Order the new Google Pixel 7a smartphone and get a free $50 Best Buy credit

Techies, listen up! Google just launched its latest smartphone, the Google Pixel 7a, and we've already figured out a way to help you get the state-of-the-art phone for a price that's easier on your wallet. Keep scrolling to score this brand new Best Buy deal on the new Google phone.

If you're in the market for a new smartphone you can score the new Pixel 7a for just $449 at Best Buy when you activate your new line today—that's $50 off the full $499 list price. And that's not all—you'll also get a free $50 Best Buy gift card with your purchase of the unlocked smartphone. With savings on top of savings there's no reason not to make the upgrade to the Pixel 7a.

As Google's latest smartphone, the gadget is outfitted with a fast Google Tensor G2 chip, a dual rear camera and an adaptive battery designed to last more than 24-hours on a single charge (or 72 hours when you turn on Extreme Battery Saver). The phone also comes with a certified Titan M2 security chip to keep your personal information as secure as possible and a large 6.1-inch display that will bring cutting-edge tech to your fingertips.

When we've tested previous Google Pixel phones we were seriously impressed. Our experts loved past versions of the Google Pixel family, commending their impressive cameras and spacious storage capacities, and the newest editions have even more personalized and helpful features, according to Google.

If you're an Android fan there's no match to the new Google Pixel 7a. Take advantage of this limited-time Best Buy deal and try out the latest tech for yourself right now.

