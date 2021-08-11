U.S. markets open in 56 minutes

Orbital Energy Group's Subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Appoints Telecom Industry Veteran Scott Stokes As CTO

·4 min read
In this article:
HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) ("OEG") today announced its telecommunications subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Inc. ("GTS"), has appointed industry veteran Scott Stokes as its new chief technology officer ("CTO").

(PRNewsfoto/Orbital Energy Group, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Orbital Energy Group, Inc.)

Mr. Stokes is a program management executive with more than 30 years of experience in engineering, planning, design and operation of telecommunications networks. Prior to joining GTS, Mr. Stokes served as business operations director and manager of ISP/OSP Engineering & Construction at Jacobs. His skillset includes fiber network planning, design, construction and project management, as well as project execution for new and existing networks. Mr. Stokes has successfully led teams of technicians, engineers, construction managers and installation crews throughout much of the United States. Similarly, Mr. Stokes has overseen the construction, modification and repair of hundreds of wireless telecom facilities throughout the U.S.

During his tenure at Jacobs, Mr. Stokes delivered fiber engineering and construction projects across several U.S. states for AT&T, Verizon, Crown Castle, SiFi Networks and Google. He led various special projects in the development and optimization of micro and macro trenching technologies, and led the deployment of Smart City, Smart Parking, Smart Lighting and Connected Vehicle endeavors involving Jacobs, Qualcomm, Nokia and AT&T.

Mike McCracken, GTS's chief executive officer said, "With a broad cross section of telecommunications network design and operational experience to draw upon, Scott will enable OEG, GTS and their various partners to capitalize on our most recent acquisitions. Combining our telecommunications expertise with Scott's diverse telecom experience will allow us to further penetrate the telecommunications market, enabling GTS to market its broad portfolio of technical services to a much larger customer base during this time of unprecedented growth in the telecom industry driven by 5G build out and the rising mobile ecosystem."

About Orbital
Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) is creating a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of innovative companies. Orbital Energy's group of businesses includes Orbital Power Services, Orbital Solar Services, Orbital Telecom Services and Orbital Gas Systems.

Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets.

Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") expertise in the renewable energy industry and established relationships with solar developers and panel manufacturers in the utility scale solar market.

Orbital Telecom Services, operating as Gibson Technical Services, has nationwide locations equipped to effectively support multi-vendor OEM technology environments and outside plant construction operations on an as-needed basis with specialized services in broadband, wireless, outside plant and building technologies, including healthcare. Orbital Gas Systems is a 30-year leader in innovative gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets through the design, installation and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems.

As a publicly traded company, Orbital Energy is dedicated to maximizing shareholder value. But most important, our commitment to conduct business with a high level of integrity, respect, and philanthropic dedication allows the organization to make a difference in the lives of their customers, employees, investors, and global community.

For more information please visit: www.orbitalenergygroup.com

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the expected use of proceeds. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include the risk factors set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, its periodic reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K filed in 2020 and 2021, as well as the risks identified in the shelf registration statement and the prospectus supplement relating to the offering. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Orbital undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations
KCSA Strategic Communications
David Hanover
T: 212-896-1220
orbital@kcsa.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/orbital-energy-groups-subsidiary-gibson-technical-services-appoints-telecom-industry-veteran-scott-stokes-as-cto-301352806.html

SOURCE Orbital Energy Group, Inc.

