of fixed retail accesses

29,400

29,349

Number of fixed broadband accesses

21,913

20,776

o/w

Accesses with very high-speed broadband

10,230

8,105

Accesses of convergent customers

11,129

10,825

Fixed only accesses

10,784

9,952

Number of fixed narrowband accesses

7,487

8,572

Number of fixed wholesale accesses

15,585

15,844

Group total accesses (1+2)

261,609

253,725

2020 data is presented on a comparable basis.

Key performance indicators by country are presented in the “Orange investors data book Q1 2021”, available on www.orange.com, under Finance/Consolidated results/2021: https://www.orange.com/en/latestconsolidated-results

Appendix 4: glossary

Key figures

Data on a comparable basis: data based on comparable accounting principles, scope of consolidation and exchange rates are presented for previous periods. The transition from data on an historical basis to data on a comparable basis consists of keeping the results for the period ended and then restating the results for the corresponding period of the preceding year for the purpose of presenting, over comparable periods, financial data with comparable accounting principles, scope of consolidation and exchange rate. The method used is to apply to the data of the corresponding period of the preceding year, the accounting principles and scope of consolidation for the period just ended as well as the average exchange rate used for the income statement for the period ended. Changes in data on a comparable basis reflect organic business changes. Data on a comparable basis is not a financial aggregate as defined by IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly-named indicators used by other companies.

EBITDAaL or “EBITDA after Leases”: operating income (i) before depreciation and amortization of fixed assets, effects resulting from business combinations, reclassification of cumulative translation adjustment from liquidated entities, impairment of goodwill and fixed assets, share of profits (losses) of associates and joint ventures, (ii) after interest on debts related to financed assets and on lease liabilities, and (iii) adjusted for significant litigation, specific labor expenses, fixed assets, investments and businesses portfolio review, restructuring programs costs, acquisition and integration costs and, where appropriate, other specific elements. EBITDAaL is not a financial aggregate as defined by IFRS standards and may not be directly comparable to similarly-named indicators in other companies.

eCAPEX or “economic CAPEX”: (i) acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, excluding telecommunications licenses and financed assets, (ii) less the price of disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. eCAPEX is not a financial performance indicator as defined by IFRS standards and may not be directly comparable to indicators referenced by similarly-named indicators in other companies.

Organic Cash Flow (telecoms activities): for the perimeter of the telecoms activities, this corresponds to the net cash provided by operating activities, minus (i) lease liabilities repayments and debts related to financed assets repayments, and (ii) purchases and sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, net of the change in the fixed assets payables, (iii) excluding effect of telecommunication licenses paid and significant litigations paid or received. Organic Cash Flow (telecoms activities) is not a financial aggregate defined by IFRS and may not be comparable to similarly-named indicators used by other companies.

Convergent services

The customer base and the revenues invoiced to convergence services customers (excluding equipment sales) was for convergent offers defined as the combination of, at a minimum, a fixed broadband access and a mobile contract subscribed by retail market customers.

Convergent ARPO: the average quarterly revenues per convergent offer (ARPO) is calculated by dividing revenues from retail convergent services offers invoiced to customers generated over the past three months (excluding IFRS 15 adjustments) by the weighted average number of retail convergent offers over the same period. ARPO is expressed by monthly revenues per convergent offer.

Performance indicators

The fixed retail accesses correspond to the number of fixed broadband accesses (xDSL (ADSL and VDSL), FTTx, cable, Fixed-4G (fLTE) and other broadband accesses (satellite, Wimax and others)) and fixed narrowband accesses (mainly PSTN) and payphones.

The fixed wholesale accesses correspond to the number of fixed broadband and narrowband wholesale accesses operated by Orange.

Mobile Only services

Revenues from Mobile Only services consists of revenues invoiced to customers of mobile offers excluding retail convergence and equipment sales. The customer base includes customers with a contract excluding retail convergence, machine-to-machine contracts and prepaid cards.

Mobile Only ARPO: the average quarterly revenues from Mobile Only (ARPO) is calculated by dividing the revenue from Mobile Only services (excluding machine-to-machine and IFRS 15 adjustments) generated over the past three months by the weighted average of Mobile Only customers (excluding machine-to-machine) over the same period. The ARPO is expressed as monthly revenues per Mobile Only customer.

Fixed Only services

Revenues from Fixed Only services include the revenue of fixed services excluding retail convergence and equipment sales: traditional fixed-line telephony, fixed broadband and enterprise solutions and networks (with the exception of France, where enterprise solutions and networks are listed under the Enterprise segment). For the Enterprise segment, fixed-only service revenues include sales of network equipment related to the operation of voice and data services. The customer base consists of fixed-line telephony and fixed broadband customers, excluding retail convergence customers.

Fixed Only Broadband ARPO: the average quarterly revenues from Fixed Only Broadband (ARPO) is calculated by dividing the revenue from Fixed Only Broadband services (excluding IFRS 15 adjustments) generated over the past three months by the weighted average of Fixed Only Broadband customers over the same period. ARPO is expressed as monthly revenues per Fixed Only Broadband customer.

IT & integration services

Revenues from IT and integration services include revenue from unified communication and collaboration services (Local Area Network and telephony, consulting, integration, project management and video conferencing offers), hosting and infrastructure services (including cloud computing), application services (customer relations management and other application services), security services, machine-to-machine services (excluding connectivity), as well as equipment sales for the products and services above.

Wholesale

Revenues from other carriers consists of (i) mobile services to other carriers including incoming traffic, visitor roaming, network sharing, national roaming and Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), and (ii) fixed services to other carriers including national networking, services to international carriers, high-speed and very high-speed broadband access (fiber access, unbundling of telephone lines and xDSL access sales) and the sale of telephone lines on the wholesale market.

1 Unless otherwise stated, changes are on a comparable basis.

2 Europe excluding Spain

Mobile revenues include mobile services and mobile equipment sales invoiced to businesses and incoming mobile traffic from businesses invoiced to other carriers.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Credit Suisse had more than $20 billion exposure to Archegos investments - WSJ

    Parts of the bank had not fully implemented systems to keep pace with Archegos' fast growth when Archegos bets on a collection of stocks swelled leading up to its March collapse, the report said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein and Lara Warner, the bank's recently departed chief risk officer, became aware of the Archegos exposure in the days leading up to the forced liquidation of the fund, the report said. Credit Suisse declined to comment on the WSJ report.

  • Romanian Programmer Turns ‘Crazy Idea’ Into $6 Billion Fortune

    (Bloomberg) -- Daniel Dines struggled with life in the U.S. after leaving his native Romania in 2001 to work for Microsoft Corp., but the experience created the foundation for one of the world’s biggest fortunes.The software programmer returned to his homeland in 2005 to start the business known today as UiPath Inc., an automation-software maker that debuts Wednesday after raising $1.3 billion in a U.S. initial public offering. Dines, the company’s chief executive officer, controls a stake worth more than $6 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.“For someone coming in his 20s to the U.S. from Europe, it was a big challenge for me to adapt to the States, even though professionally speaking my experience at Microsoft was great,” Dines, 49, said last year at the annual Montgomery Summit technology conference.As a result, “I had a crazy idea to go back and start a company,” he added.‘Hidden Advantage’UiPath, which was valued at $7 billion in 2019, is now worth about $30 billion after its shares priced at $56, above a marketed range. That puts Dines among the world’s 500 richest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. A company representative declined to comment.“Starting a company from a small place with no market has a hidden advantage: It forces you to think globally from day one,” Dines said in a letter included in UiPath’s registry filings for its listing. He had already indicated his company was preparing for a listing back in early 2020.The company’s software performs many low-skilled tasks that businesses once outsourced to humans in cheaper-wage countries such as India or the Philippines. Known as robotic process automation technology, the technique takes over repetitive, routine data-entry and processing tasks. Some of its software has been used in hospitals and health-care projects to help with Covid-19, according to UiPath’s website.Dines, who studied math and computer science at the University of Bucharest, grew up in Romania while the nation was still ruled by dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. He founded the company as DeskOver and renamed it UiPath in 2015, running it out of an apartment in the capital before relocating its headquarters to New York in 2017.Funding RoundUiPath raised $750 million in a funding round led by Alkeon Capital and Coatue that gave it a value of $35 billion, according to a February statement. Altimeter Capital Management, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia Capital, Tiger Global Management and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates also chimed in.Dines owns all of the company’s Class B shares, which carry 35 votes apiece compared with one each for Class A stock. He will continue to control UiPath after the IPO and sold shares in the offering worth about $75 million, according to filings.“You have to become a public company at some point to allow your employees to get more liquidity, give them stock options,” he said in an interview with Bloomberg last year. “We’re almost there.”(Adds details of share sale in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin in Neutral at $55.5K as Ether Continues Bull Run

    The price of bitcoin has changed little over the past 24 hours, despite the asset’s notorious volatility.

  • Oil extend losses into third day on U.S. stock build, pandemic fears

    Oil prices extended their losses into a third day on Thursday as a surprise build-up in U.S. crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan fuelled fears that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may be stalled. Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.12 a barrel by 0527 GMT, following a drop of $1.25 on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $61.14 a barrel, after losing $1.32 on Wednesday.

  • Dogecoin cryptocurrency slumps after hashtag-fueled surge to record high

    Meme-based cryptocurrency Dogecoin fell on Tuesday after hitting an all-time high in a wild session that saw supporters of the token once considered a parody use hashtags to fuel a rally until it lost steam. Dogecoin ultimately fell 15.4% to US$0.33, but during the session when it hit a record peak, its market capitalization soared to more than $50 billion. Dogecoin fans used the hashtags #DogeDay and #DogeDay420 to post memes, messages and videos on Twitter, Reddit and TikTok, referring to the informal April 20 holiday to celebrate cannabis which is marked by smoke-ins and street parties.

  • Stellantis scraps digital speedometers for Peugeot car in chips shortage

    Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it would replace digital speedometers with more old-fashioned analogue ones in one of its Peugeot models, in a fallout from a global shortage of semiconductor chips that is roiling the auto industry. The change will only affect Peugeot 308 cars, among group brands that include Chrysler, Citroen and Jeep since France's PSA Group merged with Italian-American company Fiat-Chrysler this year to form Stellantis. "It's a nifty and agile way of getting around a real hurdle for car production, until the 'chips' crisis ends," a spokesman for Stellantis told Reuters.

  • A big drop in mortgage rates reignites the refinance boom

    The cheapest rates in about two months prompt a borrowing turnaround.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures edge lower, giving back some gains

    Stocks rose for the first time in three days earlier on Wednesday.

  • Wall Street rebounds after two-day fall; Netflix slides

    Wall Street's main indexes rose on Wednesday after falling for two straight sessions, as gains in mega-cap stocks more than offset declines in Netflix following disappointing results. Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp were the biggest boosts on the S&P 500 index by early afternoon trading, while streaming service provider Netflix tumbled 7.3%. Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, with communication services, which houses Netflix, and the defensive utilities sectors falling.

  • Huobi Asset Management Raises $50M for Crypto ‘Tracker’ Funds

    The four funds will buy bitcoin, ether and equity in crypto or mining firms.

  • India does not see logic in U.S. putting it on currency watchlist

    India does not see any logic in the United States putting it on a monitoring list of currency manipulators, a trade ministry official said on Tuesday. "I don't understand any economic logic," Anup Wadhawan, India's commerce secretary told reporters. The Reserve Bank of India is following a policy that allows currency movements based on market forces, he said.

  • Australia’s Stimulus Debate Gets a Jolt From Canada’s Taper

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada’s move to scale back debt purchases may fuel debate on whether its Australian counterpart is certain to extend its yield-curve control and announce a third round of quantitative easing.Governor Tiff Macklem is scaling back purchases of Canadian government debt by a quarter and accelerating the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase at a time when Australia’s economy is arguably outperforming its North American peer. Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe will have a close eye on developments in Ottawa while he awaits a pickup in consumer prices and wages at home.“Canada does give you a flavor of what happens when your trajectory is stronger than anticipated, slack reduced faster than anticipated and so I think the RBA will be watching reasonably closely,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “What it does do here is increase the debate on whether QE3 is really a done deal.”Canada’s currency posted its biggest gain since June in response to the tapering -- the sort of response that would spook policy makers Down Under desperate to keep a lid on the Aussie. Bond yields also rose, but not by an alarming degree, while equities gained.Yet Canada is experiencing core inflation close to its 2% target, which is very different to sluggish gains in Australia, and helps explain its early mover status.“The RBA and BoC were some of the first central banks to move after the global financial crisis -- is the playbook going to be the same this time for central banks? No,” said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management in Melbourne. “There’s a lot more focus on the jobs markets, wage growth now and for the RBA.”Lowe has also subtly shifted the focus toward the need for much stronger wages growth before changing the policy stance. He wants to see wages growth above 3% to sustainably generate inflation consistent with the bank’s 2-3% target.Australia’s labor market has been a source of strength. The jobless rate fell to 5.6% last month, just shy of the level the bank predicted it would be at the end of 2022. As a result, the RBA will likely lift its economic growth and employment expectations when it released updated forecasts in two weeks.Cautious TradersYet traders are perhaps a little less bullish that Canada’s move is the beginning of a global policy shift, given renewed outbreaks of Covid-19 that threatens to further damage global growth.“We are in this twilight zone for central banks like the Bank of Canada -- there’s concerns around the virus and potential for it to reignite, so bond traders are still circumspect,” said Prashant Newnaha, senior rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “If we didn’t have the risk of the virus in the background, it’d potentially be a different story in bond markets.”RBC’s Ong detects a shift in the RBA’s communication about whether to roll over its three-year yield target to the November 2024 bond from the current April-2024.“Increasingly, we’ve thought the language from the RBA has shifted toward the odds of rolling to the Nov. 2024 declining,” she said. “That would be a step consistent with the ongoing upside surprises in Australia.”In minutes of its April policy meeting released Tuesday, Australia’s central bank repeated that it would make a decision later in the year. “In considering this issue, members would give close attention to the flow of economic data and the outlook for inflation and employment,” it said.JPMorgan’s Craig reckons that Canada will be less influential on expectations for Australia’s policy outlook than might normally be the case, as the significance of the currency for the RBA means the Federal Reserve and the dollar are key.“If there’s one central bank the RBA will be focused on, it’s the Fed,” he said. “The Fed’s balance sheet and their asset programs will dictate the RBA’s path more than any other peer.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil extend losses into 3rd day on U.S. stock build, pandemic fears

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices extended their losses into a third day on Thursday as a surprise build in U.S. crude inventories and a resurgence of COVID-19 cases in India and Japan fuelled fears that a recovery in global economy and fuel demand may be stalled. Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $65.12 a barrel by 0527 GMT, following a drop of $1.25 on Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 21 cents, or 0.3%, at $61.14 a barrel, after losing $1.32 on Wednesday.

  • Bank of Canada Becomes First to Signal Exit From Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Canada took the biggest step yet by a major economy to reduce emergency levels of monetary stimulus as it hailed a stronger-than-expected recovery from the pandemic.Policy makers led by Governor Tiff Macklem said Wednesday they would scale back their purchases of government debt by a quarter to C$3 billion ($2.4 billion) and accelerate the timetable for a possible interest-rate increase.The upbeat turn toward plotting a return to more normal policy has been resisted by counterparts elsewhere, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. Investors reacted by driving the Canadian dollar to its biggest gain since June.“This is a fairly hawkish message cast by the Bank of Canada,” Simon Harvey, a senior foreign exchange analyst at Monex Canada, said by email. “They seem quite confident that once the current wave of infections subsides the economic recovery will be robust.”The central bank reiterated its guidance that it won’t raise its benchmark interest rate, currently at 0.25%, until the recovery is complete and inflation is sustainably at 2%. But it changed its projections on when that would happen.New TimelineIn new quarterly economic projections, it revised higher its growth estimate for 2021 by more than two percentage points, to 6.5%, and brought forward its forecasts for when slack would be absorbed.“Based on the Bank’s latest projection, this is now expected to happen some time in the second half of 2022,” the bank said in its latest Monetary Policy Report.At a subsequent press conference, Macklem emphasized that the central bank’s commitment is not to raise interest rates before the economy fully recovers, and that any future hike would reflect economic conditions at the time.The Federal Reserve, by contrast, says it won’t begin scaling back the pace of its $120 billion-a-month bond purchases until it sees “substantial further progress” on employment and inflation. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg ahead of the Fed’s March meeting didn’t expect that to happen until 2022.Macklem’s growth revisions bring policy makers more into line with economist projections. Markets had already been pricing in a rate increase in 2022 before Wednesday’s changes. Investors have also been anticipating that Canada’s central bank would be more aggressive than the Federal Reserve in its normalization path.Swaps trading suggests about a 50% chance of a hike in Canada this time next year. Almost three hikes are fully priced in over the next two years, and five hikes over the next three years.Chair Jerome Powell, for his part, has been careful to avoid putting a date on beginning to taper asset purchases in the U.S., though his No. 2, Vice Chair Richard Clarida, has said he doesn’t expect those thresholds to be met this year.Powell has promised to give investors plenty of warning that officials are beginning to debate the timing of a move. He’s been up front in wanting to avoid surprising markets and re-running the 2013 Taper Tantrum, when unexpected news that the Fed was thinking of paring its purchases sent financial markets into a spasm with harmful economic consequences.Loonie SoarsThe Canadian dollar rose 0.9% to C$1.2495 per dollar at 3:47 p.m. in New York, after gaining as much as 1.2%. The market consensus was for the Bank of Canada to pare back its government bond purchases in line with the bank’s new guidance, without altering expectations for no rate hike before 2023.Even before Wednesday’s statement, investors were anticipating the Bank of Canada to be among the most aggressive advanced economies in unwinding stimulus. One reason may be that Canada’s jobs market has recouped 90% of losses during the pandemic, versus just over 60% in the U.S.Still, policy makers remain cautious despite the more positive tone, saying there’s more uncertainty than usual that might affect its estimates for slack. Officials also highlighted concern about the uneven recovery and the potential for scarring in the labor market.What Bloomberg Economics Says...The “Monetary Policy Report includes discussion of several factors that could soften the need to pull forward a rate hike into 2022, in our view. We continue to think a rate move is likely to be delayed into the first quarter of 2023.”--Andrew Husby, economistFor full report, see hereOn technical grounds alone, the central bank’s purchases of Canadian government bonds need to be pared back as the government’s financing requirements drop. It now owns more than 40% of outstanding bonds and is on pace to go above 50% in a few months as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government reduces its issuance by about C$90 billion this year.It’s actually the second time the Bank of Canada has tapered during the pandemic. Macklem reduced the bank’s minimum weekly purchases in October, which had been C$5 billion initially. But at the time, officials characterized the taper as neutral in terms of stimulus, because they shifted purchases toward long-term bonds concurrently.This time, the central bank acknowledged that its reduction of asset purchases will impact the “incremental” amount of stimulus being added to the economy from quantitative easing.(Updates with Bloomberg Economics comment. A previous version of this story was corrected to remove a reference to the Canadian dollar at highest since January.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canadian Pacific CEO rules out raising bid for Kansas City rail

    The two bidding companies are locking horns to take control of a vast network of railways across North America, with Canadian National offering to buy Kansas City Southern in a $33.7 billion deal that trumped Canadian Pacific's $25 billion bid. Canadian Pacific had on Tuesday called the opposing offer "illusory and inferior", flagging its complex nature and saying it would reduce competition and negatively impact shippers. "I just frankly don't believe that's the right value proposition for our shareholders to put our balance sheet at risk, to use all of our capacity in our power to take our ability to respond with shocks to the market," Creel said in a post-earnings call with investors.

  • Democrat Releases Energy Plan as Alternative to Biden Outline

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden proposed ending existing tax breaks for fossil fuels and creating new incentives for low-and-no carbon energy sources that he said would prune the existing “hodgepodge” of energy tax benefits.Wyden’s plan, which he introduced Wednesday, would offer an alternative approach to President Joe Biden’s clean energy proposals by creating a new emissions-based tax credit for the production of clean electricity. All energy sources -- including renewables and fossil fuels -- qualify but they have to have zero or net negative carbon emissions. The plan would also create a production tax credit of up to 2.5 cents per kilowatt hour or an investment tax credit of up to 30% for those energy sources.“Energy policy is tax policy and the federal tax code is woefully inadequate to address the country’s energy challenge,” Wyden said on a call with reporters Wednesday. He said his plan would simplify the “crazy quilt” of more than 40 energy-related tax benefits.The Oregon Democrat is looking to put his own stamp on renewable energy tax credit proposals. Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan would extend existing tax credits for wind energy, solar power, and energy storage. Wyden’s plan takes a different approach by replacing all the tax credits for each specific energy type with a technology-neutral tax incentive that would benefit low emitters.Wyden said his legislation is “quite well aligned” with the president’s plan and that the two proposals likely will be intertwined as the Senate considers the energy-related portion of Biden’s infrastructure proposal. Wyden also said he has been talking “regularly” with Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who represents coal-producing West Virginia, and whose vote will be critical to passing any legislation through the evenly divided Senate.Technology NeutralWyden’s plan also would create technology-neutral tax credit for domestic production of transportation fuel that is 25% cleaner than average. In addition, his proposal would create tax credits for energy-efficient homes and commercial buildings. He said his plan provides long-term investments that are critical to meeting the country’s energy efficiency goals. Biden has said he wants to reach a 100% clean-electricity standard by 2035.The Biden and Wyden proposals have significant overlap in the types of energy investment they are looking to prioritize. Both plans would pump money into grid improvements, energy storage, electric vehicles and charging stations.They both also call for the end of existing fossil fuel tax breaks, such as deductions for drilling costs and distribution expenses. That is is likely to face significant opposition from the oil and gas industry, as well as Republicans as the plan moves through Congress.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise for the first time in three days; Dow gains 317 points, or 0.9%

    Stocks rose on Wednesday and looked to rise for the first time in three sessions.

  • Private Equity Firm AIP Buys Debt on Gupta’s Aluminum Plants

    (Bloomberg) -- American Industrial Partners has bought most of the senior debt of two of Sanjeev Gupta’s European aluminum assets, putting it in position to take them over, people familiar with the matter said.The New York-based private equity firm in recent days bought debt linked to Gupta’s Dunkirk smelter in France as well as refinancing the senior debt of the Duffel rolling mill in Belgium, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the deals weren’t public.Gupta has been searching for new financing as the industrialist scrambles to save his metals empire after the collapse of its biggest lender, Greensill Capital, last month. AIP’s move to buy out other creditors at par could signal its intention to purchase the aluminum assets -- either directly from Gupta or after an insolvency process.Gupta’s GFG Alliance, a loose group of metals and commodity trading companies, warned in February it would face insolvency without Greensill’s funding, according to court documents. Its aluminum assets are grouped under the name Alvance.“GFG Alliance can confirm Alvance Aluminium Duffel is enjoying the benefits of recent strong aluminum markets and its excellent relationships with customers. We have now completed the refinancing of its external debt facilities, with a large international lender, which will position the business for continued growth,” a spokesperson for GFG said, without elaborating.The GFG spokesperson declined to comment on Dunkirk and potential talks to sell the plants. Representatives for AIP didn’t immediately reply to calls and emails seeking comment.AIP’s move caps a frenetic period of trading in debt linked to the Dunkirk plant, Europe’s largest aluminum smelter, which Gupta bought from Rio Tinto Group in 2018.Several lenders including BNP Paribas SA, Morgan Stanley, Natixis SA, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and ICBC Standard Bank Plc have sold or sought to sell their portions of the loan in recent weeks, Bloomberg has reported. The loans were then bought at a discount by distressed debt investors including Davidson Kempner Capital Management and Triton Partners, before AIP came in to buy them out at par, the people said.Still, Trafigura Group has not only retained its portion of the Dunkirk loan but also added to it in recent days, several of the people said, potentially indicating that the trading house could play a role in a future deal for the smelter. Rival trader Glencore Plc has also expressed interest in the smelter, according to separate people familiar with the matter.Trafigura and Glencore declined to comment.At the same time, a senior loan of around 50 million euros ($60 million) to the Duffel plant from Tor Investment Management has also been repaid, two of the people said.AIP is focused on buying industrial businesses and has raised approximately $7 billion of capital across seven investment funds, according to its website. In December, it bought a former Aleris Corp. aluminum rolling mill in Lewisport, Kentucky from Hindalco Industries Ltd.Gupta’s aluminum assets could have an enterprise value of just over $1 billion, including $637 million in debt, according to a GFG presentation seen by Bloomberg News. The assets’ earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization totaled $103 million last year, the presentation showed.(Adds context on AIP in penultimate paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. dollar losses bounce after Canada tips toward higher rates

    A U.S. dollar rebound against major currencies was interrupted on Wednesday after Canada's central bank signaled it could start an interest rate hike in 2022 and reduced the scope of its asset-buying program. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against six major peers, turned down after the announcement from the Bank of Canada and was off by 0.1% in late afternoon (1946 GMT) in New York after having been up as much as 0.24% for the day.

  • Gold Miner Seeks $1 Billion From Turkey for Stalled Mine

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian miner Alamos Gold Inc. said it’s pursuing a $1 billion claim against Turkey for preventing a controversial mining project from going ahead.Two Netherlands-based Alamos units will file an investment treaty claim against Turkey for “expropriation and unfair and inequitable treatment” concerning its Kirazli gold mine project in the country, the Toronto-based parent said Tuesday in a statement.The claim, filed under the Netherlands-Turkey Bilateral Investment Treaty, is expected to exceed $1 billion, Alamos said, adding that the amount represents the value of its Turkish assets. The company expects to take an impairment charge of about $215 million in its second quarter. Shares fell 0.3% to C$10.88 at 9:57 a.m. trading in Toronto.Alamos is escalating efforts after the Turkish government wouldn’t renew mining licenses for the project in October 2019, and a year later canceled a forestry permit tied to the development in western Turkey. Alamos suspended all operations in Kirazli in 2019 following protests attended by tens of thousands of locals and environmentalists.“After 10 years of effort and over $250 million invested by the company, we have been shut down for over 18 months in a manner without precedent in Turkey, despite having received all the permits to build and operate a mine,” Alamos Chief Executive Officer John McCluskey said in the statement. “The Turkish government has given us no indication that relief is in sight, nor will they engage with us in an effort to renew the outstanding licenses.”Turkey’s Energy Ministry declined to comment on the matter.Alamos had predicted in 2017 that it could mine 540,000 ounces of gold in Kirazli in five years. Speaking to Bloomberg in March, Ahmet Senturk, head of the company’s Turkish unit, said Alamos was “waiting patiently” for permits, but signaled it would go to court if there was no renewal.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.