Orbit Garant Drilling Announces Change of President and CEO

·1 min read

-- Pierre Alexandre, Vice Chair, appointed Interim President and CEO --   

VAL-D'OR, QC, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) ("Orbit Garant" or the "Company") today announced that Eric Alexandre is stepping down as President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company, effective November 15, 2022.

The Board of Directors and Eric Alexandre mutually agreed that a change of leadership was appropriate at this time. Eric Alexandre will provide assistance to the Company to ensure an orderly transition.

Pierre Alexandre, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, and a co-founder of the Company, will immediately assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis.

The Board has commenced a comprehensive search to identify the top candidates for the position of President and Chief Executive Officer to lead the Company's next phase of growth.

"We thank Eric for his many years of service and his valuable contributions to the growth of Orbit Garant and wish him well in his future endeavours," said Jean-Yves Laliberte, Chair of the Board.

About Orbit Garant Drilling

Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of Canada's largest drilling companies, providing underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 217 drilling rigs and approximately 1,400 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to large, medium and junior mining companies at every stage of mineral exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining and exploration companies, engineering and environmental consulting firms and government agencies. For more information, please visit www.orbitgarant.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) regarding Orbit Garant's business and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "plan", "will", "may" and similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, projections and forecasts. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. These risks and uncertainties are discussed in greater detail in the Company's regulated filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. In addition, these statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to reflect new information, events or circumstances.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/14/c8564.html

