Orbit Garant Drilling's (TSE:OGD) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Orbit Garant Drilling is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.094 = CA$9.5m ÷ (CA$140m - CA$38m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Thus, Orbit Garant Drilling has an ROCE of 9.4%. On its own that's a low return, but compared to the average of 3.3% generated by the Metals and Mining industry, it's much better.

See our latest analysis for Orbit Garant Drilling

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Orbit Garant Drilling compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What Can We Tell From Orbit Garant Drilling's ROCE Trend?

Orbit Garant Drilling's ROCE growth is quite impressive. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 923% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. The company is doing well in that sense, and it's worth investigating what the management team has planned for long term growth prospects.

Our Take On Orbit Garant Drilling's ROCE

To sum it up, Orbit Garant Drilling is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 68% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

If you'd like to know more about Orbit Garant Drilling, we've spotted 2 warning signs, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here