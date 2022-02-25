How to order Samsung's new Galaxy S22 phones and S8 tablets today

The Galaxy S22 Ultra shares a lot of the same specs as the S22, but has an extra camera lens, a bigger display, and a stylus for scribbling on your screen.

At Samsung Unpacked in early February, Samsung showed off its latest series of phones, the new Galaxy S22 and S22+, and the Note-like S22 Ultra. The company also took the wrapping off three new Galaxy S8 tablets in a variety of sizes and price points. All of the products officially became available to order today.

Here’s what to know about Samsung's shiny new devices, and how you can order them right now.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+

The Samsung Galaxy S22 (left) and S22+

If you’re in the market for a snazzy new Android phone, Samsung has a solid selection of choices in its new lineup. The first two, the S22 and S22+, are pretty similar in features and overall design, but there are some subtle differences. The S22 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a peak brightness of a claimed 1,300 nits, while the S22+ display gets bumped up to a 6.6-inch with a peak brightness claimed at 1,750 nits. Both displays feature a 120Hz native refresh rate, enhanced by a 240Hz Touch Sampling rate designed to improve gaming performance.

The rest of the specs on the two devices match up pretty similarly. Each has three camera lenses on the back: a 50MP main camera, 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. There’s also a new auto-framing feature onboard that can detect up to 10 people and automatically adjust the focus accordingly.

As for power, the S22 has a 3,700 mAh battery, which Samsung says should give the device enough juice to get through a day on a single charge. The S22+ has a larger 4,500 mAh battery, which should be enough for more than 24 hours of use by Samsung's estimates. The S22+ also supports higher wattage wired charging at 45W for quicker top-offs, while the S22 can only take up to 25W; both devices support 15W wireless charging.

Inside the devices is a 4nm processor, a first for any Galaxy phone. Samsung is also promising that all S22 devices will be supported for up to four generations of Android OS updates. All of Samsung's new Galaxy phones also include the company's Knox Vault security system designed to separate important security info like passwords and biometrics from your main operating system.

The S22 and S22+ are both available today in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Pink Gold, and Green. The S22+ starts at $999.99 for a 128GB model and the S22 starts at $799.99 for a 128GB model.

Order the Samsung Galaxy S22+ starting at $999.99

Order the Samsung Galaxy S22 starting at $799.99

The Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

For those who prefer the premium experience, there’s the new Galaxy S22 Ultra, Samsung’s successor to the long-running stylus-driven Galaxy Note devices.

The S22 Ultra comes with a 6.8-inch QHD AMOLED display, with the same 120Hz native refresh rate as the S22 and S22+, plus the same 240Hz Touch Sampling rate for gaming accuracy. It also offers up to 1,750 nits of claimed peak brightness.

Like the Galaxy Note devices, it comes with an S-Pen stylus that you can use to doodle and jot notes on your screen, and Samsung says the S22 Ultra has a 70% lower latency than previous devices, meaning the amount of time it takes the phone to register a tap on its screen should be much faster.

On the back, the S22 Ultra houses a four-lens camera system, which includes a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 108MP wide angle lens, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 10x zoom, which increases to 100x "Space Zoom" with 10x digital zoom.

Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, the same 4nm processor as the other S22 phones and a battery designed for all-day use on a charge. 5,000 mAh battery. The S22 Ultra is available in Phantom Black, Phantom White, Green, and Burgundy. You can order the S22 Ultra today, starting at $1,199.99 for the 128GB model, with options going up to 1TB models with 8GB of RAM and 12GB of RAM.

Order the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra starting at $1,199.99

The new Galaxy Tab 8 tablets

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a whopping 14.6" Super AMOLED display and a stylus, with accessories like a book cover or keyboard cover available for purchase as well.

Alongside the new Galaxy S22 phones, Samsung also announced three new Galaxy tablets: the Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra.

The Tab S8 features an 11-inch TFT display with a resolution of 2560x1600, 8GB or 12GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage with microSD support up to 1TB, a 64-bit Octa-Core Processor, and 8,000 mAh battery with support for 45W charging over a cable. It also comes with an S-Pen stylus, and there are book cover and book cover keyboard accessories available to give your tablet a bit more functionality.

The Tab S8+ shares the same processor, storage, camera, and RAM specs as the S8, but has a larger 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800x1752, and a larger 10,090 mAh battery. It also has an S-Pen stylus, and you can get all the same accessories as the Tab S8. The S8+ can be also unlocked with your fingerprint on the display, unlike the Tab S8.

Finally, the Tab S8 Ultra jumps to a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2960x1848, the same processor and camera array as the Tab S8 and S8+, RAM options up to 16GB, storage capacity up to 512GB, and an 11,200 mAh battery. There’s an S-Pen stylus in the box, and book cover and keyboard covers available for purchase as well. Like the S8+, it has a fingerprint reader on-screen for easy unlocking, too.

All three tablets are available starting today. The Tab S8 Ultra will start at $1,099.99 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but will go all the way up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The Tab S8+ starts at $899.99 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the Tab S8 starts at $699.99 the same RAM and storage configuration.

Order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra starting at $1,099

Order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ starting at $899.99

Order the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 starting at $699.99

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: How to order Samsung's new Galaxy S22 phones and S8 tablets