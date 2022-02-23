Orbital revolutionises corporate treasury with its innovative platform that combines traditional and cryptocurrencies alike

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Orbital announces the launch of its new platform – an industry-first product that bridges the gap between traditional finance and digital asset treasury solutions, facilitating a regulated, secure, and frictionless experience for multinational corporates.

Orbital launches corporate treasury platform

By leveraging cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, Orbital takes treasury solutions into a new era - dramatically increasing speed of cross border payments and transactions, whilst at the same time substantially reducing costs, fees, and hold-ups of the traditional system.

The unique platform is a single point of access to a range of tools needed to run a modern treasury operation, including:

Multi-currency accounts (USD, EUR & GBP)

Foreign exchange

Global payments

Digital asset custody vaults (BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT plus more)

OTC trading

C2B crypto-commerce payment processing

Adoption of cryptocurrencies has been slow amongst corporates, held back by a lack of internal knowledge, differing risk appetite, and mistrust of what can appear to be a daunting field. Orbital solves this by being the first to give parity to traditional financial services and digital assets, and the first to be developed by a regulated service provider with equal expertise in transactional banking and digital assets.

Built by a team with hundreds of combined years of experience in financial services and payments technology, Orbital provides the quality of service, and strength of security demanded by enterprise businesses.

Commenting on the launch, Orbital CEO Chris Mason said: "In tandem with traditional financial services, digital assets represent the future of commerce. Orbital opens this world up to global corporations by integrating them seamlessly with their existing treasury operations."

"Until now, multinationals had been forced to choose their crypto tools piecemeal from a range of providers - and to suffer the long onboarding and inefficient integrations that came with them."

Story continues

"Orbital is the solution: a fully-integrated treasury management platform that enables businesses to harness the power of cryptocurrency alongside the very best of traditional financial services."

ABOUT ORBITAL

Orbital is a hybrid fintech and crypto firm, employing over 150 people across ten countries. Powered by its principles of client-first design and exceptional service, alongside its passionate belief in cryptocurrency as an enabler of global business, Orbital is growing at a rate of more than 100% YoY. Headquartered in London, the business is licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority as an authorised payment institution in the UK, and as a virtual currency service provider in Estonia.

sales@getorbital.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751785/Orbital_Platform.jpg