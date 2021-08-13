U.S. markets close in 6 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,464.86
    +4.03 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,543.81
    +43.96 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,815.80
    -0.46 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.27
    -5.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.00
    -0.09 (-0.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,765.50
    +13.70 (+0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    +0.31 (+1.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1770
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    -0.0250 (-1.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3840
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0970
    -0.3250 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,574.13
    +2,037.17 (+4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,166.85
    +40.37 (+3.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,219.93
    +26.70 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Orchata raises $4M, aims to build a ‘Gopuff for Latin America’

Christine Hall
·4 min read

Luis Mario Garcia grew up in Mexico making deliveries for the grocery stores in his neighborhood. After honing his startup skills in San Francisco, he returned to Mexico with the idea of building a software company.

That’s when he met his co-founder Javier Gonzalez and the pair started Orchata in 2020, a mobile app enabling consumers to get groceries delivered in 15 minutes, with no substitutes and at supermarket prices. Products delivered include fresh fruit, beverages, bread, medicine and household essentials, Garcia told TechCrunch.

Orchata does this by operating a network of micro fulfillment centers — it is already operating in two cities — with technology for efficient picking and hyperfast delivery.

Online food delivery sales in Latin America are projected to reach $9.8 billion by 2024, with the global pandemic driving demand for faster delivery, according to Statista. Garcia sees three different waves in this market: the first one being traditional supermarkets, where you can spend hours, which led to the second wave of food delivery companies, including some big players in the region — for example Rappi in Colombia, which in July raised $500 million in Series F funding at a $5.25 billion valuation in a round led by T. Rowe Price, and Cornershop in Chile, which was acquired by Uber in 2019.

However, Garcia said many of these services still take more than an hour from order to doorstep and may require phone calls if an item is not available. He wants to be part of a third wave — software that is integrated with inventory and delivery that is super fast, and no substitutions.

Colombian on-demand delivery startup Rappi raises ‘over’ $500M at a $5.25B valuation

“This is similar to what is going on around the world, but there is a huge opportunity to bring convenience, to be the Gopuff for Latin America, and we want to build it first in the region,” Garcia said.

The Monterrey-based company was part of Y Combinator’s summer 2020 cohort and on Friday announced a $4 million seed round from a group of investors, including Y Combinator, JAM Fund, FJ Labs, Venture Friends, Investo and Foundation Capital, and angel investors Ross Lipson, Mike Hennessey, Brian Requarth and Javier Mata.

Jonathan Lewy, co-founder of Grin Scooters and founder of Investo, is also an investor in Rappi. He said Garcia was building a product for the end user, with the key being the building of the infrastructure and inventory. Lewy believes Garcia understands how quick delivery should be done and that it is not just about offering a mobile app, but building the technology behind it.

Meanwhile, Justin Mateen, general partner at JAM Fund, and co-founder of Tinder and an early-stage investor, met Garcia over a year ago and was one of the company’s first investors. He said Garcia’s and Gonzalez’s initial idea for the model of grocery stores was still not solving the problem, but then they pivoted to doing fulfillment and inventory themselves.

“He fits the mold of what I look for in a founder, and he is the type of founder that doesn’t give up,” Mateen said. “Luis finally agreed to let me double down on my investment. The model makes sense now, he is on to something and it is now going to be about execution of capital as he scales.”

Both Mateen and Lewy agree that there will be similar apps coming because food delivery is such a large market, but that Orchata has a clear advantage of owning the customer experience from beginning to end.

Having only launched four months ago, Orchata is already processing thousands of orders and is seeing 100% monthly growth. The new funding will enable Orchata to expand into three new cities in Mexico. Garcia is also eyeing Colombia, Brazil, Peru and Chile for future expansion.

The company is also targeting multiple use cases, including someone noticing a forgotten item while cooking to consumers shopping for the week or teenagers needing food for a party.

“We are going to be super convenient to customers, and we think every use case for food delivery will be this way in the future,” Garcia said. “We will eventually introduce our own brands and foods with the goal of being that app that is there anytime you need it.”

Last-mile delivery in Latin America is ready to take off

 

