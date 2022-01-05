U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Orbic™ Launches the AirSurf 5G Laptop for Users on the Go

·2 min read

Engineered with flexibly in mind to be used as a laptop or tablet

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbic, a U.S. mobile device manufacturer, today announced the Orbic AirSurf 5G UW Laptop. The Orbic AirSurf 5G UW allows users to have the performance, connectivity, speed, battery-life, and power at a value price point.

Orbic&#x002122; Launches the AirSurf 5G Laptop for Users on the Go
Orbic™ Launches the AirSurf 5G Laptop for Users on the Go

With a FOLD-360-degree design, users can quickly go from a laptop to a tablet view – giving customers the flexibility to utilize the device in a way that is most comfortable – either while on the go, at school or in the office.

"The new AirSurf 5G laptop was engineered to help customers be efficient no matter where they are located. If a user is finishing a presentation in between a flight or attending a meeting outside of the office, attending a remote Zoom class, or even working from their home office – concerns about connectivity or battery life are less of an issue," said Mike Narula, president and CEO of Orbic North America. "We have also ensured that cost is not an issue for customers, making the Orbic AirSurf 5G one of the most affordable 5G laptop on the market."

Features of the new laptop include:

  • Lighting fast connectivity with access to Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wide band network.

  • 16 GB RAM and durable, stylish metallic finish with 14.1" FHD touchscreen and modern ergonomic flexible design.

  • Powered by the Intel i3 processor, with built-in performance, manageability, and security.

  • 10 hours of battery life, allowing users to untether from their desk.

  • A 2-in-1 convertible design that includes FOLD-360 flexibility from laptop to tablet.

  • A light-weight unit at 3.1 lbs., makes it is easy to take anywhere.

The Orbic AirSurf 5G will be available at Verizon stores and on our website at www.orbic.us/products/orbic-airsurf5g?variant=40474649395406

About Orbic
Orbic is a US-based homegrown minority owned full line mobility products OEM, owned company with offices in Australia and India, its products are designed in the United States and manufactured in India or China. At Orbic, we believe that our mission is to enhance lives by providing meaningful solutions through products with innovative technology at an affordable price. With an equal emphasis on value for money, innovation, and quality, Orbic continuously pursues an exceptional user experience. We're committed to quality care for all our valued customers, and we constantly invest in security defenses to keep you and your data safe. For more information, please visit www.orbic.us

(PRNewsfoto/Orbic)
(PRNewsfoto/Orbic)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbic-launches-the-airsurf-5g-laptop-for-users-on-the-go-301454921.html

SOURCE Orbic

