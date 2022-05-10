U.S. markets open in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,021.75
    +34.25 (+0.86%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,406.00
    +245.00 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,356.75
    +163.00 (+1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,775.20
    +14.80 (+0.84%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.34
    -1.75 (-1.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,857.60
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.45
    +3.26 (+10.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2346
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0650
    -0.2980 (-0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,390.95
    -1,444.01 (-4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    733.22
    -47.15 (-6.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.78
    +47.20 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

ORBA releases its 2022 provincial election priorities to keep Ontario moving

·4 min read

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) outlined its provincial transportation plan today with the release of Keep Ontario Moving: ORBA's 2022 Provincial Election Priorities. The plan sets out the Association's top five priorities which are: Transportation Infrastructure Funding, Reducing Risk and Creating Value for Ontarians, Address the Shortage of Heavy Civil Construction Labour, Sustainable Transportation Infrastructure Projects, and Enhancing Safety for all Road Users.

ORBA releases its 2022 provincial election priorities to keep Ontario moving (CNW Group/Ontario Road Builders Association)
ORBA releases its 2022 provincial election priorities to keep Ontario moving (CNW Group/Ontario Road Builders Association)

ORBA's first priority calls for sustained or increased highways and transit capital funding.

"Infrastructure such as Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass needs to be built as part of a multi-modal strategy to keep Ontario moving," says Bryan Hocking, CEO, ORBA. "Congestion costs us all. Time spent in traffic keeps us away from spending time with family and friends and costs Ontario's economy $11B in lost productivity in the GTA alone," added Hocking.

Our second priority calls for the creation of a price index for key construction materials on all public contracts and for the government to work with industry to bring further clarity to essential project material specifications.

"Currently, Ontario does not have a mechanism to deal with the hyperinflation of construction materials such as steel, lumber and ready-mixed concrete", says Hocking. "Price uncertainty for these important construction materials and specifications such as asphalt increases risk for both contractors and public owners create unnecessary volatility in the procurement process," Hocking adds. More price certainty creates the best possible value for Ontario's infrastructure dollars.

Furthermore, ORBA calls for a mechanism on all provincial contracts that provides coverage and compensation for pandemic-related impacts. As a designated essential service, the industry has worked tirelessly to deliver important transportation infrastructure projects, while keeping our workforce safe. Compensation has been provided for additional personal protective equipment (PPE), however, the upfront costs of many other safety measures that affected productivity have not been recovered.

The third priority calls on the provincial government to work with their federal partners on a more robust immigration strategy to attract more heavy civil construction workers to Ontario.

"We know that Ontario faces a growing shortage of construction workers," says Hocking. "Recent projections indicate that we will require tens of thousands of new workers in the industry, including general labour and apprenticeship and non-apprenticeship trades over the next decade," he adds.

Current provincial and federal programs, such as the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP) and the federal Express Entry programs are unable to deal with the current labour shortage challenge. An immigration strategy that recognizes the unique workforce requirements of the transportation infrastructure industry is a crucial step to keeping up with the growing needs of Ontario.

Also, ORBA wants more provincial government promotion and recognition of the non-apprenticeship skilled trades. The building of essential transportation infrastructure requires a multi-skilled workforce with many essential non-apprenticeship type jobs and mentoring opportunities that remain unfilled. It is imperative that government work with industry to promote these opportunities and challenge the perceived stigma around careers in construction.

ORBA's fourth priority calls on the province to promote the responsible reuse of nonrenewable construction materials on more transportation infrastructure projects.

"Our industry has demonstrated a clear commitment to a circular economy through the use of recycled construction materials such as recycled asphalt pavement and aggregate; together with governments, we can do more," says Hocking. "As proud Ontarians and responsible industry leaders, we want to continue to deliver the highest quality projects in the most sustainable way."

Lastly, ORBA calls for a provision that would prohibit drivers from overtaking snowplows working on provincial highways.

"When a collision involves a snowplow, it doesn't just affect the drivers and vehicles involved, it interrupts the vital safety function that the snowplow was providing and potentially makes driving in winter conditions more dangerous," says Hocking. "A provision under the Highway Traffic Act is needed to guard against these dangerous incidents, keeping traffic and trade moving and enhancing the safety of the travelling public," he added.

To learn more about ORBA's transportation plan, visit Keep Ontario Moving: ORBA's 2022 Provincial Election Priorities.

The Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA) is the voice of the transportation infrastructure sector in Ontario. Our members build the majority of provincial and municipal roads, bridges and transportation infrastructure across the province. The road building sector directly and indirectly support 56,000 workers, and impacts all Ontarians. To learn more about ORBA, visit www.orba.org

SOURCE Ontario Road Builders Association

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/10/c3909.html

Recommended Stories

  • Russia admits it faces economic collapse over Putin’s war

    Russia's economy has plunged into its worst crisis for almost three decades as the country is battered by Western sanctions, a leaked copy of the Kremlin's own forecasts shows.

  • Vladimir Putin sparks more health rumours as coughing president covers up with blanket

    The Russian leader appeared to limp when walking and when sat down was covered under a blanket

  • Exclusive-U.S. asked Brazil's Petrobras if it could raise oil output; it said no -sources

    U.S. government officials in March asked Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras whether it could increase crude output after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent global prices soaring, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Officials at Petrobras, formally Petroleo Brasileiro SA, said output levels were a function of business strategy rather than diplomacy and also that a significant short-term production boost would not be logistically possible, the sources said. "We are ... doing everything possible with our allies and partners to mitigate the economic impacts of Russian actions on other economies like Brazil," a U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

  • Russian TV, online platforms hacked with antiwar message on Victory Day

    RIGA, Latvia - Russians using smart TVs reported seeing something atypical: A message appeared instead of the usual channels. "The blood of thousands of Ukrainians and hundreds of murdered children is on your hands," read a message that took over their screens. "TV and the authorities are lying. No to war." The apparent hack, targeting ordinary Russians sitting by their TVs or looking things up on their search engines, broke through the pro-Moscow messaging as Russia celebrates Victory Day, a co

  • Tesla’s China Plant Facing More Disruptions From Covid Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s China factory is experiencing some disruptions and may see more curbs to production this week as Shanghai’s long-running Covid-19 lockdown continues to impact supply chains. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPhilippine Stocks Fall as Trad

  • What the Marcos' return to power means for the Philippines

    Decades after his father was overthrown, Bongbong Marcos is now set to reclaim power for his family.

  • Vladimir Putin embarrassed as Russian TV hacked: 'You have blood on your hands'

    Russian satellite television menus were altered to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine.

  • Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

    The billionaire and CEO of Tesla supported Ukraine after the Russian invasion and did not hesitate to challenge President Vladimir Putin.

  • BlackRock Abandons Bullish China Call After Stocks Slump 28%

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. jettisoned its bullish stance on China as Covid lockdowns jeopardize the nation’s economic growth and trigger steep declines in local stock prices.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestPhilippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Glo

  • One of nation's largest homebuilders closes on $42.5M parcel in Queen Creek

    One of the nation's largest homebuilders just plopped down $42.5 million for the third and final phase at a new master-planned community in Queen Creek, just a couple of miles from the land LG Energy Solution Ltd. bought for a new battery plant that will employ 2,800 people.

  • Pentagon: Russian military continues to struggle with poor morale, refusal to obey orders

    Russian forces have not made any significant progress in Moscow’s new offensive in eastern Ukraine, a situation partly due to poor morale and some troops “refusing to obey orders,” a senior U.S. defense official said Monday. “We still see anecdotal reports of poor morale of troops, indeed officers, refusing to obey orders and move and…

  • Steve Bannon threatens Mark Esper over Trump revelations: ‘You’re going to be held accountable, bro’

    ‘When we come to power, don’t think you can skip away from this’

  • I’m 60, have ‘well into seven figures’ saved and my only debt is a $60K HELOC. Do I need a financial adviser to help, or can I navigate this myself?

    My question is, do I need to retain a financial advisor for a 1% fee or can I navigate my retirement financially with an accountant only? Answer: Firstly, understand the differences in what an accountant can do for you, and what a financial adviser can. “An accountant could help with taxes, but is unlikely to address anything else,” says Julia Kramer, certified financial behavior specialist and certified public accountant at Signature Financial Planning.

  • Germany prepares crisis plan for abrupt end to Russian gas - sources

    BERLIN (Reuters) -German officials are quietly preparing for any sudden halt in Russian gas supplies with an emergency package that could include taking control of critical firms, three people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The preparations being led by the Ministry for Economic Affairs show the heightened state of alert about supplies of the gas that powers Europe's biggest economy and is critical for the production of steel, plastics and cars. Russian gas accounted for 55% of Germany's imports last year and Berlin has come under pressure to unwind a business relationship that critics says is helping to fund Russia's war in Ukraine.

  • Ukraine Shows the Strength of a Free People

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a confrontation of a dictatorship against a free people. Ukraine and Russia both emerged from the ruin of the Soviet Union with the burden of generations of oppression. Russia’s initial prospects for success might have been somewhat better: President Boris Yeltsin defeated efforts by leftist nationalists and then communists to seize power and return Russia to autocracy.

  • Deputy head of Ukrainian navy killed in action

    Colonel Igor Bedzay, deputy head of the aircraft division of the Ukrainian Navy, has been killed in action, the Back and Alive Foundation announced on May 9. Bedzay was the former commander of 10th Navy aircraft brigade, based in Novofedorivka, Crimea, and he was responsible for the relocation of Ukrainian aircraft during the seizure of Crimea in 2014.

  • U.S. producers undo years of efficiency gains in fight for supplies

    U.S. manufacturers are finding that their main weapon to fight supply chain snarls is greater inefficiency. Industrial companies reporting earnings over the past few weeks have described steps they've taken - from acquiring trucks to move their own goods to building products that sit around on factory floors waiting for missing semiconductors - to deal with delays and shortages that have dogged them over the past year. "We want to optimize our supply chain to its fullest," said John Morikis, chief executive of Sherwin Williams Co, describing to analysts last month how the Cleveland-based paint maker has started using its own trucks - a much costlier route than using third-party services - to get around bottlenecks in transport systems.

  • Marcos rule to return to Philippines after election landslide

    Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the Philippines dictator deposed in a 1986 popular uprising, won a presidential election by a huge margin on Monday, according to unofficial results, marking a stunning comeback for the country's most famous political dynasty. Following is reaction to his victory.

  • Petrobras Raises Diesel Prices Despite Bolsonaro Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA raised domestic diesel prices just days after President Jair Bolsonaro bashed the company for too-high profits.Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Sink to 13-Month Low as U.S. Curve Steepens: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraRussian Envoy to Poland Hit With Red Paint in War ProtestEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungar

  • Oil drops as economic worries, strong dollar weigh

    Oil prices dropped more than 1% on Tuesday, extending the previous day's steep declines as coronavirus lockdowns in top oil importer China, a strong dollar and growing recession risks fed worries about the outlook for global demand. "Clearly, (EU) members are struggling to come to an agreement, which suggest that we may see a further watering down of the proposed package," Patterson said.