U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,926.63
    +2.95 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,427.78
    -62.29 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,482.04
    +63.89 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.36
    +17.52 (+0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.62
    +3.03 (+2.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.80
    +22.90 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.87
    +0.34 (+1.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0601
    +0.0135 (+1.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8520
    -0.0340 (-1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2493
    +0.0151 (+1.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.7250
    -0.5720 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,148.30
    +827.54 (+2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    670.58
    +18.35 (+2.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,302.74
    -135.35 (-1.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,402.84
    -508.36 (-1.89%)
     

Orca Gold Inc. Announces Completion of Transaction with Perseus Mining Limited

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CANWF
  • PMNXF

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Orca Gold Inc. (TSXV: ORG) ("Orca") today announced the completion of its previously announced transaction (the "Arrangement") with Perseus Mining Limited ("Perseus") (ASX/TSX: PRU) and Perseus's wholly-owned subsidiary, Perseus Canada Holdings Ltd. (the "Purchaser"). The Arrangement was completed following the receipt of a final order approving the Arrangement from the Supreme Court of British Columbia and the previously announced approval by Orca's shareholders, optionholders and holders of share rights (collectively, "Orca Securityholders") at a special meeting of the Orca Securityholders held on May 16, 2022.

Orca Gold Inc. (CNW Group/Orca Gold Inc.)
Orca Gold Inc. (CNW Group/Orca Gold Inc.)

Pursuant to the Arrangement, the Purchaser acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Orca ("Orca Shares") and, in exchange, Perseus issued an aggregate of 125,278,266 ordinary shares ("Perseus Shares") to the holders of Orca Shares (other than the Purchaser) on the basis of 0.56 of a Perseus Share for each Orca Share held at the effective time of the Arrangement. As a result of the Arrangement, Orca is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Perseus.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone on both sides of this transaction, including Perseus and Orca staff as well as our banking and legal advisors, for their diligent work in achieving this successful result. Orca's employees are looking forward to joining Perseus' development and operations teams to advance the Block 14 Project towards production," commented Richard Clark, Orca's President & CEO. "On behalf of the Board, I would like to extend our appreciation to our shareholders for their strong support during our journey in Sudan to this point. In particular, we wish to acknowledge our major shareholders who backed us from the beginning to reaching this exciting transaction with Perseus. I know, like me, they are looking forward to continuing the journey as Perseus shareholders. We want to express our gratitude to the Minister of Minerals, Mohamed Basheer Abunumo, and his delegation as well as our local partner, Meyas Nub, for their support of Orca. Their overwhelming support throughout the last decade have been instrumental in getting us to this stage. We are excited  to continue working with them in our capacities under Perseus towards building a major commercial gold mine in Sudan."

The Orca Shares are expected to be delisted from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") within 1-2 business days and in connection with the transaction Orca has applied to cease to be a reporting issuer. Additional information regarding the Arrangement is provided in the management information circular of Orca dated April 14, 2022, which has been filed under Orca's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and is also available on Orca's website: https://www.orcagold.com.

Registered Orca shareholders who have not already done so, should submit a signed and completed letter of transmittal, together with all additional documents and instruments specified in the letter of transmittal, to Computershare Investor Services Inc., the depositary for the Arrangement, in order to receive the Perseus Shares to which they are entitled pursuant to the Arrangement. A copy of the letter of transmittal is available on Orca's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, as well as on Orca's website: https://www.orcagold.com. Orca shareholders who hold their Orca Shares through a broker or other intermediary should follow the instructions provided by such broker or other intermediary to exchange their Orca Shares for Perseus Shares.

About Orca Gold Inc.

Orca Gold Inc. (TSX-V: ORG) is a Canadian resource company focused on exploration and development opportunities in Africa. Led by a board of directors made up of industry experts and a management team with a track record of discovering and building significant mines globally, Orca is developing one of the leading gold projects in Africa. Orca is currently focused on its 70%-owned Block 14 Project in the Republic of the Sudan on which a Feasibility Study was completed in September 2020. See Orca's press release on September 14, 2020 for further information.

About Perseus Mining Limited

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is an African focused gold production, development and exploration company headquartered in Australia. Perseus has three operating gold mines, one in the Republic of Ghana and two in the Republic of Côte d'Ivoire. Please refer to Perseus' website at www.perseusmining.com or under Perseus' profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for information in relation to Perseus' operations and material properties.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information set forth in this news release, including, without limitation, the anticipated timing for the delisting of the Orca Shares from the TSXV and Orca's intention to apply to cease to be a reporting issuer, is forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Orca's control. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Orca, including expectations and assumptions concerning the receipt, in a timely manner, of approval from the TSXV in respect of the delisting of the Orca Shares from the TSXV.

Forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this news release. The anticipated timeline for the delisting of the Orca Shares from the TSXV and Orca's application to cease to be a reporting issuer may change for a number of reasons, including the inability to secure necessary TSXV approval in respect of the delisting of the Orca Shares from the TSXV in a timely manner. As a result of the foregoing, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this news release. A comprehensive discussion of other risks that impact Orca can also be found in Orca's public reports and filings which are available under Orca's profile at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned that undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may vary materially from the forward-looking information. Orca does not undertake to update, correct or revise any forward-looking information as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Orca Gold Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2022/19/c8352.html

Recommended Stories

  • Markets haven’t acted like this since 1981 — and here’s how that played out

    The simultaneous decline of multiple asset classes is unusual. Here's what bottomed first 40 years ago.

  • Hedge fund caught in meme stock frenzy shuts down

    Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung report news that Melvin Capital, the hedge fund that shorted GameStop in 2021, is winding down its funds.&nbsp;

  • Down Almost 70%, SoFi Technologies' CEO Keeps Buying Shares

    Investor sentiment has cratered in recent times in the wake of 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates in response, and prolonged concerns in connection to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. With investors flocking to value stocks and safer assets for protection, shares of fast-growing technology companies have been especially crushed. The company's pullback has attracted the attention of CEO Anthony Noto.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy now according to billionaire Ken Fisher. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Ken Fisher. Ken Fisher is a billionaire hedge fund manager and […]

  • Why Nio Stock Is Surging Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock opened steady this morning and looks set to end the week on a solid note -- shares of the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer were trading 5% higher Thursday and are up almost 26% so far this week, as of 11:30 a.m. ET today. Nio is about to list its shares on a third stock exchange, and this move comes just days ahead of its expected quarterly earnings release. After listing in Hong Kong in March, the company is all set to debut in Singapore tomorrow, according to an update from CnEVPost, a China-based website focused on new energy vehicles.

  • Why Shopify Stock Jumped Double Digits Today

    Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were soaring today even though there was no direct news out on the stock. Out of the three major indexes, the Nasdaq was the top performer this afternoon, up 0.3% compared to a 0.9% loss for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and a 0.6% decline in the S&P 500. More specifically to Shopify, retail earnings this week have shed light on how difficult the environment is in the industry, with Walmart and Target both falling sharply on lower profits, and Kohl's today reporting that both revenue and profits were down in the quarter.

  • Why Snowflake, Datadog, and HubSpot Rallied Today

    High-growth enterprise software caught a bid today as investors looked to bottom-fish amid falling interest rates.

  • Billionaires like Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making big bets on farmland — here are 2 effortless ways you can access it, too

    Inflation is running hot. Farmland can help your portfolio with that.

  • Here’s Why Vulcan Value Partners Reduced its Upstart (UPST) Stake

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its first-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. All five of the fund’s strategies trailed their respective benchmarks during the quarter. According to the fund, they ‘place no weight on short-term results, good or bad, and neither should you’. Vulcan Value […]

  • Tesla cut from S&P 500 ESG Index, and Elon Musk tweets his fury

    (Reuters) -An S&P Dow Jones Indices executive told Reuters on Wednesday it has removed electric carmaker Tesla Inc from the widely followed S&P 500 ESG Index because of issues including claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded with harsh tweets including that "ESG is a scam". In it changes, effective May 2, the sustainability index also added soon-to-be-Musk-controlled Twitter Inc and oil refiner Phillips 66 while dropping Delta Air Lines and Chevron Corp, according to an announcement. The back-and-forth over the index changes reflects a wider debate about the metrics used to judge corporate performance on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, a growing area of investing.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLRY)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Tilray Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TLRY ) by projecting its...

  • The Best Stocks to Buy With $100 Right Now

    Shares in these companies were trading above $300 in 2021 and they have what it takes to return to those levels in time.

  • Will the stock market drop 20% or 48% from the peak? Here’s the key factor, says this strategist.

    The volatility for stocks is heating up, but how likely is it that we'll actually get a 40% plus drop as some think? It all depends on this, says Evercore.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Thursday

    After sliding along with the rest of the stock market Wednesday, shares of seesawing semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are bouncing back on Thursday morning, and up 3.8% as of 11:40 a.m. ET. Curiously, it seems you can thank two investment banks -- both of which lowered their price targets on Nvidia today -- for the rebound. In twin reports this morning, first Oppenheimer cut its price target on Nvidia to $300, and then banker Wedbush cut its target to $190, as TheFly.com reports today.

  • ‘Crashes are the best times to get rich’ — here’s why Robert Kiyosaki thinks bitcoin’s plunge is great news and how you can take advantage of it

    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ is looking to back up the truck.

  • Shopify's Net Losses in Q1 2022 Are Not Because of Fulfillment Network

    Now investors can add one more item to the list of concerns: Shopify reported a $1.47 billion net loss in Q1 2022, compared to a $1.26 billion net profit a year ago. During the full-year 2021 financial update a few months ago, Shopify outlined how it would ramp up its investment in its shipping and logistics segment Shopify Fulfillment Network (SFN) in the next couple of years. This concerned some shareholders as Shopify continuously moves away from its ultra-asset-light and profitable e-commerce software business as it tries to woo over more merchants from platforms like Amazon.

  • Cisco revenue falls amid supply shortages, stock dips

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss third-quarter earnings for Cisco.

  • Why You May Regret Not Buying AMD Stock Right Now

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) are down 29% in 2022, but there are no signs of a slowdown in the company's growth. The latest market-share numbers for the x86 processor space (which includes processors that are used in computers, servers, consoles, and Internet of Things devices) from Mercury Research tell us just why AMD has been putting up healthy growth quarter after quarter. AMD once again took business away from Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) in the first quarter of 2022 in key areas that sent its x86 market share to a record high.

  • Nearing Retirement? These Stocks Are as Safe as They Come

    The words "risk" and "inflation" are two words no retiree (or almost-retiree) wants to hear. Retirement is all about preserving what you've spent your working years building, and you want to feel confident that your money will be there for you until you no longer need it. Blue-chip dividend stocks can be great investments -- these companies have demonstrated decades of operating excellence, and pay dividends that give you income to live off.

  • Teladoc Is Down 65%. Is It Time to Buy?

    Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) shares have been on a pretty consistent losing streak since the start of the year. Teladoc now is down about 65% year to date. At the same time, the telemedicine giant has continued to report double-digit revenue growth and increases in visits in an overall growth environment.