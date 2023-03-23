U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,980.00
    +9.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,351.00
    +93.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,731.50
    +24.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,749.80
    +8.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.07
    -0.83 (-1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,970.40
    +20.80 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    +0.14 (+0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0889
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5000
    -0.1060 (-2.94%)
     

  • Vix

    22.26
    +0.88 (+4.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0022 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9030
    -0.4810 (-0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,196.54
    -949.83 (-3.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    593.05
    -22.89 (-3.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,566.84
    +30.62 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,334.58
    -132.03 (-0.48%)
     

Orbit Startups leads $2M seed round into Web3 investment platform TradeTogether

PR Newswire
·1 min read

SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based fintech company TradeTogether today announced the completion of its first close of seed funding led by US venture capital firm SOSV's Orbit Startups.

Orbit Startups leads $2M seed round into Web3 investment platform TradeTogether
Orbit Startups leads $2M seed round into Web3 investment platform TradeTogether

The firm founded by Geoff Ira and Jordan Ko provides top-notch Web3 asset management solutions tailored for accredited investors, institutions, and merchant segments. Additionally, the company boasts a cutting-edge Web 2 to Web3 wealth management platform that allows for diversified investments in token baskets, tokenised solutions such as digital bonds, and Web3 structured products.

TradeTogether's CEO Geoff Ira said: "We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome Orbit Startups to our cap table. The past year has been tough for many in the Web3 industry, but we are proud of how we have weathered the storm. Our tech suite and Web3 investment products are purposefully built to capture growth in the DeFi & digital asset space. We're highly confident in our ability to continue driving growth for our clients, delivering results that position them for success in this exciting and dynamic arena."

From William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV, Managing Director of Orbit Startups. "The value of investment products dwarf the size of underlying stocks. We backed TradeTogether because they enable leading global financial services providers with tens of billions in assets under management to offer government-regulated blockchain based investment products to their existing client bases."

TradeTogether's innovative approach to digital asset management has earned it numerous accolades. It was recently selected by Tenity (ex F10), an early-stage investor with partners like like UBS, Julius Baer, and Six. Additionally, it has received recognition from Elevandi, Fintech 65, AWS, and Binance Labs as an ASEAN top 20 startup.

Next step for TradeTogether

With this additional funding, TradeTogether will further enhance its Web3 Wealth management platform solution & investment products, including cross-chain & risk monitoring features, and expand across the APAC region.

Press contact
advisor@tradetogether.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/orbit-startups-leads-2m-seed-round-into-web3-investment-platform-tradetogether-301778838.html

SOURCE TradeTogether

Recommended Stories

  • Biggest winners and losers from the Fed’s interest rate hike

    As the Fed raises interest rates, here are the biggest winners and losers from its latest decision.

  • First Republic shares fall as Yellen says not considering 'blanket insurance' on bank deposits

    A "bull case" scenario for the shares of beleaguered First Republic Bank as it considers its options became more difficult on Wednesday after Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said there is no discussion on insurance for all bank deposits without approval from the U.S. Congress. First Republic, whose shares have lost much of their value since the banking crisis started in the U.S. on March 8, is among banks speaking to peers and investment firms about potential deals in the wake of U.S. regulators' taking over Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank following bank runs. Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia, in a report earlier this week, set a target price of $54 for First Republic shares in a best-case scenario.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few weeks have been rocky, with the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, and the crypto-heavy Silvergate and Signature banks, dominating the headlines. For a short time, it seemed that the contagion would spread to the global financial giants. Now, however, it appears that we’ve managed to avoid a true banking crisis – and Raymond James’ chief investment officer Larry Adam has pointed out several reasons why. For starters, Adam notes that Credit Suisse, despite its troubles, found a way out

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • GE Is Splitting in Two. Here’s What the Parts Are Worth.

    Wolfe Research analyst Nigel Coe took a look at what GE Aerospace and GE Vernova will be worth on a stand-alone basis. GE Vernova, GE's power generation businesses, are due to be spun out in early 2024.

  • The Fed Has Overseen a Remarkable Transfer of Wealth From Bondholders to Taxpayers

    The same dynamics that have left some banks reeling have handed taxpayers a windfall. The Fed will have to navigate them, David Beckworth writes.

  • 'Big Short' Michael Burry Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Banks

    The legendary investor published a chart which quantifies the uninsured clients and unrealized capital losses for major regional banks.

  • Elon Musk says what he thinks the Fed should do with interest rates

    Elon Musk on late Monday offered his opinion on what the Federal Reserve should do with its benchmark interest rate. The Fed's FOMC is meeting for two days this week.

  • Should You Chase the Semiconductor Stocks in 2023?

    The semiconductor stocks are outperforming the S&P 500 this year. Is it too late to get in?

  • Stock market news today: Stocks smoked after Federal Reserve raises rates by 0.25%

    U.S. stocks moved higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by quarter percentage point amid a fast-moving banking crisis.

  • ARK Invest Sells $13.5M Coinbase Shares After Steady Buying Streak

    Before this sale, ARK Invest owned 9.9 million shares of the crypto exchange worth $575 million.

  • UBS set for talks with Michael Klein to terminate Credit Suisse investment bank deal - FT

    UBS on Sunday agreed to buy rival Swiss bank Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs ($5.4 billion) in losses, in a shotgun merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking. Klein, a veteran dealmaker, was merging his eponymous advisory boutique into Credit Suisse's investment banking operations to create CS First Boston as a standalone business which he would have led from New York. UBS has now assigned a legal team to examine how to void the contract Credit Suisse signed with Klein in the cheapest way possible, according to the FT report, which cited people with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Ford Inches Toward a Big Reveal of Losses From EV Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co.’s Jim Farley was told recently of a survey that found investors overwhelmingly believe legacy automakers can’t be cost competitive with Tesla Inc.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFed Caught Between Inflation and Bank CrisisA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisXi Aligns With Putin Against US, But Hesitates on Gas DealFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s Hands“I’m with them,” t

  • US STOCKS-Wall St ends sharply lower after Powell warns inflation fight continues

    Wall Street gyrated to end sharply lower on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected 25 basis point policy hike, while hinting that it was on the verge of pausing future increases in view of recent turmoil in the financial sector. The three major U.S. stock indexes, which were mostly directionless prior to the Fed announcement, jumped higher then deflated as investors digested the accompanying statement and Chair Jerome Powell's subsequent Q&A session. "The market was encouraged when it heard that the Fed had considered pausing completely and then it was disappointed when Powell clarified that their hands weren’t tied and that they can keep raising rates if they need to," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • Strength Seen in Truist Financial Corporation (TFC): Can Its 9.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

    Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) saw its shares surge in the last session with trading volume being higher than average. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions may not translate into further price increase in the near term.

  • U.S. Bancorp Says Business is Growing Despite Banking Industry Concerns

    The regional bank says it's not facing a bank run as investors fear risk of contagion after Silicon Valley Bank collapse.

  • JPMorgan is the unlucky owner of the fake nickel uncovered by the London Metal Exchange—really just bags of rocks

    It's the second scandal involving fake nickel in as many months.

  • Powell Says Fed Was Baffled by SVB Collapse Despite Warnings

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell conceded that top officials were stumped at the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank earlier this month, which spurred widespread panic of a deeper banking crisis and in turn upended global financial markets.Most Read from BloombergBomb Threat Called In to New York Court Where Trump Hearing HeldFinally, a Serious Offer to Take Putin Off Russia’s HandsA New Chapter of Capitalism Emerges From the Banking CrisisStocks Roiled by Fed Day’s Nerve-Wr

  • Rivian Stock Is Trading Terribly. Wall Street Thinks It’s Time for an Activist.

    Rivian shares continue to trade around the level of cash on the balance sheet, leaving investors to ask: What gives?

  • Disney Has More Bad News Investors Will Hate

    Ahead of the company's upcoming earnings call, CEO Bob Iger braced everyone for some unfortunate turns.