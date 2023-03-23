SINGAPORE, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Singapore-based fintech company TradeTogether today announced the completion of its first close of seed funding led by US venture capital firm SOSV's Orbit Startups.

Orbit Startups leads $2M seed round into Web3 investment platform TradeTogether

The firm founded by Geoff Ira and Jordan Ko provides top-notch Web3 asset management solutions tailored for accredited investors, institutions, and merchant segments. Additionally, the company boasts a cutting-edge Web 2 to Web3 wealth management platform that allows for diversified investments in token baskets, tokenised solutions such as digital bonds, and Web3 structured products.

TradeTogether's CEO Geoff Ira said: "We are extremely pleased and excited to welcome Orbit Startups to our cap table. The past year has been tough for many in the Web3 industry, but we are proud of how we have weathered the storm. Our tech suite and Web3 investment products are purposefully built to capture growth in the DeFi & digital asset space. We're highly confident in our ability to continue driving growth for our clients, delivering results that position them for success in this exciting and dynamic arena."

From William Bao Bean, General Partner at SOSV, Managing Director of Orbit Startups. "The value of investment products dwarf the size of underlying stocks. We backed TradeTogether because they enable leading global financial services providers with tens of billions in assets under management to offer government-regulated blockchain based investment products to their existing client bases."

TradeTogether's innovative approach to digital asset management has earned it numerous accolades. It was recently selected by Tenity (ex F10), an early-stage investor with partners like like UBS, Julius Baer, and Six. Additionally, it has received recognition from Elevandi, Fintech 65, AWS, and Binance Labs as an ASEAN top 20 startup.

Next step for TradeTogether

With this additional funding, TradeTogether will further enhance its Web3 Wealth management platform solution & investment products, including cross-chain & risk monitoring features, and expand across the APAC region.

