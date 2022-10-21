U.S. markets close in 4 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,684.09
    +18.31 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,553.99
    +220.40 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,619.58
    +4.74 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,701.65
    -2.74 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.11
    -0.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.00
    +9.20 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.09 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9804
    +0.0017 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2840
    +0.0580 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1206
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6170
    -2.4730 (-1.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,995.86
    -291.87 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    429.85
    -1.91 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,950.13
    +6.22 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

ORBIT GARANT FISCAL 2023 FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

·1 min read

VAL-D'OR, QC, Oct. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSX: OGD) will release its fiscal 2023 first quarter financial results after market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Eric Alexandre, President and CEO, and Daniel Maheu, CFO, will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (ET).

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 416-764-8688 or 1-888-390-0546. A live webcast of the call will be available on Orbit Garant's website at: http://www.orbitgarant.com/en/events. The webcast will be archived following conclusion of the call.

To access a replay of the conference call dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, passcode: 086240 #. The replay will be available until November 17, 2022.

About Orbit Garant
Headquartered in Val-d'Or, Quebec, Orbit Garant is one of the largest Canadian-based mineral drilling companies, providing both underground and surface drilling services in Canada and internationally through its 217 drill rigs and approximately 1,400 employees. Orbit Garant provides services to major, intermediate and junior mining companies, through each stage of mining exploration, development and production. The Company also provides geotechnical drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.orbitgarant.com.

SOURCE Orbit Garant Drilling Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/21/c2959.html

Recommended Stories

  • 13 Bad Interview Habits That Will Keep You From Being Hired

    Getting called for a job interview -- especially now, in an extremely difficult job market -- is a major feat in itself. Find Out: The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a MonthMore: Should You Still Buy...

  • Rude Money Habits You Need To Break Now

    Money can be a touchy subject, so how you approach it with others may take some extra thought and consideration. And although everyone has different levels of comfort when it comes to how they...

  • A Look At The Intrinsic Value Of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bruker Corporation ( NASDAQ:BRKR ) by taking the...

  • Elden Ring Players Are Flocking To Thrust Weapons After The Patch, And With Good Reason

    Taking us one inch closer to an Elden Ring DLC, the 1.07 patch FromSoftware released a week ago introduced balance changes to PvP, magic and incantations, Skills, and a few welcome bug fixes. It’s had a few days to settle, and players are already noticing that, while the patch has allowed all types of builds to stretch their legs, with general poise increases and even more increased attack power for some spells, it has been particularly favorable to people who like to poke with one of the game’s

  • Here's Why We're Not Too Worried About Atossa Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ATOS) Cash Burn Situation

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, biotech and mining...

  • Bullish insiders bet US$1.5m on OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

    Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG...

  • Princess Cruises Debuts Special Holiday Menus Including a Gourmet Thanksgiving Spread

    If you happen to be on the high seas this Thanksgiving, don't worry about missing out on the turkey and dressing. You'll get both and then some if you happen to be on a Princess Cruises vacation....

  • Chiefs defense faces unique challenge in preparing for 49ers WR Deebo Samuel

    #Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo and safety Juan Thornhill shared their thoughts on slowing down 49ers WR Deebo Samuel. | from @EdEastonJr

  • Banorte Is No Longer Pursuing Citi’s Banamex Mexican Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Just three contenders are in the running to buy Citigroup Inc.’s Banamex unit, according to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, after Grupo Financiero Banorte said it’s no longer pursuing a purchase.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesChina Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US CurbsTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'W

  • Sixers discuss benefits of going small with PJ Tucker playing center

    The Philadelphia 76ers discuss the benefits of going small with PJ Tucker playing the center spot.

  • Why Nvidia, AMD, ASML, and Other Semiconductor Stocks Were Up Thursday Morning

    Today's video focuses on ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX), and key points from recent earnings that might have been driving semiconductor stocks up early Thursday morning. Numerous headwinds are affecting the semiconductor market, but future projections from these semiconductor giants might have investors questioning if things are as bad as they seem.

  • Why Shares of American Express Are Falling This Morning

    Shares of credit card and payments company American Express (NYSE: AXP) traded roughly 4.7% lower as of 9:37 a.m. ET today after the company reported earnings for the third quarter of the year. American Express reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 on total revenue of about $13.56 billion for the third quarter. American Express also added 3.3 million new cards and about $4.4 billion of loan balances in the quarter, with loan balances now up 31% year over year.

  • 77% of Warren Buffett's $313 Billion Portfolio Is Invested in These 6 Stocks

    Few high-profile money managers have a nose for making money quite like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett. In the 57 years since taking the reins, the Oracle of Omaha, as he's come to be known, has led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1%. The Oracle of Omaha believes diversification is "protection against ignorance."

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

    Medical Properties (MPW) closed the most recent trading day at $10.99, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Plunging Today

    SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) tanked in early trading Friday after it reported its third-quarter earnings results. Shares of the company, the parent of Silicon Valley Bank, were down by 18.8% as of 10:48 a.m. ET. SVB reported earnings per common share of $7.21 on total revenue of nearly $1.56 billion, both numbers that missed analysts' consensus estimates.

  • 2 Growth Stocks Down Over 90% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Bargain-hunting investors might find long-term opportunities in these two heavily beaten-down stocks.

  • Schlumberger (SLB) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Schlumberger (SLB) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 14.55% and 4.67%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 15 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 best ecommerce stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more ecommerce stocks, go directly to 5 Best Ecommerce Stocks to Buy Now. The global ecommerce marketplace was one of the biggest winners of the coronavirus pandemic at the stock market. However, as the pandemic has […]

  • Snap earnings: 'Disappointment really came on the average revenue per user,' analyst says

    CFRA Research Senior Equity Analyst Angelo Zino joins Yahoo Finance Live to evaluate Snap earnings and the outlook for the social media platform.

  • Here's Why I'm Buying Tesla Stock as It Crashes

    In this video, I will go over the recent Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Q3 earnings report and explain why I will be buying more shares. It seems the market still does not fully understand how a company like Tesla operates, which allows me as a long-term shareholder to accumulate more shares.