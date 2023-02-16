U.S. markets close in 1 hour 58 minutes

ORBA: Mario Villeneuve Elected as President, Ontario Road Builders’ Association

Ontario Road Builders' Association
·5 min read

Mississauga, Ont., Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Road Builders’ Association (ORBA) would like to announce and congratulate Mario Villeneuve on his election as President of the Association. Mario was elected at ORBA’s 96th Annual Convention and AGM. A strong leader within Villeneuve Construction and at ORBA, Mario delivered his inaugural address on February 7 and spoke of the promising opportunities ahead for the industry in light of the Ford Government’s unprecedented transportation infrastructure capital program. The new President’s priorities include furthering ORBA’s work to develop a sustainable and inclusive road building workforce, more transparent and effective highway maintenance contracts, more environmentally sustainable industry practices, the need for a road to the Ring of Fire and further improvements to Highways 11 and 17.

“Now is the time to work together as an Association and seize the opportunities facing us and the challenges that confront us,” said Mario Villeneuve, President of ORBA. “Make no mistake that I am committed to ensuring that ORBA and OAPC become the leading voice of the road building industry in every corner of this province.”

ORBA wishes to extend special thanks to the outgoing President, Kevin Machej of Dufferin Construction Company for his exemplary leadership over the past year. Kevin’s efforts strengthened the Association and have positioned ORBA well to advocate on behalf of the industry during the busy period ahead.

ORBA would also like to announce and congratulate Peter Hamstra of Dufferin Construction Company on his election as the 2023 Chair of the Ontario Asphalt Pavement Council (OAPC), a Council of ORBA. During his inaugural remarks at the ORBA Convention and AGM, Peter reaffirmed OAPC’s commitment to ensuring excellence in quality asphalt products and paving techniques, promoting environmental responsibility, continued adherence to industry codes and standards and advocating for the rights and interests of the industry.

ORBA and OAPC extends special thanks to the outgoing Chair, Dominic Crupi of the Crupi Group. Under Dominic’s committed and insightful leadership over the past year, OAPC is well-positioned for future successes.

ORBA Congratulates Award Winners

ORBA Hall of Fame

ORBA congratulates Ted Arscott on receiving ORBA’s highest honour as the 2022 ORBA Hall of Fame inductee. Co-founder of Roto-Mill Inc. in 1979, Ted joined the ORBA Board in 2003 and stayed on as an active director until 2020. Ted immersed himself in the development and support of the Association during his time on the Board and ORBA members and the industry have benefited greatly from his commitment and generosity.

Ministry of Transportation Awards

Congratulations to Dufferin Construction Company for winning the 2022 Asphalt Paver of the Year Award for work conducted on Contract 2022-2014 (Highway 403 from Wilson St. to west of Jerseyville Rd. in Hamilton).

Dufferin Construction Company was also named the winner of the Concrete Contract of the Year Award for Contract 2019-3015 (QEW from Fairview St. to Lakeshore Rd. in Burlington).

ORBA Awards

Kiewit-Dufferin received this year’s ORBA Transportation Infrastructure Innovation Award for their Rapid Bridge Reconstruction (RBR) at the north side of Highway 417 in Ottawa. The chosen method allowed the project team to successfully complete the project in record time, causing minimal impact on traffic and the public.

Peter Kiewit Sons ULC received this year’s ORBA Community Leadership Award for their various community involvement activities during the construction of the Kingston Third Crossing which amounted to over $10,000 in charitable donations given and over 80 service hours offered by team members.

Amico Infrastructures Inc. received the Routly Safety Milestone Award for companies that have reached the 500,000 to 1,000,000 person-hour plateaus without a lost-time injury for 3 consecutive years. Amico Infrastructures Inc. achieved 2,273,852 person-hours without a lost-time injury.

Beamish Construction Inc. received the Routly Safety Award, Category 2 for the greatest number of person-hours without a lost-time injury for 3 consecutive years in the more-than 100,000 person-hours category. Beamish Construction Inc. achieved 275,041 person-hours without a lost-time injury.

Fuhrscher Installations Inc. received the Routly Safety Award, Category 1 for the greatest number of consecutive person-hours without a lost-time injury for 3 consecutive years in the fewer than 100,000 person-hours category. Fuhrscher Installations Inc. achieved 24,876 person-hours without a lost-time injury.

OAPC Awards

Sina Varamini of Engtec Consulting Inc. received the OAPC Earl Kee Volunteer of the Year Award. Sina has played an integral role on various OAPC committees and has been an instructor on Practical Solutions in Hot Mix Asphalt Technology for the past three years at the ORBA Academy. In December 2021 Sina was recognized as among the Top 10 Under 40 industry leaders in Rock-to-Road Magazine.

Brian Keveryga was posthumously awarded the OAPC Joe Bunting Mentorship Award, recognizing an OAPC member that takes the time to teach, inspire and encourage tomorrow’s industry leaders. Brian was renowned for sharing his knowledge, listening and supporting and promoting excellence to the many people who knew him within the industry.

ORBA Scholarship Recipients

ORBA was pleased to award three scholarships at its 96th Annual Convention. This year’s recipients are all inspiring women and we congratulate them on their achievements:

Imandra Mudalige of George Brown College received the Joe Bunting Scholarship ($3,000), awarded to a student entering their final year of a civil engineering technology program at an Ontario college.

Camille Baril of the University of Ottawa received the J.D. Chick Scholarship ($3,000), awarded to a student entering their final year of a civil engineering program at an Ontario University.

Nicole Simmons of Queen’s University received the ORBA Civil Engineering Scholarship ($2,000), awarded to a student entering their first year of a civil engineering program at an Ontario university.

Background on ORBA: The Ontario Road Builders’ Association is proud to represent the transportation infrastructure sector in Ontario. Our members build the majority of provincial and municipal roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure across the province. The road building sector directly and indirectly supports 56,000 workers and generates over $5.5 billion in annual GDP.

CONTACT: Andrew Hurd Ontario Road Builders' Association 416-804-7391 andrew.hurd@orba.org


