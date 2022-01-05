U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

Orbic™ Unveils New 5G Hotspot for Verizon Users, Providing Value and Quality

·3 min read

New Orbic Speed 5G hotspot offers long lasting battery, up to 30 devices to be connected, and at exceptional price point

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbic™, a U.S. smartphone manufacturer, today announced the Orbic Speed 5G, a sleek and cost-effective mobile 5G hotspot, designed to offer professionals quality and value combined with the latest technology. Available through Verizon Wireless the Orbic Speed 5G allows up to up to 12 hours of continuous use, comes with Ethernet connectivity and with the ability to connect up to 30 devices at a fraction of the price.

Orbic™ Unveils New 5G Hotspot for Verizon Users, Providing Value and Quality

The Orbic Speed 5G features a 2.4 inch display allowing easy viewing access to data usage and setting. Its powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X55 5G Modem-RF System, a single-chip multi-mode solution for 5G sub 6 and Ultra-Wide band connectivity.

The Orbic Speed 5G features a 4400 mAh / removable battery that will keep you connected all day and can be charged using an 18w USB Type C charger with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. This allows the Orbic Speed 5G to have a 50% of its battery charged in only 30 minutes.

The Orbic Speed 5G Mobile Hotspot enables a fast and stable network by utilizing the latest Wi-Fi 6 standard and dual-band Wi-Fi (802.11ax) technologies. With the additional option of using an ethernet port, users can stay connected regardless of what environment or situation they are in.

The Orbic speed 5G is compatible with Orbic's MDM solution designed to offer enterprise or education customers the ability to remotely configure the Hotspot, whitelist what URLs or services can be accessed.

"Orbic Speed 5G is a cost-effective hotspot for professionals needing a secure, reliable Wi-Fi connection at home or remote for up to 30 Wi-Fi devices," said Mike Narula, president and CEO of Orbic North America "By offering the devices through Verizon, users will experience Verizon's 5G Ultra-Wideband network which delivers max download speeds with loads of features at a valued price point

The Orbic Speed 5G is available immediately at Verizon stores for new and existing Verizon customers. For additional information on promotions or the Orbic Speed 5G, please visit www.orbic.us/products/orbic-speed-5g?variant=40474648084686

About Orbic
Orbic is a US-based homegrown minority owned full line mobility products OEM, owned company with offices in Australia and India, its products are designed in the United States and manufactured in India or China. At Orbic, we believe that our mission is to enhance lives by providing meaningful solutions through products with innovative technology at an affordable price. With an equal emphasis on value for money, innovation, and quality, Orbic continuously pursues an exceptional user experience. We're committed to quality care for all our valued customers, and we constantly invest in security defenses to keep you and your data safe. For more information, please visit www.orbic.us

