Orbital Energy Group Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call for Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:30 am ET

HOUSTON, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today announced that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 before market opens on Monday, November 15, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Orbital Energy Group, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Orbital Energy Group, Inc.)

Orbital Energy Vice Chairman and CEO Jim O'Neil and CFO Daniel Ford will host the call. The conference call and webcast will be held, Monday, November 15, 2021, at 8:30 am ET. To access the call, please dial (888) 734-0328 or (678) 894-3054 and provide conference ID 1137919. A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed via the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Orbital Energy website.

For those unable to attend the live call, a telephonic replay will be available until December 1, 2021. To access the replay of the call dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and provide conference ID 1137919. An archived copy of the webcast and slide presentation will also be available via the link provided above.

About Orbital
Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems.

Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets.

Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market.

Orbital Telecom Services, operating as Gibson Technical Services, has nationwide locations equipped to effectively support multi-vendor OEM technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis with specialized services in broadband, wireless, outside plant and building technologies, including healthcare. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems.

As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors, and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the expected use of proceeds. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its periodic reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed in 2020 and 2021, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Orbital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:

Three Part Advisors
John Beisler or Steven Hooser
817-310-8776
investors@orbitalenergygroup.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbital-energy-group-schedules-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-for-monday-november-15-2021-at-830-am-et-301413132.html

SOURCE Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

