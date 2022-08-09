U.S. markets close in 3 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,119.50
    -20.56 (-0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,810.68
    -21.86 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,457.25
    -187.21 (-1.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.52
    -32.69 (-1.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.62
    -1.14 (-1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.70
    +6.50 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    20.44
    -0.17 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0221
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7900
    +0.0250 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.0210
    +0.0480 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,116.22
    -821.44 (-3.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.23
    -21.12 (-3.79%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Orca Energy Group Inc. notes announcement by Swala Oil and Gas (Tanzania) PLC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Orca Energy Group Inc.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ORXGF
Orca Energy Group Inc.
Orca Energy Group Inc.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) notes the announcement by Swala Oil and Gas (Tanzania) PLC (“Swala”) titled “IMPACT OF ACCOUNTING FAILURES IN PAEM ON SWALA ACCOUNTS".

As Swala had been specifically and repeatedly advised prior to its issuance, this press release appears to contain inaccurate and misleading statements in relation to PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited (“PAET”) and PAE Pan African Energy Corporation.

Orca is working closely with its legal and other advisors and intends to take any steps necessary or appropriate to address the situation, including pursuing any legal remedies available to the Corporation.

Orca does not intend on providing any further communication to shareholders on this matter unless the board of directors of the Corporation determines it is advisable to do so or such disclosure is required in order for Orca to comply with applicable law.

Orca Energy Group Inc.
Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PAET.  Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, which address activities, events or developments that Orca expects or anticipates to occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often contain terms such as may, will, should, anticipate, expect, continue, estimate, believe, project, forecast, plan, intend, target, outlook, focus, could and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. More particularly, this press release contains, without limitation, forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the steps that Orca intends to take in response to Swala's announcement and the legal remedies available to Orca.

These forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, and many factors could cause the Corporation’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by the Corporation, including, but not limited to: there being limited or no legal remedies available to Orca.

Such forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions made by the Corporation in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors the Corporation believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including, but not limited to: Orca having various legal remedies available to it.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Jay Lyons Chief Executive Officer jlyons@orcaenergygroup.com +44 (0)20 8434 2754              Lisa Mitchell Chief Financial Officer lmitchell@orcaenergygroup.com +44 (0)20 8434 2754 For media enquiries please contact: Mark Antelme Jimmy Lea +44 (0)20 8434 2754 orca@celicourt.uk


Recommended Stories

  • Stocks decline as investors await inflation data

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down how markets are moving in early trading.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Micron reduces Q4 chip sales forecast, stock falls premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Micron stock performance.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy as the Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy as the Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act. If you want to read about some more stocks to buy as the Senate passes the Inflation Reduction Act, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy as the Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act. The United States Senate […]

  • Novavax cuts its 2022 revenue forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita explains why Novavax stock is down more than 30% in early trading on Tuesday.

  • Endo International (ENDP) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Endo (ENDP) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 118.75% and 9.01%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Can Vertex Energy (VTNR) Climb 50% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?

    The consensus price target hints at a 50.2% upside potential for Vertex Energy (VTNR). While empirical research shows that this sought-after metric is hardly effective, an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean that the stock will witness an upside in the near term.

  • Should You Buy Dutch Bros (BROS) Ahead of Earnings?

    Dutch Bros (BROS) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Broadmark Realty (BRMK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Broadmark Realty (BRMK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -5.88% and 4.76%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Quanterix Corporation (QTRX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 20.45%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Micron’s Warning Adds to Evidence of Collapsing Chip Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the leading US maker of memory semiconductors, became the latest chipmaker to declare that demand is falling off rapidly. It warned investors that revenue won’t meet projections, sending industry stocks tumbling.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoChina Seizes on Pelosi Visit to Set ‘New Normal’ for TaiwanTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughSan Francisco ‘Froth is Gone’ as Wealth

  • 10 Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best long-term stocks to buy now To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks and their past performance, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Long-Term Stocks to Buy Now. In a market downturn like the one we are experiencing today, […]

  • SoFi stock dips after SoftBank says it will sell part of its stake

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how SoFi stock is performing after SoftBank said it will sell part of its shares.

  • DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.94% and 14.49%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Sysco (SYY) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Sysco (SYY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.68% and 3.76%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Palantir stock falls after Deutsche Bank downgrades shares

    Brian Sozzi breaks down a Deustsche Bank analyst's Sell rating on Palantir stock.

  • Is Altria a Buy?

    It's a strange day when a tobacco company has far more success with its cigarette business than its reduced-risk products, but that's where Altria Group (NYSE: MO) finds itself today. Altria just missed analyst revenue expectations in the second quarter while beating forecasts on earnings, but its investment in electronic-cigarette maker Juul Labs has been absolutely crushed by the Food and Drug Administration, which ordered its devices pulled from store shelves. Meanwhile, the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) is prohibited from importing its IQOS heated tobacco device into the country.

  • Root, Inc. (ROOT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Root, Inc. (ROOT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 26.53% and 5.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Trex (TREX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Trex (TREX) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 16.18% and 1.22%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Amyris, Inc. (AMRS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -50% and 20.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?