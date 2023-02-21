U.S. markets closed

Orange market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% by 2027; Growth led by Berje Inc., Citrosuco, among others - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The orange market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by 31,572.55 thousand tons during the forecast period. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at 78,194.94 thousand tons. Technavio's research report on the orange market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period. Download a sample Now!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Orange Market 2023-2027
In-depth analysis provided in the report includes:

  • Current and future market trends to highlight market conditions

  • Comparative analysis of the market and its segments for the historic period of 2017 - 2021

  • Market drivers and market impediments and their impact on market growth

  • Positioning of market players and their business strategy analysis

Global orange market segmentation analysis

The orange market is segmented based on product type, application, and geography.

  • Based on product type, the orange market is segmented into fresh, processed, and frozen.

  • Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into non-organic and organic.

  • Based on geography, the orange market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

  • For insights on the market contribution of each segment, buy the report!

Orange market: Country-level analysis

The countries covered in the orange market report are the US and Canada (North America); the UK, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe (Europe); China and India (Asia); Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East and Africa (Middle East and Africa); and Chile, Brazil, and Argentina (South America).

  • APAC is estimated to account for 67% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is attributed to factors such as the growing demand for oranges in emerging economies like India and China.

  • The China and India are key countries in the APAC market. The expansion of orange plantations and increased orange exports in Australia are driving the growth of the orange market in APAC.

The geographic landscape of the report also provides market-impacting factors and changes that impact current and future trends. For detailed information, request a sample!

Global orange market: Dynamics & insights

Technavio's research report on the orange market provides analysis and insights about the various drivers, along with key challenges, that impact the market throughout the forecast period.

The health benefits associated with oranges are notably driving the market growth. Oranges are rich in antioxidants anthocyanins, ellagic acid, and resveratrol. These antioxidants provide various health benefits and reduce the risk of cancer. The high antioxidant content in oranges has increased their consumption in the food and beverage and personal care industries. Oranges are also low in calories and contain several vitamins and minerals. Many such health benefits are increasing the consumption of oranges, which is driving the growth of the market.

The fluctuation in the prices of oranges is a major challenge impeding the market. The prices of oranges are generally affected by climatic conditions. Natural calamities such as drought, floods, storms such as cyclones and hurricanes, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions increase the damage to crops. In addition, the widening of the demand-supply gap has led to a substantial rise in the price of oranges. All these factors are negatively affecting the growth of the global orange market.

Orange market: Competitive landscape and vendor analysis

Technavio's report includes the adoption lifecycle of the market, covering from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

Some of the major players operating in the orange market are Berje Inc., Citrosuco, Citrus World Inc., Hyatt Fruit Co., INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co., LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc., PACIFIC COAST FRUIT PRODUCTS Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Perricone Farms, Schacht Groves, SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc., SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL, The Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Co., Tropicana Products Inc., and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd., among others. For insights on the vendor offerings, download a PDF sample!

Related reports:

  • The juices market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 104.21 billion. The benefits of cold-pressed juice over traditional juice are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as fluctuating prices of raw materials may impede the market growth.

  • The cordial drink market size is expected to increase to USD 231.9 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 4.5%. The consumer preference for cordials over alcoholic and carbonated beverages is notably driving the cordial drink market growth, although factors such as the low consumer demand for sweetened cordials may impede the market growth.

Orange Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

140

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%

Market growth 2023-2027

3,1572.55 thousand tons

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

5.33

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 67%

Key countries

US, Mexico, China, India, and Brazil

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Berje Inc., Citrosuco, Citrus World Inc., Hyatt Fruit Co., INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co., LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU, Louis Dreyfus Co. BV, Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc., PACIFIC COAST FRUIT PRODUCTS Ltd., Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd., Perricone Farms, Schacht Groves, SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc., SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL, The Fruit Co., Trinity Fruit Co., Tropicana Products Inc., and Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global Orange Market 2023-2027 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 6.3 Fresh - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Processed and frozen - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Non-organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Organic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Berje Inc.

  • 12.4 Citrosuco

  • 12.5 Citrus World Inc.

  • 12.6 Hyatt Fruit Co.

  • 12.7 INDIAN RIVER FRUIT Co.

  • 12.8 LEMONCONCENTRATE SLU

  • 12.9 Nielsen Citrus Products Co. Inc.

  • 12.10 Paradise Juice Pvt. Ltd.

  • 12.11 Perricone Farms

  • 12.12 Schacht Groves

  • 12.13 SEQUOIA ORANGE Co. Inc.

  • 12.14 SUNRISE FRUITS COMPANY SL

  • 12.15 The Fruit Co.

  • 12.16 Trinity Fruit Co.

  • 12.17 Zain Natural Agro India Pvt. Ltd.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Orange Market 2023-2027
