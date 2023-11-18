Orca Energy Group's (CVE:ORC.B) Dividend Will Be $0.10

Orca Energy Group Inc. (CVE:ORC.B) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.10 per share on the 12th of January. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.8%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Orca Energy Group's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, Orca Energy Group's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 24.3% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 80%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Orca Energy Group Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

Orca Energy Group's dividend has been pretty stable for a little while now, but we will continue to be cautious until it has been demonstrated for a few more years. Since 2018, the annual payment back then was $0.148, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.288. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 14% a year over that time. Orca Energy Group has been growing its dividend quite rapidly, which is exciting. However, the short payment history makes us question whether this performance will persist across a full market cycle.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Orca Energy Group has been growing its earnings per share at 24% a year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

Orca Energy Group Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for Orca Energy Group that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

