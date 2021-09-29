Orbic™ Releases a New Smartphone for TracFone Users, the Orbic Magic 5G, Providing exceptional Value & Quality with the Latest 5G Technology

<p>New Orbic Smartphone offers long battery life, Super-fast 5G data connectivity at an exceptional price point</p>

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbic™, a U.S. smartphone manufacturer, today announced the release of the Orbic Magic 5G, a sleek yet long lasting and cost-effective smartphone for TracFone customers, designed to offer consumers real value combined with the latest technology in mind.

Orbic Magic 5G

The new Orbic Magic 5G smartphone comes equipped with the latest Android 11 operating system with a future OS upgrade in the pipeline and specifications at a fraction of the expected retail price. It offers a stylish form factor providing access to the latest 5G super-fast data connection, all day battery life and an impressive triple camera system.

"Consumers gravitate towards straightforward design and meaningful features without the inflated price point - we are not afraid to stand out from the smartphone crowd with our new Orbic Magic 5G device delivering real value to cost conscious consumers," said Danny Adamopoulos, SVP Global Sales and Operations of Orbic North America.

The Orbic Magic 5G brings premium craftsmanship and value to consumers for a fraction of the price of other 5G smartphones. It offers access to TracFone's 5G and 4G nationwide network.

It has a huge 6.78" Full HD screen, powered by the Snapdragon® SD635 5G Mobile Platform, 6GB RAM and 64GB of on-board storage (with expandable memory support up to a 1TB microSD card), as well as a triple-rear camera set up with a 48MP main sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor with 118°. There's also a 2MP macro sensor for those tight close-up shots. The 16MP front facing camera will allow you to take that perfect selfie shot!

The Orbic Magic 5G was engineered to help solve everyday consumer pain points. It comes with a massive 5000 mAh all day plus battery and 18-watt charger with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 technology, if you're running out of juice on the go, you won't be tied to the wall socket long topping up.

*According to Gartner, a leading research and advisory company, worldwide smartphone sales grew 26% in the first quarter of 2021. Smartphone users continue to rise, and with that comes the introduction of new devices jam-packed with a wide range of features. While 5G is expected to be a major driver for smartphone sales, consumers have also expressed that they prefer a stripped-down mobile device that is cost effective with great battery life that can provide connectivity as they don't require all the advanced features of smartphones from the leading brands.

The Orbic Magic 5G smartphone is available at TracFone online and retail channels for new and existing customers. For additional information on promotions or the Orbic Magic 5G smartphone, please visit https://shop.tracfone.com/shop/en/tracfonestore/phones/tf-orbic-magic-5g-r678el

For specifications on the new Magic 5G smartphone, go to https://www.orbic.us/product/OrbicMagic5G

About Orbic

At Orbic, we believe that our mission is to enhance people's lives by building amazing products with innovative technology at an affordable price. Orbic is a U.S. home grown company, with offices in the United States, Australia, Japan and India, and is a women-owned minority business. Orbic's products are designed in the U.S. and manufactured in India and China. For more information, please visit www.orbic.us

* * https://www.gartner.com/en/newsroom/press-releases/2021-06-07-1q21-smartphone-market-share

Snapdragon and Qualcomm Quick Charge are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Qualcomm, Snapdragon, and Quick Charge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Orbic Magic 5G

