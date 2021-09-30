U.S. markets close in 3 hours 26 minutes

Orbital Energy Group Announces Appointment Of The Honorable La Doris Harris, As Chief Diversity Officer And Chief Executive Officer Of Orbital Solar Services

HOUSTON, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) ("OEG" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of The Honorable La Doris (Dot) Harris as the Company's Chief Diversity Officer and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for its subsidiary, Orbital Solar Services (OSS), effective October 1, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Orbital Energy Group, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Orbital Energy Group, Inc.)

"We are proud to announce the appointment of Dot Harris to lead our diversity and renewable strategies. Dot is an incredibly accomplished executive with extensive energy sector and diversity experience, making her an ideal choice to lead our renewable and diversity strategies," said Jim O'Neil, OEG's Vice-Chairman & CEO. "Having served as Chief Diversity Officer for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) during the Obama Administration, she has valuable insights we can benefit from as OEG strives to make meaningful advances in providing employment opportunities for the disadvantaged and in continuing to reduce the nation's carbon footprint. We look forward to benefiting from Dot's knowledge and leadership in setting a high bar for our environmental, social, and governance (ESG) achievements in the industries we serve."

Hon. Harris has over 30 years of leadership and executive management experience in both the private and public sectors. Ms. Harris served as Director of the Office of Economic Impact and Diversity, which included the role of Chief Diversity Officer at the DOE, during President Barack Obama's administration. Throughout her career, Hon. Harris has held positions ranging from engineer to corporate officer. She was an executive at General Electric (GE), leading several of its energy and industrial systems businesses. Previously, Ms. Harris was the first African American female officer at ABB, Inc., the world's largest electrical engineering firm. She also spent twelve years with Westinghouse Electric, where she was named the youngest African American manager in the history of its Nuclear Services division.

Hon. Harris holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of South Carolina and a M.S. in Technology Management from Southern Polytechnic University. She holds honorary PhDs from Chicago State University and Clark Atlanta University.

"The Board and I are very pleased to welcome an experienced industry professional such as Dot to the OEG team," said William Clough, OEG's Executive Chairman & CLO. "She brings considerable expertise in areas vital to OEG, particularly in our diversity efforts and initiatives to expand our solar division. She is a seasoned leader in the energy sector with an exceptional network and understanding of industry fundamentals."

"Hon. Dot Harris is unquestionably a phenom in the energy sector, with a proven track record of contributions at the highest levels promoting diversity in workforce development, energy economic development, and youth STEM education," said Congressman Bobby L. Rush, Chair of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce's Energy Subcommittee. "I witnessed her outstanding skills and dedication firsthand when we worked together to shape legislation to help minorities and underrepresented groups pursue careers in the clean energy sector. Hon Harris' wealth of knowledge of the energy sector and her extensive private and public-sector experience — including as one of the longest-ranking and highest-serving Black officials at the Department of Energy — make her a top talent in the energy world. OEG is truly fortunate to have her among their ranks. She is a superb choice for these two key positions."

"I have had the privilege of working with Dot for many years, and I have always found her to be an excellent leader and a trusted partner. Over the course of her career, she has not only demonstrated a commitment to increasing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the energy industry, but has led real change. I am grateful for her contributions to date and look forward to her continued success and its lasting impact on our field," said Jack (Jay) Sutton, SVP & COO, Southern Company Gas.

Hon. Harris commented, "I am delighted to join a progressive, growth-oriented company such as OEG, whose recent performance I have observed with great interest. I am looking forward to contributing to the Company's further profitable growth; enhancing shareholder value; and expanding the reach of OEG's diversity programs, as it increases its commercial footprint in the infrastructure services industry, one of the fastest growing energy sectors."

About Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems.

Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets.

Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market.

Orbital Telecom Services, operating as Gibson Technical Services, has nationwide locations equipped to effectively support multi-vendor OEM technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis with specialized services in broadband, wireless, outside plant and building technologies, including healthcare.

Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems.

As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors, and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company may experience significant fluctuations in future operating results due to a number of economic, competitive, and other factors, including, among other things, our reliance on third-party manufacturers and suppliers, government agency budgetary and political constraints, new or increased competition, changes in market demand, and the performance or reliability of our products. These factors and others could cause operating results to vary significantly from those in prior periods, and those projected in forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding these and other factors, which could materially affect the Company and its operations, are included in certain forms the Company has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OEG Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
David Hanover
T: 212-896-1220
orbital@kcsa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbital-energy-group-announces-appointment-of-the-honorable-la-doris-harris-as-chief-diversity-officer-and-chief-executive-officer-of-orbital-solar-services-301388918.html

SOURCE Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

