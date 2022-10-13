U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

Orbex Launches New Affiliate Program

·2 min read

Orbex's revamped Affiliate program is highlighted by a custom CPA plan, which offers up to $1,000 commission per qualifying referred client.

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbex, a global multi-regulated financial services broker, has announced the launch of its new forex Affiliate Program featuring custom CPA deals of up to $1,000 per qualified client referral.

Orbex's revamped Affiliate Program reportedly combines one of the highest-paying CPA commission structures in the industry with expert support, cutting-edge reporting tools, and added ways to earn. As Orbex continues to expand and make waves in the FX and CFD industry, the new CPA model is designed to afford Orbex Affiliates a steady stream of income.

Orbex Affiliates can expect to be supported by a slate of added services, all readily available via the Cellxpert marketing platform, which enables users to serve ads and seamlessly track their clickthrough and conversion rates. Orbex's Cellxpert platform also provides access to a wide range of branded marketing resources and high-converting funnels.

Designed to suit the needs and requirements of today's FX Affiliates, Orbex's latest partner scheme lists the following benefits:

  • Some of the highest CPA rates in the industry of up to $1000

  • Custom plans and flexible withdrawals with $0 fees

  • A vast array of promotional tools to aid in traffic conversion

  • Sub-affiliate earnings, sponsorship opportunities, and exclusive added rewards

  • A state-of-the-art Affiliate panel for advanced ad serving, tracking, and reporting

Orbex Chief Marketing Officer, Drosoula Hadjisavva commented on the launch of the new Orbex Affiliate program:

"Partner marketing has quickly become the table stakes for business success in the financial services industry and beyond, as many consumers have come to distrust traditional advertising. In response, we here at Orbex, have long recognized the value in building robust partner ecosystems and the impact partners have on the company's ability to scale. Our latest affiliate program launch marks an important step in satisfying the requests we have been getting from potential affiliates, wishing to promote Orbex to their audiences in exchange for a commission on sales generated. We're excited to offer our valued partners the best workflow automation and remain committed to investing in digital transformation solutions as we go beyond business continuity requirements and into an extraordinary push for operational excellence."

In addition to its new Affiliate program, Orbex continues to offer its offline IB partners a lucrative lifetime revenue share scheme. To learn more about Orbex's Affiliate and IB partner opportunities click here.

About Orbex

Orbex is a leading global investment services firm offering award-winning forex and CFD trading services at some of the most competitive conditions. Since its inception in 2011, Orbex has committed to providing access to first-in-class trading and investing solutions backed by leading education, expert tools and the ongoing support needed to assist clients in navigating the global financial markets.

Contact:
***@orbex.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12936485

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbex-launches-new-affiliate-program-301648805.html

SOURCE Orbex

