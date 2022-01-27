U.S. markets close in 2 hours 22 minutes

ORBIT GARANT FISCAL 2022 SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

·1 min read
VAL-D'OR, QC, Jan. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) will release its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, February 9, 2022. Eric Alexandre, President and CEO, and Daniel Maheu, CFO, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. A live webcast of the call will be available on Orbit Garant's website at: http://www.orbitgarant.com/en/events. The webcast will be archived following conclusion of the call.

To access a replay of the conference call dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 515221 #. The replay will be available until February 17, 2022.

About Orbit Garant
Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 217 drill rigs and approximately 1,400 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

