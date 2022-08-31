Orca Energy Group Inc. Publication of Sustainability Report

Orca Energy Group Inc.

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company” and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announces that it has published its first sustainability report (the "Sustainability Report").



The Sustainability Report reflects on the Company’s progress on delivering its sustainability principles and framework, laying the groundwork for a number of future projects. The Company’s goal is to create long-term sustainable and accretive value for all of our stakeholders, whilst contributing to Tanzania’s transition away from more carbon intensive sources of energy in the transition to a lower carbon future.

Jay Lyons, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

“This is our maiden Sustainability Report and we are proud of the progress we made in 2021, and the range and impact that our ESG focused initiatives have had, which are continuing with the same momentum in 2022. As a company active in the energy space, we are intrinsically linked with Tanzania’s energy needs, with our primary objective being to provide reliable natural gas to support the country’s power and industrial sectors, whilst looking at ways to minimize the environmental impact of our operations and maximize our positive contribution to our stakeholders.”

The full report can be accessed on the Company’s website at www.orcaenergygroup.com.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements or information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, which address activities, events or developments that Orca expects or anticipates to occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often contain terms such as may, will, should, anticipate, expect, continue, estimate, believe, project, forecast, plan, intend, target, outlook, focus, could and similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. More particularly, this press release contains, without limitation, forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the framework the Sustainability Report provides for future projects; the Company's goal of creating sustainable value for all of its stakeholders while contributing to Tanzania's transition away from carbon intensive sources of energy; Tanzania's transition to a lower carbon future; the Company's ESG focused initiatives; and Orca's objective of providing reliable natural gas to support Tanzania's power and industrial sectors while minimizing its environmental impact.

CONTACT: For further information please contact: Jay Lyons Chief Executive Officer +44 (0)20 8434 2754 jlyons@orcaenergygroup.com Lisa Mitchell Chief Financial Officer +44 (0)20 8434 2754 lmitchell@orcaenergygroup.com For media enquiries please contact: Mark Antelme Jimmy Lea +44 (0)20 8434 2754 orca@celicourt.uk



